CARROLLTON - Hannah Krumwiede poured in 19 points to lead Carrollton’s girls basketball team to a 58-47 win over Gillespie in the Lady Hawks’ opener Monday night.

Ava Uhles had 12 points for the Lady Hawks, followed by Marley Mullink with 10, Libby Meuth with 8 and Grace Cox with 7 points. Rylee Jarman and Sidney Bires had 9 points apiece for Gillespie.

Gillespie led 22-19 a the half, but the Lady Hawks roared back and led 51-31 by the end of the third quarter, exploding for 32 points.

The Lady Hawks play against South Fork on Friday in the Waverly Tournament; Gillespie hosts Nokomis on Thursday.

Brown, Gilmore power Spartans past Brussels 50-17

North Greene's Lakeleigh Brown and Madilyn Gilmore both contributed 12 points in a season-opening 50-17 win over Brussels on Monday night.

Marisa Haskell had 7 points and Tori Smith 6 points for North Greene, followed by Jenna Barnard with 4 points and Hailey Thompson with 3 points. Marissa Mueller, Taylor Gilmore and Bailey Berry had 2 points each for the Lady Spartans. Baalman had 6 points to lead Brussels, while Odelehr had 3 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

MONDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carrollton 58, Gillespie 47

North Greene 50, Brussels 17

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 9, Alton 3

Freeburg/Waterloo 8, Edwardsville 1

(Note: Send your sports roundup, scores info to dbrannan@riverbender.com following your games for the next day’s posting on riverbender.com)Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: