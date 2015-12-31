WEDNESDAY

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, WATERLOO 49: Marquette's Shandon Boone scored 30 points in the Explorers' game against Waterloo for fifth place in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament Wednesday at Columbia High School.

The last three he scored were the most important as Boone connected on a three-point shot in the dying seconds to give Marquette a 51-49 win over the Bulldogs.

Boone had hit two of three free throws earlier to pull Marquette to 49-48 after he was fouled on a three-point attempt. Waterloo rebounded the miss and went to the line to try to ice the game, but Ben Hules missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Explorers one last shot to win it. Boone connected on the shot for the win.

Dylan Hunt led Waterloo with 21 points, with Hules adding 15. The Explorers return to regular-season play with a Prairie State Conference clash Tuesday at Mount Olive.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, FREEBURG 48: JaQuan Adams' 15 points, including seven big free throws down the stretch, gave Civic Memorial a 51-48 win over co-host Freeburg in the third-place match of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament Wednesday at Columbia High.

The Eagles took their record to 10-3 on the year; they'll take on Waterloo Gibault Jan. 9 as they return to regular-season play.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 68, SPARTA 55: Piasa Southwestern jumped out to a 20-8 quarter-time lead and went on to defeat Sparta 68-55 in the seventh-place match of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in Columbia Wednesday.

Justin Bailey led the way for the Piasa Birds with a 30-point effort, including eight three-pointers, with Collin Baumgartner adding 13 and Ben Lowis 11.

Southwestern went to 7-8 on the year and hosts Greenville Tuesday in a South Central Conference clash.

CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MOUNT VERNON 61, ALTON 56: Mount Vernon rallied from 43-42 down at three-quarter time to defeat Alton 61-56 in a fifth-place semifinal match of the Centralia Holiday Tournament at Arthur Trout Gym Wednesday morning.

The loss eliminated the Redbirds, who fell to 7-4 overall on the year.

Alton returns to Southwestern Conference play with a Tuesday home game against Belleville East.

Article continues after sponsor message

BREESE MATER DEI HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 64, HIGHLAND 60 (OT): Noah Coddington's jumper in overtime gave Metro East Lutheran a 61-58 lead over Highland and the Knights went on to take fifth place in the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament with a 64-60 win over the Bulldogs Wednesday.

The Bulldogs sent the game into the extra session with a three-point shot with 32 seconds to go.

Teddy Fifer led the Knights with 27 points, with Jason Johnson adding 13; Coddington's overtime basket, the only one in the session, gave him five points. Luke Theis led the Bulldogs with 16 points, with Brode Portell adding 14 and Austin Elledge 12.

MEL returns to regular-season play with a Tuesday night game at Marissa.

DUSTER THOMAS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SHELLS SPLIT PAIR, TAKE SIXTH: Roxana split a pair of games Tuesday in the Duster Thomas Holiday Tournament in Pickneyville.

The Shells defeated DuQuoin 56-42 in a Silver Bracket semifinal match before falling to Benton 56-42 in the fifth-place contest.

Trace Gentry scored 14 points against the Rangers in the second game; the total included Gentry's 1,000th career point, for which he was honored during the game.

The Shells are 9-5 on the year and travel to Greenville for a South Central Conference clash Jan. 8.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

STAUNTON 34, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 16: Staunton jumped out to a 9-0 lead at quarter time and expanded it to 18-2 by the half as the Bulldogs defeated East Alton-Wood River 34-16 in the seventh-place match of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

Carly Campbell led the Oilers (1-16) with 11 points, incuding three three-point shots; Ashleigh Painter led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

The Oiler boys also dropped a decision to the Bulldogs in that seventh-place match, Staunton scoring a 44-29 win over EA-WR.

The Oiler girls are off until Jan. 14, when they host Carlinville; the EA-WR boys travel to Hardin-Calhoun for a Tuesday night game.

More like this: