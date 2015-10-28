BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 2A COLUMBIA SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, COLUMBIA 1: Colin Dunn's 52nd-minute goal gave Marquette Catholic what was arguably the shock result of the IHSA Soccer Championship, the Explorers ousting top-seeded Columbia 2-1 in the semifinals of the Class 2A Columbia Sectional at Oerter Park Tuesday night.

The Explorers, now 14-6-3 on the year, advanced into Friday night's sectional final against Waterloo, 3-2 winners over Quincy Notre Dame; the match commences at 6 p.m.

Adam Hammond got Marquette on top in the 48th minute off a deflection that went to him in the Eagle penalty area. Columbia's Cameron Roth tied the match in the 49th minute, but Roth scored off a direct kick that was on target of the Eagle goal.

Friday's winner advances to the Jacksonville Supersectional at Illinois College Nov. 3; they'll play the Urbana Sectional champion for the right to advance to next weekend's Class 2A state tournament in Hoffman Estates.

IHSA CLASS 1A GRANITE CITY SUPERSECTIONAL

ANNA-JONESBORO 1, BEARDSTOWN 0: Zach Paar's goal in the 70th minute send Anna-Jonesboro to this weekend's IHSA Class 1A state tournament as the Wildcats eliminated Beardstown 1-0 in the Granite City Supersectional.

The match, originally scheduled for Gene Baker Field in Granite City, was moved to Edwardsville's Tiger Stadium because of forecasts of rainy weather the day before.

Anna-Jonesboro will meet up against Rockford Keith Country Day, 3-2 winners over Peoria Christian in the East Peoria Supersectional, at 5 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at The Corn Crib in Normal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA CLASS 4A GRANITE CITY REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, QUINCY 13-21: Nine kills from Rachel Pranger helped Edwardsville get past Quincy 25-13, 25-21, in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional Tuesday night at O'Fallon's Panther Dome.

The match was moved to O'Fallon because of a scheduling conflict at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

Megan Woll had 11 digs for Edwardsville, with Nikki Meyer adding six digs.

Edwardsville will take on O'Fallon, 25-15, 25-8 winners over Chatham Glenwood, in Thursday night's final at Memorial Gym beginning at 6 p.m.

IHSA CLASS 3A GREENVILLE REGIONAL

JACKSONVILLE 24-25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 26-23-18: Sydney Marshall's 25 assists, 10 digs and six points off serve led Civic Memorial, but the Eagles were eliminated 24-26, 25-23, 25-18 by Jacksonville in the IHSA Class 3A Greenville Regional semifinals Tuesday.

The Eagles ended the season with a 14-17-3 mark; the Crimsons will meet up with Quincy Notre Dame in Thursday's final, with the winner heading to the Rochester Sectional next week.

Cara Melton and McKenna Geist each had 14 digs for CM, with Annika Ochs adding 12 digs and two aces off serve; Kennedy Carnes had six kills and nine blocks, with Kaity Kappler four kills, four blocks and a service ace, Susan Buchanan five kills and three blocks and Kylie Linkerman six kills and three blocks.

IHSA CLASS 2A CARLINVILLE REGIONAL

CARLINVILLE 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17-16: Marissa Nosco had six points from serve, two aces and 10 assists for Marquette Catholic, but Carlinville eliminated the Explorers 25-17, 25-16 in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Carlinville Regional semifinals.

The Explorers were eliminated with a record of 16-11.

Anna Daughtery and Michelle Cameron had three kills each for Marquette, with Laura Hamilton chipping in 14 digs and Regina Guehlstorm three blocks.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-25, GILLESPIE 23-17: Piasa Southwestern rallied from 15-10 down in the opening game to down Gillespie, then had no trouble completing the sweep as the Piasa Birds advanced to the Carlinville Regional final 25-23, 25-17 over the Miners Tuesday night.

Southwestern will take on the host Cavaliers at 6 p.m. Thursday for a trip to the Shelbyville Sectional.

Maddy Greeling had 11 kills and two blocks to go with five service aces for the Birds.

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, CARROLLTON 12-8: Hardin-Calhoun won its 30th match of the year going away, eliminating Carrollton 25-12, 25-8 in their own IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal Tuesday night.

The Warriors, now 30-2 on the year, meet up against Brussels, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19 winners over Bunker Hill, in Thursday night's final at 6 p.m.; the winner advances to next week's Pawnee Sectional.

Emma Baalman had six kills and four points on serve with an ace for the Warriors, with Kassidy Klocke adding seven kills and five points; Sydney White 28 assists; Grace Baalman 15 kills, 15 digs, seven points and an ace; and Emily Baalman 11 points.

IHSA CLASS 1A METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, LOVEJOY 21-16: Ellen Schulte had eight kills and Courtney Fenelon seven kills as Metro East Lutheran advanced to their own IHSA Class 1A regional final with a 25-21, 25-16 win over Lovejoy of Brooklyn Tuesday night.

The Knights, now 11-22, will meet up with Lebanon, 25-21, 25-21 winners over Okawville, in Thursday night's final at 6 p.m.; the winner advances to next week's St. Elmo Sectional.

Ashlee Robinson had five kills and three blocks for the Knights, while Lydia Flaherty had 21 assists and six points, including two aces.

