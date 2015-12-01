GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 47, WATERLOO 44: A traditional three-point play by Makenzie Thurston in the dying moments of the game helped Jersey to a 47-44 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo Monday night.

Thurston scored and was fouled with 12 seconds to go; she then converted the free throw for the margin of victory. It was three of her 15 points on the night.

Bethany Muenstermann led the Panthers (4-1 overall, 1-0 MVC) with 18 points; Ally Schroeder had nine for Jersey. The Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 0-1 MVC) were led by Kathryn Finnerty with 13 points.

LITCHFIELD 60, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 47: Abby Brockmeyer's 24 points helped Litchfield to get past Marquette Catholic 60-47 in a girls basketball game in Litchfield Monday night.

The Purple Panthers bounced back from a quarter-time deficit to take the lead at the long break.

Brittany Pace had 13 points and Andria Pace and Caitlyn Hanlon each had 10 points for the Explorers, who fell to 2-5 on the season.

DUSCHENE 35, GRANITE CITY 26: Granite City opened its girls basketball season with an opening-round match of the Orchard Farm Tournament in St. Louis County Monday, the Warriors dropping a 35-26 decision to Duschene of St. Charles.

Addaya Moore led the Warriors (0-1) with 11 points and eight rebounds, with Donyai Garrett adding eight and Khadija Helms five.

Granite meets Ft. Zumwalt North at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as the tournament continues.

