METRO EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIPOFF CLASSIC

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 50, ROXANA 23: Metro East Lutheran got out to a 28-11 halftime lead on Roxana and went on to defeat the Shells 50-23 in a championship bracket quarterfinal game of the MEL Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff Classic at MEL's Hooks Gym Wednesday night.

The Knights went to 2-0 on the year and will take on Waterloo Gibault, who squeezed out a 59-57 win over Valmeyer in Wednesday's other quarterfinal game, at 7 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game of the tournament; the winner goes to the final, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hooks Gym. The Shells fell to 1-1 and will take on the Purple Panthers in a fifth-place semifinal game at 1 p.m. Friday at Hooks Gym.

Jason Williams led MEL with 15 points on the night, with Larry Harris adding seven points and Damonte Bean adding six; the Shells were led by Andrew Beckman's 11 points, with Gavin Huffman adding five points on the night.

ST. LOUIS COLLEGE PREP 42, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 39: St. Louis College Prep got past East Alton-Wood River 42-39 in a consolation-bracket quarterfinal of the MEL Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff Classic Wednesday evening; the Oilers fell to 0-2 on the year and will meet Dupo, who lost to Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Wednesday, in a 13th-place semifinal game at 11 a.m. Friday in the MEL auxilary gym.

Justin Englar led the Oilers with 12 points, with Marc St. Peters adding seven and Darren Spuill six.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, GRANITE CITY 62: Civic Memorial's Jaquan Adams scored his 1,000th career point Wednesday night as his Eagles got past Granite City 69-62 in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic tournament in Bethalto.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the year, while the Warriors dropped to 1-1; the remainder of the tournament will be at Triad Friday and Saturday nights, with CM taking on Nokomis at 6 p.m. and the Warriors meeting the host Knights at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Eagles held a 45-32 lead on the Warriors at three-quarter time, but GCHS rallied to make it close down the stretch but couldn't catch CM.

Adams led the Eagles with 27 points on the night, with Caden Clark adding 16 and Brynn Zupan 10; the Warriors were led by Emmit Gordon with 21 points and Zidane Moore with 14 on the night.

ST. ELMO 62, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: McGivney Catholic fell to 1-2 in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament Wednesday with a 62-27 loss to St. Elmo; they will play for fifth place in the tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday; who the Griffins will play is yet to be determined.

Alex Loeffler led McGivney with nine points for the night, with Logan Shumate and Kellen Weir each scoring six.

