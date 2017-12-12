GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 74, VALMEYER 20: Marquette Catholic stormed out to a 24-0 quarter-time lead on Valmeyer and went on to defeat the Pirates 74-20 in the opening night of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament Monday night; the Explorers went to 9-1 on the year, while the Pirates went to 0-8.

Peyton Kline was one of four Explorers in double figures on the night with 20 points; Emma Nicholson followed with 13 points and Lauren Fischer and Lila Snider with 11 each. Marquette takes on host Gibault at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal contest; the tournament runs through Saturday afternoon.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 30, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21: Kayla Brantley had nine points for East Alton-Wood River Monday night, but the Oilers dropped a 30-21 decision to Waterloo Gibault in the opening game of Gibault's Candy Cane Classic tournament. The Oilers fell to 3-4 on the year, while the Hawks improved to 7-4.

Ashlyn Wightman led the Hawks with 10 points on the night; the Oilers were relegated to the consolation bracket, where they will meet Valmeyer at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation semifinal match. The tournament runs through Saturday afternoon.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 56, MARISSA 46: Metro East Lutheran held off Marissa 56-46 in a non-conference game at Hooks Gym in Edwardsville Monday night; the Knights improved to 4-4 on the year, while the Meteors fell to 4-4.

Ellen Schulte led MEL with 18 points, with Sami Kasting adding 11 on the night. MEL next takes on Gillespie on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday before visiting Brussels on the road at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38, PANA 36: Piasa Southwestern improved to 6-5 overall, 1-1 in the South Central Conference with a 38-36 win over Pana at home Monday night.

Piasa visits Litchfield at 6 p.m. Thursday, then heads to Greenville for a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 game before the holidays.

CARLINVILLE 47, ROXANA 28: Emma Lucas had 17 points for Roxana in the Shell's 47-28 South Central Conference loss to Carlinville on the road Monday night; the Shells fell to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the SCC, while the Cavaliers went to 6-5 overall, 2-2 in the league.

Macie Lucas added five points for the Shells on the night; Rachel Olroyd led the Cavs with 14. Next up for Roxana is a 6 p.m. game this evening against Columbia in the opening round of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 53, CARROLLTON 50 (OT): Concord Triopia shook off Carrollton in overtime to score a 53-50 win over the Hawks in Carrollton in a Western Illinois Valley Conference clash Monday. The Hawks fell to 8-4 on the year.

Hannah Krumweide led Carrollton with an 18-point performance, with Kaylie Rhoades adding nine and Claire Williams eight.

NORTH MAC 50, BUNKER HILL 37: Ashley Dey and Mallory Schwegel combined for 31 points as Bunker Hill dropped a 50-37 decision to North Mac at Hlafka Hall Monday; the Minutemaids fell to 4-4 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 2-9.

Dey had 16 and Schwegel 15 for B-Hill; Cailyn Martin led North Mac with 26 points.

BOWLING

EXPLORERS TAKE TWO OF THREE: Marquette Catholic's bowling teams recently took two of three matches, the Explorers splitting a pair of boys meets and the girls defeating Roxana.

Against the Shells, the Explorer boys dropped a 21.5-18.5 decision to the Shells, while the girls took a 25-15 win over RHS before the Explorer boys threw a 40-0 shutout against Steeleville.

Cameron Rainey rolled a 598 series against Roxana (212-186-200) while Luke Simmons went 579 (168-169-242, the day's high game), Nick Hamm went 587 (211-198-178) and Jake Gatermann bowled 520 (172-158-190); Bertoletti had a 663 series for the Shells (234-227-202).



On the girls' side, Shelby Jones had the day's high set with a 532 (134-202-194; the 204 was the day's top game), with Taylor Whitehead adding a 384 (108-140-136).

Against Steeleville, Simmons led the way with a 631 series (221-212-198; the 221 was the top game of the day), with Hamm rolling 578 (214-194-170), Rainey a 536 (174-155-207) and Gatermann a 500 (162-173-165).

