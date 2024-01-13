FRIDAY, JANUARY 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 63, ALTON 6: Edwardsville's boys wrestling team won 12 of the 14 matches on the night to win their Southwestern Conference dual meet over Alton under the spotlight at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

It was the Tigers' first meet since finishing tied for 22nd at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational last weekend in Wisconsin.

The Tigers won by fall in three of the bouts, getting pins from Ian Trauernicht winning at 1:10 in the 132-pound match, Jack Cloud scored the quick pin at 1:00 at 160 pounds, and Simon Schulte won the 190-pound bout at 3:17.

In contested matches, Logan Miller won at 144 pounds with a 3-1 decision, Hayden Hilmes took the 150-pound bout with a 7-4 win, and Aiden Stamp won the 157-pound match by technical superiority 15-0.

Receiving forfeit wins for Edwardsville were Riley Steinkuhler at 285 pounds, Roman Janek at 215 pounds, Brendan Landau at 175 pounds, Cole Sadaka at 126 pounds, Tyler Perry at 120 pounds, and Chace Matheny at 106 pounds.

The Redbirds' two wins came from Henry Burge at 113 pounds, winning his bout 9-4. and from Marshall Skelton, who won the 138-pound match 12-7.

The Tigers are now 7-0 in dual meets this season, 3-0 in the league.

GIRLS WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 63, ALTON 8: There were a total of 11 forfeits and only three contested matches on the night at the Tigers' girls team took a big win over the Redbirds.

In the only three contested matches on the night, Gigi Lindhorst won the 115-pound bout 6-1 for Edwardsville, while Alton's Phuoung Tran won the 145-pound match by technical superiority 19-4, and teammate Elana Hickman won the 155-pound match 9-4.

The Tigers got forfeit wins from Tayla Phillips-Hollingsworth at 235 pounds, Victoria White at 190 pounds, Marissa Wiley at 170 pounds, Lydia Blind at 135 pounds, Holly Zugmaier at 130 pounds, Olive Lindhorst at 125 pounds, Allie Chong at 120 pounds, Olivia Coll at 115 pounds, Alison Kirk at 105 pounds and Genevieve Dykstra at 100 pounds.

The 140-pound bout was declared a double forfeit, as neither team had a wrestler available.

Edwardsville is now 6-2 in dual meets this season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only two games played on Friday night, Civic Memorial won over Jersey 54-39, and Mascoutah defeated Highland at home 51-43.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In the only girls basketball game played on Friday, Civic Memorial won at home over Jersey 62-47. The Eagles improve to 19-3. while the Panthers slip to 12-9.

