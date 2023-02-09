EDWARDSVILLE - Jacob Huber hit for 33 points in a great performance, while Drew Suhre scored 25 points for the home side as Father McGivney Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 58-47 in a Gateway Metro Conference boys basketball game Wednesday evening at Hooks Gym.

The Griffins at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights rallied to cut the lead to one at halftime. A big third quarter for McGivney expanded the lead back up and the Griffins held off a fourth-quarter Metro-East rally to take the win.

McGivney led after the first quarter 15-4, with the Knight coming back to cut the lead to 28-27 at the half. The Griffins then used their big third quarter to increase the lead to 49-34 at three-quarter time, but Metro-East came back and outscored the Griffins in the fourth quarter 13-9, with McGivney taking the win.

To go along with Huber's 33 points, the Griffins had Jackson Rodgers score 12 points, Evan Schrage came up with 11 points, Spencer Sundberg and Ashton Mersinger had four points each and both Ryker Keller and Drew Kleinheider both scored two points apiece.

In addition to Suhre's 25 points, the Knights saw J.J. Lostutter hit for 11 points, Kaleb Williams scored nine points and Rodrick Holmes had two points.

McGivney is now 14-13 and wind up the regular season next week, playing at Mt. Olive next Tuesday, then hosting Red Bud next Wednesday and hosting their annual Senior Night against East St. Louis SIUE Charter Feb. 17, with all games starting at 7:30 p.m. Metro-East goes to 4-18 and ends their regular season Feb. 16 at Mt. Olive in a 6:30 p.m. start.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only other boys' basketball game played on Wednesday, DeSmet Jesuit won at Granite City 62-34. The Warriors are now 14-14 on the season, while the Spartans go to 16-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 60, GRANITE CITY 36: Triad went out to an early lead and went on to take a win over visiting Granite City at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights were led by Makenna Witham's 17 points and Delaney Hess' 14 points, while the top scorer for the Warriors was Kaylyn Wiley, with 18 points, with Melashia Bennett adding 13 points.

Both Triad and Granite are now 5-21 on the season.

