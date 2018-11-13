Sports Roundup: Krumwiede opens with 19 points, Lady Hawks, Spartans win, Alton, Edwardsville lose in hockey
CARROLLTON - Hannah Krumwiede poured in 19 points to lead Carrollton’s girls basketball team to a 58-47 win over Gillespie in the Lady Hawks’ opener Monday night.
Ava Uhles had 12 points for the Lady Hawks, followed by Marley Mullink with 10, Libby Meuth with 8 and Grace Cox with 7 points. Rylee Jarman and Sidney Bires had 9 points apiece for Gillespie.
Gillespie led 22-19 a the half, but the Lady Hawks roared back and led 51-31 by the end of the third quarter, exploding for 32 points.
The Lady Hawks play against South Fork on Friday in the Waverly Tournament; Gillespie hosts Nokomis on Thursday.
Brown, Gilmore power Spartans past Brussels 50-17
North Greene's Lakeleigh Brown and Madilyn Gilmore both contributed 12 points in a season-opening 50-17 win over Brussels on Monday night.
Marisa Haskell had 7 points and Tori Smith 6 points for North Greene, followed by Jenna Barnard with 4 points and Hailey Thompson with 3 points. Marissa Mueller, Taylor Gilmore and Bailey Berry had 2 points each for the Lady Spartans. Baalman had 6 points to lead Brussels, while Odelehr had 3 points.
MONDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carrollton 58, Gillespie 47
North Greene 50, Brussels 17
MVCHA HOCKEY
Granite City 9, Alton 3
Freeburg/Waterloo 8, Edwardsville 1
(Note: Send your sports roundup, scores info to dbrannan@riverbender.com following your games for the next day’s posting on riverbender.com)Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.
