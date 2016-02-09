GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

LEBANON REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 49, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 27: Metro East Lutheran got untracked after a slow start to go on to eliminate O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 49-27 in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 1A Lebanon Regional in Lebanon Monday night.

The win advanced the Knights (14-12 after defeating Springfield Lutheran in their regular season finale Saturday heading into Monday's playoff opener) into Wednesday's semifinals, where they will take on New Athens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner taking on either the host Greyhounds or Madison, who clash in Wednesday's other semifinal game (the Trojans eliminated Valmeyer 33-27 in Monday's curtain-raising game), in Friday night's final (set for 7:30 p.m.); the winner moves on to next week's North Greene Sectional.

The Knights led the Eagles (who were eliminated at 11-7) only 7-4 at quarter time before MEL extended the lead to 24-9 at the long break before running out winners. Ellen Schulte led MEL with 15 points, with Karly Schley scoring nine and Audrey Paitz, Abby Yurchuk and Sami Kasting each contributing six points.

The Eagles were led by Elizabeth Schultz's 17 points.

NORTH GREENE REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

CARROLLTON 55, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 43: Hannah Krumwiede and Emily Struble each had 12 points to help Carrollton advance with a 55-43 win over Griggsville-Perry in an opening-round match of the North Greene Regional Monday night.

The win put the Hawks into a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday contest with the host Spartans, with a trip to Thursday night's final at stake. The winner of that game will take on the Hardin-Calhoun-Payson-Seymour winner (Payson eliminating Western 48-43 in Monday's curtain-raiser); the Calhoun-Payson game will raise the curtain on the semifinal games at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the North Greene Sectional next week.

IHSA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

BREESE CENTRAL REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

CARLYLE 64, ROXANA 55: Carlyle got out to a 16-8 quarter-time lead and led 34-17 at the long break as the Indians went on to eliminate Roxana 64-55 in an opening-round Breese Central Regional game Monday.

Emma Lewis led the Shells (who were eliminated with a 9-18 mark, losing their final 10 games of the season), with Hannah Rexford adding 14 points and Sara Kreutztrager 10 as Roxana's season came to an end.

The Indians advanced into a Wednesday evening semifinal contest against the host Cougars, the tip taking place at 6 p.m.; that game will be followed by Belleville Althoff meeting Trenton Wesclin, with Wednsday's winners moving into Thursday's final, with a trip to the Campbell Hill Trico Sectional.

DUPO REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 62, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 23: Caitlyn Hanlon's 15 points helped Marquette Catholic to a 62-23 win over East Alton-Wood River in the opening round of the IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional Monday night.

The Explorers led the Oilers 13-3 at quarter time and 34-11 at the halfway points to run out winners; Marquette (13-14) will take on Breese Mater Dei at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal contest, the winner meeting the Nashville-Dupo winner in Thursday's regional final (the Hornets-Tigers match follows Marquette's game).

Kelsey Blasingim and Brittany Pace had eight points each for the Explorers, with Elena Gable adding seven points.

Carly Campbell had 13 points for the Oilers, who were eliminated at 1-26.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, MASCOUTAH 35: Allie Troeckler led Civic Memorial with 26 points as the Eagles got back on the winning track with a 58-35 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Mascoutah Monday night. The win put the Eagles at 18-10 overall, 5-4 in the MVC, while the Indians fell to 15-11 overall, 4-5 in the league.

Alaria Tyus added eight points with nine assists for CM, with Kaylee Eaton, Kaitlyn Turbyfill and Kalyn Troxell each chipping in six points for the Eagles.

Maddie Nekola led the Indians with nine points with Alex Cleveland adding eight.

TRIAD 62, JERSEY 41: Sophie Thompson's 27-point performance helped Triad to a 62-41 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey in Troy Monday night.

The Knights went to 21-3 overall, 8-1 in the MVC with the win, while the Panthers fell to 11-13 overall, 1-8 in the league.

Abby Burroughs added 14 points for the Knights in the win.

