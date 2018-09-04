SATURDAY

BOYS SOCCER

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, HIGHLAND 0: Nate Dammerich and Jonah Mitan goaled for McGIvney Catholic as the Griffins blanked Highland 2-0 Saturday morning at Glik Park in Highland to go to 6-1 on the year.

Jackson Podshadley recorded the clean sheet for the Griffins; McGivney hosts Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE SIXTH IN ALL-CATHOLIC TOURNEY: Marquette Catholic hosted its All-Catholic golf tournament at The Woodlands in Alton Saturday, a par-72, 6,102-yard layout.

The Explorers fired a team 330 to finish sixth in the seven-team field; Quincy Notre Dame won the tournament with a team 297, followed by Belleville Althoff (311), Breese Mater Dei (315), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (319), Effingham St. Anthony (324), the Explorers and Waterloo Gibault (340).

QND’s Alex McCulla shot a 6-under 66 to take the day’s medalist honors; Kolton Bauer led Marquette with a 6-over 78. William Roderfeld (81), Sam Cogan (84) and Jack Warren (87) also had scores for the Explorers on the day.

THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 4, CARLINVILLE 0: Jersey got four goals from four different players as the Panthers blanked Carlinville 4-0 to win the Carlinville Kickoff Classic championship at Lott Field in Carlinville Thursday; the Panthers improved to 6-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers dropped to 4-2.

Sam Bartles, Wyatt Freand, Corey King and Andrew Kribs all had goals for the Panthers, with Tucker Shalley getting the clean sheet.

Jersey hosts Mascoutah at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Panthers’ Mississippi Valley Conference opener.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: McGivney Catholic, coming off its’ first-ever tournament championship last week, ran into last year’s IHSA Class 1A state champion Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park in Alton Thursday, with the Explorers taking a 5-0 win over the Griffins. Marquette went to 3-0-1 in the year, while McGIvney fell to 5-1.

McGivney took the crown of the Puma Bracket of last week’s Metro Cup season-opening tournament, the first title won by the program.

Stephen Hasse had two goals for the Explorers, with Aaron Boulch, Chris Hartrich and Connor Noss also scoring for Marquette; Nick Hemann had the clean sheet for MCHS, while Jackson Podshadley was in the nets for the Griffins.

Marquette hosts Belleville East at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park; McGIvney hosts Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

CBC 5, EDWARDSVILLE 1: A four-goal second-half outburst helped CBC upend Edwardsville 5-1 Thursday night in Town and Country, Mo., sending the Tigers to a 2-2-1 record on the year in a match of traditional St. Louis-area powers. The Cadets improved to 4-0 on the season.

Seth Tinkham scored twice for CBC, with Julian Bennett, Camden Starzyk and Nate Temm also finding the back of the net for the Cadets; the only Tiger goal came from Ethan Miracle late in the match to spoil the shutout. Dave Fitzgerald got the win in goal for CBC.

Edwardsville will have Labor Day weekend off before taking on Waterloo Gibault at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Tiger Stadium.

BREESE CENTRAL 2, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (EXTRA TIME): Breese Central scored a goal in extra time to defeat Metro East Lutheran 2-1 in Edwardsville Thursday evening; the Knights fell to 1-4 on the year, while the Cougars improved to 4-3.

MEL hosts Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

COLLINSVILLE 4, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1: Collinsville remained unbeaten on the year Thursday with a 4-1 win over Chatham Glenwood at Kahok Stadium; the Kahoks improved to 5-0 on the year.

Zach Cawvey, Trey Przbysz, Logan Whitehead and Ethan Willhold had goals for Collinsville on the evening; Tate Wyatt got the win in goal for the Kahoks.

HIGHLAND 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Wesley McMillian had four goals for Highland as the Bulldogs ran past Civic Memorial 7-2 at Glik Park in Highland Thursday; the Eagles fell to 3-4 overall, 0-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the Bulldogs went to 3-2 overall, 1-0 in the MVC.

Lucas Ambrose and Parker Scottberg had goals for the Eagles on the day. CM next meets up with Waterloo at Bethalto Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 4, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF GREATER ST. LOUIS 2: Nathan Thompson scored twice as Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton defeated Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 4-2 on the road Thursday. The Warriors improved to 1-1 overall, 1-0 in the MAC.

Other Warrior goals came from Matthew Franklin and Jeffrey Vaughn.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GREENVILLE 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17-17: Marquette Catholic dropped a 25-17, 25-17 road decision to Greenville Thursday night, sending the Explorers to 4-4 on the year.

Brooklyn Taylor had 11 kills for the Explorers with Katie Hartsock adding 16 assists, Jenna Zacha four points on serve with an ace, Delaney Cain 18 receptions on serve with an error and Taylor and Zacha with seven digs each on the night.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, McCLUER NORTH 21-19: McGivney Catholic defeated McCluer North 25-21, 25-19 in a Thursday evening match.

The Griffins had seven aces, 10 kills, seven blocks, 10 assists and 25 digs as a team against the Stars; Claire McKee recorded three aces, four assists, two kills and a dig, with Madison Webb having four kills and two solo blocks and Macy Hoppes 13 digs.

HIGHLAND 25-25, GRANITE CITY 5-8: Highland came calling to Granite City’s Memorial Gym Thursday night and took a 25-5, 25-8 win over the Warriors.

Taylor Modrusic had two points on serve for GCHS with an ace while Logan Wakeford had two assists, Skylar Boone three blocks and Boone and Jordan Briggs a kill each for the Warriors.

CARLINVILLE 25-19-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 22-25-21: Piasa Southwestern traveled to Carlinville for a South Central Conference match Thursday and saw the Cavaliers come away with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-21 win to fall to 5-1 on the year; the Cavs improved to 2-2.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, TRIAD 14-22: Triad fell to 0-2 on the season with a 25-14, 25-22 loss to Belleville West in Belleville Thursday night.

Lauren McCurley had six points on serve for the Knights while Nicole Porter had an ace, Janney Hays seven kills, McCurley three blocks and Sydney Thomas 15 assists.

FRIDAY

BOYS SOCCER

COLLINSVILLE 4, WEBSTER GROVES 4 (DRAW): Trey Przybysz scored twice as Collinsville battled to a 4-4 road draw at Webster Groves Friday afternoon; the Kahoks went to 5-0-1 on the year, while the Statesmen went to 2-0-1.

Zach Cawvey and Luke Liljegren also scored for the Kahoks in the match; four different Statesmen scored for Webster to help forge the draw. Tate Wyatt was in the nets for Collinsville.

