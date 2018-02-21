REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 60, WATERLOO 57 (OT): Blake Wittman led the way for Jersey with 17 points as the Panthers defeated Waterloo 60-57 in overtime on the road Tuesday night in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash. The Panthers improved to 15-12 overall, 4-5 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs fell to 2-21 on the year, 0-9 in the league.

Coby Gibson had 16 points for JCHS while Kurt Hall added 13 on the night. Jersey finishes the regular season at Mascoutah Friday night; the tip is set for 7:30 p.m. Jersey then heads to the IHSA Class 3A Rochester Regional, where they take on the host Rockets at 6 p.m. Monday in an opening-round contest.

BELLEVILLE WEST 82, ALTON 55: Belleville West moved to 13-0 in the Southwestern Conference with an 82-55 win over Alton in Belleville Tuesday night. The Maroons went to 24-2 overall on the year, while the Redbirds fell to 14-11 overall, 8-5 in the SWC.

Malik Smith led the Redbirds with 24 points, with Kevin Caldwell adding 15; Lawrence Brazil III, E.J. Liddell and Malachi Smith each had 17 points for West on the night.

Alton closes out the regular season at O'Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday before meeting Chatham Glenwood in an IHSA Class 4A Quincy Regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Feb. 28; the Maroons can close out an undefeated SWC season with a win over Granite City at home Friday night.

HIGHLAND 51, CIVIC MEMORIAL 49 (OT): A 25-point JaQuan Adams effort fell just short for Civic Memorial as the Eagles dropped a 51-49 Mississippi Valley Conference overtime decision to Highland on the road Tuesday night; the Eagles fell to 17-10 overall, 5-4 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs improved to 20-8 overall, 10-0 in the league.

Kaleb Denney had seven points for CM and Caden Clark and Geoff Withers added six points each; Steven Torre led the Bulldogs with 13 points, with Jake Kruse adding 12 and Stephen Schniers scoring 11.

The Eagles close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday home game against Waterloo before taking on either Cahokia or Triad at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in an IHSA Class 3A Highland Regional semifinal game.

111TH IHSA BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 1A

MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 73, BUNKER HILL 42; MOUNT OLIVE 75, BRUSSELS 53: Metro East Lutheran got out to a 21-8 lead on Bunker Hill at quarter time and went on to take a 73-42 win over the Minutemen in a first-round game of the IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional Tuesday night; the Knights improved to 14-16 on the year in advancing to a semifinal game tonight while B-Hill was eliminated at 1-23.

Jacob Weidner led the Minutemen with 17 points, with Elijah Dannenbrink adding 11 points and Matthew Weidner 10 on the night; Larry Harris led MEL with 21 points, with Jason Williams adding 15 and DaMonte Bean 10. In Monday's other first-round game, the host Wildcats eliminated Brussels 75-53; the Wildcats improved to 16-12 on the year with the win, while the Raiders were eliminated at 5-18.

Top-seeded Madison meets Hardin-Calhoun at 6 p.m. tonight, with MEL taking on Mount Olive at 7:30 tonight in the semifinals of the tournament; tonight's winners clash at 7 p.m. Friday for the regional title, with the winner heading to the North Greene Sectional next week, with the Jacksonville Routt Regional winner awaiting the Mount Olive winner at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.

CLASS 2A

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

TRENTON WESCLIN 64, ROXANA 28: Hunter Ottensmeier led Trenton Wesclin with 21 points as the Warriors eliminated Roxana 64-28 in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional semifinal at Memorial Gym. Wesclin moved into Friday's final at 24-4 on the year, while the Shells were eliminated at 6-24.

Jacob Golenor, Parris White, and Gavin Huffman each had seven points for the Shells on the evening; Justin Kellogg added 17 for Wesclin and Nate Brede had 14.



