GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, WATERLOO 14-15: Edwardsville's girls volleyball team got their 2015 season off on the right foot as the Tigers swept Waterloo 25-14, 25-15 on the road Tuesday evening.

The Tigers got an eight-kill night from Rachel Pranger, six kills from Sydney Wright and a five-kill effort from Annie Ellis to forge the sweep of the Bulldogs; Rachel Verdun has 20 assists and Rachel Anderson had 12 digs to help their cause.

The Tigers host their own Tiger Classic at Lucco-Jackson Gym this weekend; play commences on Friday evening.

HILLSBORO 27-25, ROXANA 25-19: Roxana opened their South Central Conference campaign on the road Tuesday and fell to Hillsboro 27-25, 25-19.

Niah Bevolo led the Shells with eight assists and seven points on serve, while Kara Meyer had four kills and two blocks and Braeden Lackey added two kills and three blocks.

The Shells fell to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the SCC; the Hilltoppers took their mark to 2-0 overall and in the SCC. Roxana travels to Vandalia to take on the Vandals Thursday.

ALTON 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 17-16: Alton got ready for their own Redbird Classic tournament this weekend with a home sweep of East Alton-Wood River Tuesday evening, the Redbirds taking 25-17 and 25-16 wins over the Oilers.

Jada Green had six kills and four blocks for the Redbirds, with Sydney Schmidt having 15 assists and nine points off serve, Annie Evans four kills, Savannah Fisher eight digs and six points from serve, Kassie Funke seven digs and seven points from serve and Calista Cox six digs.

The Redbirds open play in their tournament Friday evening, with the tournament running through Saturday afternoon.

JERSEY 25-25, CARROLLTON 15-18: Jersey rallied from 9-1 down in the opening game to sweep Carrollton 25-15, 25-18 at home Tuesday night.

Raeanne Maltimore led the Panthers with 10 points from serve and eight assists, with Hannah Greene adding five kills and six service points and Aly Varble having three kills and seven points.

MARQUETTE 25-25, LITCHFIELD 18-23: Anna Daughtery's five kills helped Marquette hold off Litchfield 25-18, 25-23 in a non-conference match at Litchfield Tuesday.

Andria Pace has four service aces for the Explorers, with Katie Gierer adding 17 digs, Marissa Nosco 11 assists and Michelle Cameron and Brittany Pace each adding four blocks.

The Explorers take on Civic Memorial on the road Wednesday evening.

PANA 25-22-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14-25-23: Piasa Southwestern opened their South Central Conference season Tuesday and fell to visiting Pana 25-14, 22-25, 25-23 at home.

Maddy Greeling had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Piasa Birds, with Stephanie Korte picking up 10 assists, Karlie Green six kills and Jenna Moore eight points off serve.

The Panthers had nine kills from Lexie Sigert and 11 points and 11 assists from Raeghan Vaughn.

The Birds fell to 1-1 overall and hosts Litchfield Thursday evening.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: An early goal from Max Kieffer set the tone as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 3-0 in a Southwestern Conference match at Belleville Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kieffer's goal came in the sixth minute off a rebound Lancer goalkeeper Jakob Kerkemeyer couldn't handle.

Other Tiger goals came from Kyle Wright in the 37th minute and Skylar Bone in the 46th minute.

Dan Pichotti and Michael Hoelting combined for the clean sheet for the Tigers, who went to 3-0-2 overall and 2-0 in the SWC; they host O'Fallon at Tiger Stadium Thursday evening.

ALTON 2, GRANITE CITY 2: A pair of first-half goals couldn't hold up as Granite City scored twice in the second half to forge a 2-2 Southwestern Conference draw against Alton at Granite City's Gene Baker Field Tuesday.

Eric Ferenbach and CJ Nasello had first-half goals for the Redbirds, but Nathan Tanthavonb and Sam Ortiz goaled in the second half to force the draw. Neither team could score in extra time and the matched ended in a drawn result.

Alton went to 2-1-2 on the season with the draw and face Quincy on the road Saturday.

MARQUETTE 7, LEBANON 0: Marquette opened their home season Tuesday with a convincing 7-0 win over Lebanon at Gordon Moore Park.

Zach Weinemann had a hat trick for the Explorers, with Noah Fahnstock, Chris Hartrich, Brayden Kallmbah and Tony Vitale. Brandon Sanflippo and Nick Hermann split time to earn the clean sheet for Marquette.

The Explorers went to 3-1-1 on the year with the win and host Belleville Althoff Saturday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 9, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 2: Kendrick Norwood had a single-match school-record seven goals as Metro East Lutheran demolished Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 9-0 on the road Tuesday.

The Knights scored six times in the opening 11 minutes and held that lead into halftime. Michael Papka and Logan McDaniels also goaled for the Knights.

MEL travels to take on Breese Central Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 6, UNIVERSITY CITY 0: A five-goal first half was more than enough as Edwardsville recorded its first field hockey win of the year with a 6-0 shutout win over University City on the road Tuesday.

Ainsley Dorsey opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the match, then got goals from Annie Mulford, Natalie Nava and Claire Smith to open up a 4-0 lead before Olivia Fink scored with no time on the clock to end the half. The only second-half goal came from Nava off a goal-mouth scramble.

The 1-2 Tigers open their Gateway Classic tournament play against DuPont Manual of Louisville, Ky, at 9:15 p.m. Friday at SportPort in Maryland Heights, Mo.

BOYS GOLF

CIVIC MEMORIAL 165, ROXANA 201: Alec Hilliard fired a 1-under 35 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton as Civic Memorial defeated Roxana 165-201 in a dual boys golf meet Tuesday.

Chase Spanhook had a 3-over 39 for the Eagles; the Shells' Zach Carlisle had a 2-over 38 to lead the Shells.

GIRLS GOLF

SHELLS SHOOT 202 TO WIN QUAD: Bailey Sharpmack had a 8-over 44 and Andrea Mellenthin a 9-over 45 to lead Roxana to a seven-stroke win in a quadrangular golf meet at Greenville Country Club Tuesday.

The Shells had a team 202, topping the host Comets (who shot a 209) by seven strokes. Pana and Staunton tied for third at 219.

The Panthers' Olivia Kreamer was the day's medalist with a 7-over 43.

More like this: