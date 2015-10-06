GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 20-25-25, MARQUETTE 25-23-23: Metro East Lutheran came off the deck twice, rallying from 23-15 and 23-18 down in the second and third games to take a 20-25, 25-23, 25-23 win from Marquette at Hooks Gym in Edwardsville Monday night.

Courtney Fenelon and Danielle Timmerman led the way with five kills and 11 points on serve each for the Knights, who went to 5-13 overall. Ashlee Robinson had five blocks for MEL, with Ellen Schulte adding four blocks, Lydia Flaherty had 21 assists and Fenelon had three aces.

The Explorers, who lost for just the second time in their last eight matches in falling to 13-8, were led by Marissa Nosco, who had 15 points, four aces and 27 assists. Anna Daughtery had nine kills, with Michelle Cameron adding eight kills and nine blocks, Brittany Pace six kills and 13 blocks, Andria Pace seven blocks, Katie Gierer 19 digs and Laura Hamilton 16 digs.

PANA 25-25, ROXANA 22-8: Pana kept their unbeaten South Central Conference record intact with a 25-22, 25-8 win over Roxana in Pana Monday.

Niah Bevolo had seven digs for the Shells, with Brittany Alexander adding five assists, Taylor Westfall five digs, Braeden Lackey four kills, Kara Meyer four kills and five digs and Abby Palen four points from serve.

JERSEY 25-26-25, GREENFIELD 16-28-16: Mackenzie Thurston's 11 kills helped Jersey to a 25-16, 26-28, 25-16 win over Greenfield at home Monday night.

Margy Tepen and Caroline Crawford each added 20 digs for the Panthers (10-11), with Kate Walsh adding 14 points and 15 assists and Caitlyn Connell contributing 13 points and nine digs.

BOYS SOCCER

PARKWAY WEST 5, MARQUETTE 0: Four second-half goals gave Parkway West a 5-0 win over Marquette in west St. Louis County Monday.

The Explorers fell to 2-11 on the season and will travel to Edwardsville in a meeting of the only two Metro East field hockey teams in the St. Louis area.

MASCOUTAH 7, ROXANA 0: Mascoutah stormed out to a 6-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Roxana 7-0 in a non-conference match in Mascoutah Monday.

The Indians (9-7-1) had three goals each from Andrew Villareal and Seth Ford.

The Shells fell to 6-11-1 on the season.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE 8, WATERLOO 1: Marquette had no trouble getting past Waterloo as the Explorers scored an 8-1 win over the Bulldogs at Lewis and Clark Community College's tennis complex Monday.

Elena Gable, Laura Moore, Adri Ventigmilia and Anne Tassinari had singles win for the Explorers (14-3), with Gable/Moore and Shelby Jones/Ventigmila scoring wins in doubles.

