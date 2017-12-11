Listen to the story

WHITE HALL – Pleasant Hill, Barry Western and Brown County compiled wins Friday night in the Spartan Classic at White Hall.

PLEASANT HILL 57, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 55

Pleasant Hill and Greenfield-Northwestern met in a tight confrontation in the Spartan Classic on Friday night, with the final score 57-55 Pleasant Hill.

Crane had 26 to lead Pleasant Hill with Crowder adding 13 points.

Bayless had 14 and Pohlman 11 for Greenfield-Northwestern.

BROWN COUNTY 65, NORTH GREENE 55

Brown County topped North Greene in the Spartan Classic championship game 65-55 Friday night.

Brown County led 34-24 at the half and kept in command of the game.

Jonah Hopper had 24 points, while Whicker had 14 points for North Greene, Van Meter had 10 points.

Sussenbach had 24 points for Brown County.

BARRY WESTERN 57, CALHOUN 47

Drew Baalman hit 16 points Friday in a 57-47 Calhoun defeat to Barry Western in the third-place contest of the North Greene Spartan Invitational in White Hall Friday night.

Ty Bick added 11 points for the Warriors and Chandler Sievers had 10. Calhoun hosts West Central at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Brussels for a 7 p.m. Dec. 15 contest.

