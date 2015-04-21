SOFTBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 13, CAHOKIA 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Metro-East Lutheran plated nine runs in the second on their way to a 13-0, four-and-a-half home softball win over Cahokia Monday afternoon.

The Knights scored three times in the first and one more time in the third on their way to the win.

Kastilla Maine had a 4-for-4 day with a double, a RBI and two runs scored; Abby McMahon was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Morgan Schnieder was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Cierra Fields scattered three hits and struck out four in recording the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, ALTON 1: Grace Baalman had 17 strikeouts and a no-hitter as Hardin-Calhoun upended Alton 9-1 in a non-conference softball clash Monday.

Baalman was also 2-for-3 with a home run in the first as the Warriors ran their record to 16-3.

Becca Oswald opened the game with a triple and went 3-for-4 on the day, while Allison Lehr was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored and Emma Baalman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Abby Baalman was 2-for-4 with a RBI.

A Bronte Fencel double was the Redbirds' only hit of the day.

CARROLLTON 11, BEARDSTOWN 5: Madison Mountain had a homer, double and four RBIs as Carrollton downed Beardstown 11-5 Monday.

Katelyn Dunlap had two RBIs for the Hawks.

A nine-run fifth was the difference as CHS ran out winners.

WATERLOO 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (5 INNINGS): Civic Memorial could only manage two hits as Waterloo downed the Eagles 11-0 in a five-inning Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Bethalto Monday.

A five-run first paced the Bulldogs to the win.

ROXANA 5, HILLSBORO 3: Cindy Scroggins' triple highlighted a 2-for-4 day as Roxana downed Hillsboro 5-3 at home Monday.

Scroggins also had three RBIs and a run scored in the Shell win.

Hannah Rexford was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored and Shelby Jackson was 1-for-3 with a RBI.

MASCOUTAH 12, JERSEY 6: Mackenzie Thurston had a 2-for-5 day with two RBIs and two runs scored, but it wasn't enough as Mascoutah downed Jersey 12-6 in a Mississippi Valley Conference softball game Monday.

Caitlin Connell was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Ellie Tonsor was 2-for-3 with a run and Bethany Muenstermann was 2-for-2 with a run.

Muenstermann took the loss for the Panthers, giving up six earned runs and eight hits while fanning seven.

Article continues after sponsor message

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9: Piasa Southwestern scored in the bottom of the seventh to squeeze out a 10-9 win over Metro-East Lutheran Monday.

The Piasa Birds had taken a 9-2 lead over the Knights through three innings, but MEL rallied to tie it in the sixth with a four-run frame before the Birds came through in the seventh.

Scott Kasting was 2-for-4 for Southwestern with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, while Luke Gollke was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Cody Roberts was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Alex Baldwin got the win for the Birds, giving up just two hits in his only inning of work.

JERSEY 12, MASCOUTAH 2: Jersey scored three in the first and four in the third as the Panthers downed Mascoutah 12-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash Monday.

The Panthers moved to 3-0 in the MVC with the win, paced by consecutive doubles by Jake Varble, Crick Kimble and Drake Kanallakan in the first to grab the early lead.

Varble went 2-for-5 with a RBI and three runs scored, Kimble was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored and Kanallakan was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Jacob Witt was 4-for-5 with a RBI and three runs scored and Michael Clendenon and James Holmes also had multiple-hit games.

Kimble got the win for Jersey, going the distance and giving up two earned runs and six hits while striking out eight.

ROXANA 7, HILLSBORO 3: A four-hit day for Adam Moore helped give Roxana a 7-3 win over Hillsboro Monday.

Blake Vandiver had a pair of hits for the Shells while Logan Reardon drove in two runs.

Zach Golener got the win for Roxana, giving up five hits and striking out six.

WATERLOO 16, CIVIC MEMORIAL 12: Waterloo and Civic Memorial traded back-to-back six-run innings early on, but the Bulldogs scored three in the bottom of the second and four in the fifth as they took a wild 16-12 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Eagles Monday.

The Eagles were to host Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday; they travel to Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Friday clash with the Warriors.

VALMEYER 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6 (5 INNINGS): Valmeyer scored seven runs each in the third and fourth as the Pirates defeated East Alton-Wood River 16-6 in five innings in Valmeyer Monday.

The Oilers were scheduled to visit Staunton Tuesday and travel to Carlinville Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

STAUNTON 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Danielle Birk had a hat trick as Staunton blanked Piasa Southwestern 10-0 in Staunton Monday.

Katie Sirko, Lea Ann Johnson, Avery Dillon, Lauren Ruehup, Sydney Bridges, Emily Gonterman and Karissa Pesavento also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs.

Staunton held a 7-0 halftime lead.

Those with sports roundup information, e-mail danbrannan@riverbender.com

More like this: