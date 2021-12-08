TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49, BUNKER HILL 2: Marquette led all the way in going on to a win over Bunker Hill at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led all the way through, holding leads of 22-0, 34-2 and 45-2, outscoring the Minute maids 4-0 in the final period.

Chloe White and Abby Williams led Marquette with 10 points each, while Ni Ballinger had nine points, Alyssa Powell added eight points, Payton Patterson had five points, Megan Meyer and Jillian Nelson scored three points each and Laura Hewitt had a single point.

Marquette is now 6-3, while Bunker Hill goes to 1-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 68, COLLINSVILLE 53: Belleville West came from behind to get the SWC win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks held a 19-14 first quarter lead, but the Maroons cut the lead to 30-29 at halftime, then took a 51-44 lead after three quarters and outscored Collinsville in the fourth quarter 16-8 to take the win.

Jenna Schiller had a big game for the Kahoks with 20 points, while Ella Guerrero and Megan Janson had 10 points each, Talesha Gilmore came up with six points, Ricki Merlak had four points and Katie Bardwell scored three points.

West is now 3-4 for the year, while Collinsville goes to 6-5.

BELLEVILLE EAST 41, GRANITE CITY 36: East jumped to a big first quarter lead, but Granite City's rally fell just short as the Lancers went on to the win at Granite's Memorial Gym.

The Lancers took a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Warriors rallied to cut the lead to 19-14 at halftime and to 29-25 after three quarters, but East outscored Granite 12-10 to take the win.

Kaylyn Wiley led the Warriors with nine points, while Ella Stepanek had eight points, Gwyneth Hale had seven points and both Melashia Bennett and Emily Sykes had six points each.

The Lancers are now 4-4, while Granite City goes to 1-4.

TRIAD 55, GILLESPIE 22: Triad bounced back nicely from a tough overtime loss to Freeburg the night before with a big win at Gillespie.

The Knights held leads of 8-5, 28-12 and 42-16 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Miners 13-9 in the final quarter.

Avery Bohenstiehl led Triad with 21 points, while Kathryn Weber added 11 points, Makenna Witham scored six points, Sami Hartoin had five points, Kendall Chigas had four points, Reagan Chigas and Addie Jones each had three points apiece and Andie Green had two points,



The Knights are now 6-2, while Gillespie is now 3-3.

in other games on the night, Liberty Christian Academy of Wright City, Mo. defeated Mississippi Valley Christian 78-29 and Marissa-Coulterville won over Metro-East Lutheran 36-26.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

O'FALLON 42, EDWARDSVILLE 30: O'Fallon took control in the third quarter after the score was tied at halftime, and went on to the Southwestern Conference win over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Tigers led after the first quarter 10-8, but the Panthers pulled to an 18-18 tie at the half, then took a 32-27 lead after three quarters and outscored Edwardsville in the fourth 10-3 to take the win.

A.J. Tillman led the Tigers with seven points, while Malik Allen and Jordan Bush had six points each, Bryce Spiller scored four points, Alec Marchetto connected with three points and both Shaun Pacatte and Jake Siebers had two points each.

O'Fallon goes to 7-0 with the win, while Edwardsville is now 3-2.

TRENTON WESCLIN 64, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23: Wesclin led all the way through in taking their game over Southwestern at the Warriors' gym.

Wesclin led after the first quarter 19-4, at halftime 43-15 add after the third quarter 58-17, with the Piasa Birds and Warriors ending the final quarter tied 6-6.

Carson Cooley led Southwestern with seven points, while Logan Keith had three points, Quinten Strohbeck, Lane Gage, Collin Robinson, Hank Bouillon, Grayson Brewer and David Watkins all had two points and Ian Brantley had a single point.

Both the Warriors and Birds are 2-3 for the year.

CENTRALIA 50, JERSEY 45: Jersey trailed by three going into the fourth quarter, but Centralia held on to remain undefeated in taking the win at Havens Gym.

The Orphans led 20-11 after the first quarter, but the Panthers came back to trail 27-22 at halftime, then cut the lead to 35-32 after the third quarter, but Centralia outscored Jersey 15-13 in the final quarter to come away with the win.

Jaxon Brunaugh led the Panthers with 15 points, while Ayden Kanallaken scored 12 points, Tanner Brunaugh had seven points, Sam Lamer had six points and Edward Roberts scored five points.

The Orphans remain unbeaten at 6-0, while the Panthers go to 5-2.

EAST ST. LOUIS 90, ALTON 44: East St. Louis jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and went on to a win over Alton at the Flyers' gym.

East Side led all the way, having edges of 28-9, 47-29 and 74-37 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Redbirds in the fourth 16-7.

Macaleab Rich was one of five Flyer players in double figures with 22 points, while Christian Jones had 17 points, Damarion Brown and Daveon Hawkins had 11 points each, Amori Johnson came up with 10 points, Brian Bess had eight points, Robert McCline had six points, Mackenly Falconer had three points and Davis Bynum had two points.



East Side is now 5-1, while Alton goes to 0-5.

COLLINSVILLE 49, BELLEVILLE WEST 35: Collinsville led from wire-to-wire i defeating Belleville West at the Maroons' gym.

The Kahoks held leads of 20-11, 33-21 and 44-25 after the first three quarters before West outscored Collinsville in the fourth quarter 10-5.

Devin Davis led the Kahoks with 17 points, while Adam Rimar had 13 points, Tray Swygeart added 12 points, Deante Franklin had five points and Matt Clark scored two points.

Collinsville is now 3-2, while the Maroons drop to 3-4.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 43, CARLINVILLE 31: North Mac took an early lead in going on to a win over visiting Carlinville.



The Cavaliers led after the first quarter 13-7, with the Ponies cutting the lead to 19-17 at halftime, then took a 32-23 lead after three quarters, outscoring Carlinville 11-8 in the final period.

Ethan Siglock led the Cavvies with 12 points, while Ryenn Hart added 11 points, Aaron Wills had five points and Ayden Tiburzi had three points.

North Mac is now 4-3, while Carlinville goes to 1-3.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 68, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 31: In the second day of the North Greene Spartan Classic, Northwestern led from wire-to-wire in getting the win over the host Spartans.

The Tigers held leads of 19-8, 45-20 and 61-27 after the first three quarters, outscoring North Greene 7-4 in the final quarter.

Hensley and G. Hazelwooder led the Spartans with nine points each, while B. Roberts had eight points, B. Berry had three points and E. Clark had two points.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (WRIGHT CITY, MO.) 77, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 67: Tommy Kunz had a career high 37 points, but MVCS lost its first game of the season at Liberty Christian in Wright City, Mo.

Liberty led all the way, with scores of 15-12 after one quarter, 35-29 at halftime and 54-47 after three quarters, outscoring the Warriors 23-20 in the final quarter.

Besides Tommy Skunk's big night, Gaworski had 19 points, Joey Kunz scored seven points and Peyton Wright had four points on the evening.

MVCS is now 7-1 and plays at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

In a pair of other games on the evening, Breeze Central won at Triad 48-35, while Father McGivney Catholic won at Civic Memorial 48-47.

WRESTLING

ALTON'S WRESTLING TEAM PLACED ON COVID HIATUS UNTIL DEC. 13: Alton High School's wrestling team has been placed on COVID quarantine until Dec. 13, forcing the Redbirds to cancel their freshman tournament and withdraw from a dual tournament in Herculaneum, Mo. this weekend.

One of the team's wrestlers came into contact with a COVID patient, forcing the entire team into quarantine, where the wrestlers are in remote learning and can work out on their own, but can't participate in practices or compete in meets or tournaments until the end of the quarantine period.

Alton's next scheduled meet is a quad meet with Civic Memorial and Belleville West at Granite City Dec. 17.

BOWLING

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38, STEELEVILLE 2: Marquette's Hayden Sherman led with a 660 series as the Explorers defeated Steeleville in a dual meet at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Sherman's high game was a 278, while Max Cogan had a 547 series and a high game of 203 and Nicholas Trefny rolled a 541 set with a high game of 212. Adam Vowels had a 494 series with a high game of 179 and Michael Allen had a 474 series with a 165 high game.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 64, LAKE COUNTY BAPTIST (WAUKEGAN) 33: In the Illinois Association of Christian Schools round-robin at Lincoln University on Saturday, MVCS took an early lead and didn't look back as the Warriors defeated Lake County in the first of two games on the day.

MVCS took a 21-11 lead after the first quarter, extended the advantage to 36-15 and 54-28 after three quarters, outscoring Lake County 10-5 in the final period.

Tommy Kunz had a big game for the Warriors with 29 points, while Joey Kunz added 12 points, Drew Gaworski had 10 points, Peyton Wright had eight points and Cameron Golike scored five points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 57, FAITH BAPTIST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (ROSAMOND) 31: The Warriors swept their three games in the meet in defeating Faith Baptist in the second game of the day for the Warriors.

MVCS again led all the way through, holding leads of 19-9, 35-17 and 49-29 after the first three quarters, then outscored Faith Baptist 9-2 in the final period.

Gaworski led the Warriors with 17 points, while Joey Kunz scored 15 points, Tommy Kunz added 12 points, Golike scored seven and Wright added six points.

The Warriors remain undefeated at 7-0 and were set to host Liberty Christian of Wright City, Mo. Tuesday night in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BEARDSTOWN 81, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 39: Beardstown led from start to finish to take a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at North Greene.

The Tigers held leads of 26-8, 47-19 and 67-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Spartans 14-8 in the final quarter.

Clark led North Greene with nine points, while G. Hazelwonder had six points, C. Eilers scored seven points, M. Rollins and T. Moore had five points each, B. Berry scored four points and J. Hensley had three points.

Beardstown is now 3-4, while the Spartans are 0-4.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 62, CALVARY BAPTIST (CHILLICOTHE) 34: Mississippi Valley held the lead all the way through in taking a win over Calvary Baptist of Chillicothe in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools Invitational at Lincoln University.

The Warriors held leads of 20-5, 34-11 and 57-21 after the first three quarters, with Calvary outscoring MVCS 13-5 in the final period.

Tommy Kunz had a big game for the Warriors with 26 points, with Drew Gaworski adding 12 points, Joey Kunz came up with six points, Cameron Golike scored five points, Peyton Wright, John Kunz and Ryan Battles had three points apiece and Shayden Stafford and Evan Martin both had two points each.

MVCS is now 5-0 and were scheduled to play against Lake County Christian of Waukegan in the semifinals Saturday morning.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 68, NEW ATHENS 64: Father McGivney held on to take a close game at New Athens.

The Griffins had the lead after the first quarter 14-9, then led at the half 31-23, then held a 50-45 lead after three quarters, with the Yellowjackets outscoring McGivney in the fourth 19-18, with the Griffins coming out on top.

Jack Rodgers led McGivney with 21 points, while Gabe Smith had 19 points, Evan Schrage came up with 12 points, Darren Luchetti had seven points, Jacob Huber had five points and Devon Silhavey scored four points.

The Griffins are now 4-1, while New Athens goes to 3-2.

In other games played on Saturday, in the Mt. Vernon Shootout, Macon Meridian defeated Metro-East Lutheran 63-58 and Normal Community won over East St. Louis 50-37. In the Marion Shootout, Carbondale nipped Triad 64-61, while in a regular season game, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Marquette Catholic 36-26.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BEARDSTOWN 63, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 36: Beardstown overcame a first quarter deficit to come back and defeat North Greene in a Friday night game.

The Spartans led at the end of the first quarter 11-8, but the Tigers took a 29-17 halftime lead, extended it to 51-27 after three quarters and outscored North Greene in the final quarter 12-9.

Bailey Berry led the Spartans with 22 points, while Carlee Speaker had eight points, Maddison Osborne had four points and Karley Moore had two points.

Beardstown is now 2-5, while North Greene goes to 1-5.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40, LAKE COUNTY CHRISTIAN (WAUKEGAN) 29: MVCS overcame an early deficit to defeat Lake County Christian in the quarterfinals of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools Invitational at Lincoln University.

The Warriors trailed after the first quarter 10-8, cut the deficit to 19-18 at halftime, took a 31-27 lead after three quarters, then outscored Lake County 9-2 in the fourth to advance.

Audrey Crowe led MVCS with 15 points, while Anna Gaworski added 10 points, Jessie Huels had eight points, McKinzie Wright had five points and Remi Sapp scored two points.

The Warriors are now 3-2 and were set to play in the semifinals Saturday against Faith Baptist of Pekin in the semifinals of the tournament.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE 47, ROCHESTER 35: Edwardsville won their sixth game in seven starts on Saturday with a win at Rochester.

The Tigers led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but saw the Rockets cut the lead to 24-23 at halftime, with Edwardsville coming back to lead after three 43-29, with Rochester outscoring the Tigers 6-4 in the final quarter.

Syd Harris led the way for Edwardsville with 16 points, while Macy Silvey added 13 points, Emma Garner had 11 points, Elle Evans scored four points, Ella Cook had two points and Ellie Neath had a single point.

The Tigers are now 6-1, while the Rockets drop to 3-3.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 32: EAWR won a Saturday morning game at Maryville Christian.

Emily Johnson led the Oilers with 16 points, while Amelia Plumb addd nine points, Addison Denton had four points, Ocean Bland, Jordan Ealey and Milla Legette all had three points each, Kaidence Reef had two points and Mackenzie Cox had a single point.

EAWR is now 4-3, while the Lions start their season at 0-1.

CARLYLE 43, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: McGivney came up short against an undefeated Carlyle team on the road Saturday afternoon.

Sami Oller led the Griffins with nine points, while Alexis Bond and Charlize Luehmann both had seven points each, Riley Zumwalt had six points, Emma Martinez had five points and Mary Harkins scored two points.

The Indians are now 6-0, while McGivney slips to 4-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, DECATUR ST. TERESA CATHOLIC 26: Marquette jumped to an early lead and didn't look back in winning over St. Teresa at Marquette Family Arena

The Explorers led after the first three quarters 19-4. 35-11 and 49-13, with the Bulldogs outscoring Marquette 11-7 in the fourth.

Alyssa Powell led the Explorers with 12 points, while Jillian Nelson and Abby Williams both had 11 points each, Megan Meyer had seven points, Hayley Porter had five points, Chloe White came up with four points and both Payton Patterson and Haley Rodgers had three points each.

Marquette is now 4-3 on the season.

In another game on Saturday, Normal Community defeated Collinsville 54-38.

BOWLING

JERSEY BOYS FIRST, ALTON BOYS FINISH SIXTH IN ABE LINCOLN INVITATIONAL, GIRLS COME IN 17TH: The Alton High bowling teams did well in the 13th annual Abe Lincoln Invitational tournament in Springfield, with the boys team coming in sixth, while the girls placed 17th.

Jersey won the boys tournament with a team score of 6,343, with Salem coming in second at 6,292, third place went to Collinsville with a 6,190, O'Fallon was fourth with a 6,158 and Highland was fifth with a 6,119. The Redbirds came in sixth with a 5,968, Edwardsville finished ninth at 5,733, Triad came in 10th at 5,682 and the Jersey JV was 13th at 5,044.

Highland's Hunter Hediger was the boys' individual champion with a 1,455 set, with Jersey's Jacob Elliott was third at 1,379, teammate Danny Towell was sixth at 1,334, Collinsville's Cole Buckman was eighth at 1,324 and Jersey's Adam Kribs was 10th with a 1,300.

Eric Spond led the Redbirds with a 1,278 series, while Gabriel Futhey had a 1,230 set, Ben Mitchell shot a 1,224 series and Gavin Goeway had a 1,124 set.

For the Tigers, James Zugmaier shot a 1,226 set, while Nevin Guetterman had a 1,188, Trevor Fox had a 1,144, and Derrick Newsome shot a 1,101.

The Knights were led by Jordan Young's 1,265 series, with Brock Lynch shooting a 1,205 series, Andrew Neumann was right behind with a 1,204 series and Jesse Farley shot a 1,054.

Mascoutah won the girls tournament with a 6.030 score, with Collinsville Purple second at 5,754, third place went to Highland at 5,567, Salem was fourth at 5,075 and Triad came in fifth with a 4,962. Collinsville White was sixth with a 4,730 and Jersey placed 15th with a 3,953 score.

Taylor Greco led the Redbirds with an 858 series, while Clara Veloff had a 677 series for six games.

The Redbirds teams bowl next at Collinsville Monday afternoon at Camelot Bowl.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 36, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4: Marquette led all the way through in getting a win over Metro-East at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Max Cogan led the Explorers with a 621 series, with a high game of 225, while Nicholas Trefny had a 528 series with a 216 high game. Christian Severs led the Knights with a 510 set and a 194 high game, while Jakob Findo had a 434 series and a high game of 180.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

