111TH IHSA BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 3A ROCHESTER REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

JERSEY 63, ROCHESTER 44: Kurt Hall had 21 points for Jersey Monday night as the Panthers defeated host Rochester 63-44 in an opening-round clash in the IHSA Class 3A Rochester Regional Monday night, moving the Panthers into a semifinal game at 7 p.m. tonight against Springfield Lanphier.

The Panthers improved to 17-12 on the year; the Rockets were eliminated at 5-24. Tonight's Panthers-Lions winner meets Wednesday's Lincoln-Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin winner at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional title and a trip to the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional next week.

Blake Wittman had 16 points for the Panthers, with Lucas Ross adding 11; Jayden Reed led the Rockets with 23 points on the night.

CLASS 3A HIGHLAND REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

CAHOKIA 63, TRIAD 41: Elijah Rice's 16 points helped send Cahokia to a 63-41 win over Triad in an first-round IHSA Class 3A Highland Regional game Monday; the Comanches will the host Bulldogs in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner taking on Tuesday's East St. Louis-Breese Central winner at 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner going to next week's Centralia Sectional.

Cahokia improved to 13-13 on the year, while the Knights were ousted from the tournament at 14-15.

CLASS 4A O'FALLON REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

BELLEVILLE EAST 53, GRANITE CITY 43 (OT): Emmitt Gordon led Granite City with 21 points, but the Warriors were eliminated 53-43 in overtime by Belleville East in an opening-round game of the IHSA Class 4A O'Fallon Regional at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Monday night.

The Warriors were eliminated with a mark of 9-19 on the year; the Lancers improved to 12-16 with the win and take on crosstown rival Belleville West at 7 tonight in a semifinal contest. The host Panthers defeated Belleville Althoff 62-55 in Monday's other first-round game to set up a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal clash against Edwardsville, with the winners tonight and tomorrow meeting for the regional title and a trip to the Pekin Sectional at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jordan Yates led the Lancers with 15 points, with Jaylen Lacey adding 10.

