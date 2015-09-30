ALTON – Heavy rains Tuesday evening forced the postponement of the scheduled Southwestern Conference boys soccer match between Edwardsville and Alton at Gordon Moore Park.

The match has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Moore. The curtain-raiser junior varsity match, which was stopped in the 41st minute with Edwardsville leading 1-0, was abandoned and will not be resumed.

The Tigers' scheduled SWC girls tennis meet at O'Fallon Tuesday was also postponed because of rain; it has been rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at O'Fallon.

MONDAY NIGHT

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, PLEASANT HILL 6-5: A six-kill, two-ace, six-point and four-dig night from Emma Baalman helped Hardin-Calhoun to a 25-6, 25-5 win over Pleasant Hill in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match Monday night.

Kassidy Klocke had six kills and five points from serve for the Warriors, with Sydney White adding 17 assists, two digs and 13 points, Grace Baalman five kills and Abby Baalman two digs and six points.

The Warriors went to 18-1 overall, 7-0 in the WIVC.

REDBIRDS WIN THREE AT RITENOUR: Alton took part in the Ritenour Invitational tournament in north St. Louis County over the weekend and finished with a record of 3-1-1.

The Redbirds defeated Hazelwood East 25-11, 25-15; University City 25-10, 25-4; and the host Huskies 25-23, 25-15. They drew with Hazelwood Central 25-23, 20-25 and fell to Ladue 25-22, 25-21.

Jada Green had 30 kills in the tournament to lead the Redbirds, who also had 20 kills from Savannah Fisher and 19 kills from Annie Evans. Sydney Schmidt had 62 assists and Gwen Hunter 45 points from serve for the five matches.

AHS continues a North County trip with a Tuesday evening match at Riverview Gardens.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON 191, BELLEVILLE WEST 207: Morgan Bemis' 8-over 43 gave her the day's medalist honors as Alton upended Belleville West 191-207 in a Southwestern Conference meet at the par-35 Triple Lakes Golf Course in Millstadt Monday.

Annie Maynard and Katie Keller followed with 13-over 48s for the Redbirds, with Addison Gregory carding a 18-over 53.

The Maroons were led by Kelly Shea's 12-over 47, with Kelsey Gaby firing a 15-over 50 and Brooke Ingram and Cassidy Caliper adding 20-over 55s.

The Redbirds were scheduled to play in Tuesday's Southwestern Conference Girls Golf Championship at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville.

BOYS GOLF

ROXANA'S CARLISLE WINS SCC TITLE: Roxana's Zach Carlisle fired a 2-over 74 to win the individual championship at Monday's South Central Conference Boys Golf Championship at the par-72, 6,012-yard Rail Golf Course in Springfield.

Carlisle defeated Greenville's Cole Pickett by a stroke to take the honors. Carlisle's Shells, however, finished seventh in the team standings, shooting a team 389. The Comets won the team title with a 350, 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Pana (362). Vandalia finished third at 371, followed by Staunton (384), Hillsboro (387), Litchfield (387), the Shells, Piasa Southwestern (393) and Carlinville (449).

The Purple Panthers' Alex Bishop and the Hilltoppers' Tony Perfetti tied for third among individuals with 8-over 80s.

Roxana's Scott Anderson finished in a tie for 10th with a 17-over 89, while the Piasa Birds got a 20-over 92 from Reid Nixon and a 21-over 93 from Collin Baumgarnter.

EDWARDSVILLE WINS ORPHAN INVITATIONAL: Edwardsville's Justin Hemings and Ben Tyrell teamed up to fire a 7-under 63 as the Tigers won the Orphan Invitational at the par-70 Greenview Golf Course in Centralia Saturday.

The tournament was a best-ball format with two-man teams

The Tigers fired a team 203 to bring home the title, the fifth EHS has won this year. Belleville Althoff was second at 214, followed by the host Orphans (220), Marion (221) and Effingham St. Anthony (224). Other Riverbender-area teams taking part were Granite City (255) and Alton (259).

Cale Ambuhel and Jack Kohlmeyer were fifth with a 1-under 69, while Luke Babington and Tanner White finished with a 1-over 71.

The Tigers were scheduled to take part in Tuesday's Southwestern Conference Boys Golf Championship at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

BOYS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, GREENVILLE 1: A David Barrett hat trick gave East Alton-Wood River its sixth win in its last seven matches as the Oilers downed Greenville 4-1 Monday.

EA-WR jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the break and also got a goal from Jordan Schmidgall to run out winners.

Schmidgall also had an assist, as did Cameron Foust and Jeff Sims. Nick Barrett was the Oilers' goalkeeper on the day and was credited with the win.

EA-WR took its record to 10-3-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 8, COLLINSVILLE 1: Alton swept the singles matches en route to an 8-1 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville Monday.

Shannon Willis, Abby Fischer, Mary McDaniel, Hannah Macias and Katie Cronin all won their singles matches as the Redbirds went to 2-3 in the league.

The Redbirds host Granite City Thursday afternoon.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to send their results and scores to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily roundup. You may e-mail your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion; you may also submit results to Brent's Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter, or to Riverbender's Twitter feed, @RiverBenderNews, for inclusion.

