TUESDAY NIGHT

LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL



JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 61, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 28: The Rockets led from the start in the quarterfinal match-up, jumping to a 19-14 first-quarter lead, then outscored the Knights 42-14 in the final three periods to advance.

Destiny Williams led Metro-East with nine points, while Sami Kasting and Miriam Wolff each had seven.

The Knights fall to 11-8 on the year, while Routt is now 22-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 56, GRANITE CITY 18: In the first game of the evening, Anna McKee scored 12 points and Madison Webb added 10 as the Griffins saw off Granite City in the consolation bracket.

Abby Reeves and Erika Hurst each had four points for the Warriors.

McGivney is now 17-9, while Granite falls to 2-18.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FREEBURG 76, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 42: Luke Ervie led the way with 21 points, while Connor Diecker had 14 and Griffin Range 10 as the Midgets defeated Father McGivney at home.

Andrew Dupy led the Griffins with 12 points, while Darren Luchetti added eight.

Freeburg is now 14-7 on the year, while McGivney falls to 3-21.

ROXANA 62, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 49: Gavin Huffman led the way with 30 points, while Andrew Beckman and Parris White each had 11 as the Shells topped Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

DaMonte Bean led the Knights with 19 points, while A.J. Smith added 17

Roxana is now 11-11, while Metro-East falls to 12-11.

