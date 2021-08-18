JOHNSON-DAECH, BOY-KENNEY SHINE IN ALTON KICKOFF

GODFREY - The Edwardsville duo of Nicole Johnson and Grace Daech finished second, while Alton's pair of Olivia Boyd and Addison Kenney came in third in the Alton Kickoff Classic girls golf tournament played on Saturday at Rolling Meadows Golf Club in Godfrey.

No team scores were available, but the individual winners were O'Fallon's Maddie Vanderheyden and Regan Martin, who shot an eight-under-par 63 to take the title in the best-ball event. Johnson and Daech combined for a four-under-par 68 to come in second, while Boyd and Kenney had an even-par 72 to come in third.

Other Tiger pairs in the tournament were Morgan Landry and Sophia Rankin, who shot a 78, Jasmine Story and Isabelle O'Day, who had an 83 and Lucinda Sheeley and Eleanor Sedabres, who came up with an 89.

For the host Redbirds, Josie Giertz and Lexi Paulin had an 85, while Samantha Eales and Makaylah Harrington shot an 88. For Collinsville, Maya Clark and Ricki Merlak had a 78, while Abby Fister and Laney Bolandis also had a 78.

MONDAY, AUGUST 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 187, HIGHLAND 194: Triad won its season opening dual meet with a seven stroke win over Highland on Monday at the Highland Country Club.

Emma Hill of the Knights was the medalist, firing a six-over-par 42 for nine holes, while Makenna Jensen had a 46, Makenna Keith shot a 49, Alexa Shreve came up with a 51, Paige Hawkes shot 54 and Layla Moore came up with a 56.

Maci Miles led the Bulldogs with a 45, while Kalei Gould shot 49, both Camryn Burns and Brooke Hunsche each shot a 50, Lauren Janini had a 51 and Sydney Coziar fired a 57.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 184, ROXANA 213, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 231: CM won its 2021 season opener by defeating both Roxana and Gibault in a triangular meet.

Sophee Brown of the Eagles was the medalist, shooting a six-over-par 41, while Madeline Woelfel had a 44, Peyton Mormino shot a 48 and Emily DeClue came up with a 51.

Reagan Lynn led the Shells with a 45, with Ava Strohmeier right behind with a 46, Sydney Watts shot a 53 and MaKaela Brown came up with a 69 on the day.

