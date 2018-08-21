BOYS SOCCER

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Diego Pacheco scored twice for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins defeated crosstown rival Metro East Lutheran 4-0 in the season-opener for both teams in Columbia Monday night in the opening match of the Puma Bracket of the Metro Cup season-opening tournament. The Griffins are 1-0-0 on the year, while the Knights are 0-1-0.

David Means and Andrew Nwacha also goaled for McGivney while Joey Crowder contributed two assists; Jackson Podshadley had the clean sheet for the Griffins. The match opened the account for new MEL coach Dwight Kerlin.

MEL meets Valmeyer at 7 tonight at Belleville West, Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Thursday, also at West and Civic Memorial at 6 p.m. Saturday at Freeburg; McGivney takes on CM at 8 tonight at Columbia, Valmeyer at 8 p.m. Thursday in Valmeyer and Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. Saturday in Freeburg.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, ROXANA 1: Christian Cox and Asian Henderson scored twice each for Civic Memorial at the Eagles defeated Roxana 8-1 at the Bethalto Sports Complex Monday in the season-opening match for both sides; CM went to 1-0-0 on the season while the Shells fell to 0-1-0.

Lucas Ambrose, Jace Pryor, Parker Scottberg and Nic Vaughn also goaled for the Eagles while Zach Depping and Brandon Fields each had a pair of assists for CM; Drew Beckman had the only Shell goal for the match.

The Shells next meet Carlinville at Lott Field at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, then take on Athens at Davis Anderson Field at 1:30 p.m. Saturday; CM clashes with Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. today in Freeburg in the Metro Cup tournament.

CARLINVILLE 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Trey Gall had the only goal of the match as Carlinville defeated East Alton-Wood River 1-0 Monday at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Oilers next meet up with Breese Central at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at home.

TRIAD 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 1 (DRAW): Michael Tentis had a goal for Triad as the Knights battled to a 1-1 draw against Belleville East in Belleville Monday.

Owen Trudt had the Lancer goal for force the drawn result. David Dupont was in goal for the Knights on the day. Triad visits Gordon Moore Park for a 6 p.m. match against Marquette Catholic today in the Explorers’ season opener.

JERSEY 8, STAUNTON 0: Jersey got off to a great start for the season Monday as the Panthers blanked Staunton 8-0 at home.

Wyatt Freand had a hat trick for JCHS while Sam Bartles, Jacob Liles, Jonny Lorts, Zachary Schaeffer and Thomas Turpin each also goaled for Jersey; Tucker Shalley had the clean sheet for the Panthers.

Jersey meets East Alton-Wood River at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lott Field and McGivney Catholic JV at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Lott Field.

FREEBURG 1, GRANITE CITY 0: Lasse Stuckey had the only goal of the match as Freeburg scored a 1-0 shutout over Granite City in Freeburg Monday.

Bly Range had the assist for the Midgets, with Dalton Fortier recording the clean sheet. The Warriors next meet Marion at 6 p.m. today in Columbia and Highland at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Belleville Althoff.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COLUMBIA 25-25, ALTON 12-17: Alton opened its’ girls volleyball season at Columbia Monday, droping a 25-12, 25-17 decision to the Eagles.

The Redbirds host Metro East Lutheran at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Redbird Nest for their home opener.

