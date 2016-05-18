TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 2A CHATHAM GLENWOOD REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

ROCHESTER 8, JERSEY 0: Rochester, who won last year's IHSA Class 1A girls soccer title, began its campaign for the Class 2A crown with an 8-0 win over Jersey in the Chatham Glenwood Regional semifinals Tuesday.

Amanda Williams had three goals and Becca Jostes scored twice as the Rockets advanced. The Rockets went to 19-2-1 on the year with the win; the Panthers were eliminated at 3-17.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Chatham Glenwood, who won the 2013 IHSA Class 2A state championship and finished second last year, eliminated Civic Memorial 7-0 in Tuesday's second semifinal match of the Titans' own regional.

Kate Held, Maddie Klintworth and Demi Dixon each goaled twice for Chatham to advance. The Eagles were eliminated at 6-10-4, while the Titans moved to 9-7-3 on the year.

Chatham meets Rochester for the regional crown and a berth in next week's Triad Sectional against the Marion Regional champ at 6 p.m. Friday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

GRANITE CITY 23-25-25, ALTON 25-20-21: Granite City honored its seniors Tuesday as the Warriors defeated Alton 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a Southwestern Conference match at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday.

The Warriors improved to 6-11 overall and 4-8 in the SWC; the Redbirds fell to 2-15 overall, 0-12 in the league. Both schools will face each other at 6 p.m. Monday at Hooks Gym in Edwardsville in the play-in match of the IHSA Metro East Lutheran Regional; the winner meets up Belleville West at 5:30 p.m. May 24, with the regional final set for 6 p.m. May 25.

MONDAY

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 3, ALTON 1: Triad scored once each in the first two innings and took a 3-1 non-conference win over visiting Alton Monday.

Steven Pattan went 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Redbirds (20-11) on the day, with Steven Ngyuen, Rob Taul, Seth Boschert and Derrick Allen also getting hits; Mike Hampton scored Alton's lone run.

Sam Ballard took the loss, conceding an earned run on a hit while striking out one in an inning pitched; Charlie Erler, Max Hunter and Devin Colley also saw time on the mound. Kevin Smith had two hit for the Knights (10-19).

BEARDSTOWN 3, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0: Beardstown scored twice in the second and one more run in the fifth as they blanked Hardin-Calhoun 3-0 in the Warriors' regular-season finale Monday.

Ty Bick and Mitch Bick had the only hits of the day for Calhoun (18-16); Easton Clark took the loss for the Warriors, giving up two earned runs on two hits in two innings pitched while dismissing two by strikeout.

The Warriors are scheduled to meet Brussels in an IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

MASCOUTAH 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3 (10 INNINGS): Mascoutah scored in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, then scored twice in the bottom of the 10th as the Indians got a 4-3, 10-inning Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in Mascoutah Monday.

The Indians went to 14-16-1 overall on the year, 3-6 in the MVC; the Eagles fell to 16-13-1 overall, 4-4 in the league.

Brandon Hampton went 6.1 innings for CM on the mound, giving up an earned run on two hits while striking out six; Corey Price had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A PIASA SOUTHWESTERN REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15, ROXANA 5 (6 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored seven times in the second en route to a 15-5, six-inning win over Roxana in an opening-round match of the IHSA Class 2A Piasa Southwestern Regional Monday.

The Shells were eliminated at 12-21, while the Piasa Birds moved to 8-16; they were scheduled to play Dupo in a semifinal contest Wednesday afternoon.

Hannah Rexford was charged with the loss in the circle but contributed three hits for Roxana; Phoebe Booher had a home run for the Shells among her two hits, with Abby Palen and Abi Stahlhut also getting two hits.

Sydney Ambruso went 3-for-4 for the Birds with two doubles and two RBIs, with Molly Novack and Mallory Novach each getting two hits and two RBIs and Haley Edwards two hits; Bailee Stahl gave up an earned run on 12 hits while fanning five in getting the win.

REGULAR SEASON

WATERLOO 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: Susan Buchanan had a homer among her two hits to go with two RBIs, but Civic Memorial dropped an 8-5 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Waterloo at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

Cassie Reed also had two hits for the Eagles; Ryan Allison was charged with the loss. CM fell to 10-12 on the year while the Bulldogs went to 14-14.

