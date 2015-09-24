GIRLS GOLF

GRANITE CITY 174, ALTON 191: Megan Keel's 5-over 40 paced Granite City as the Warriors reached the 10-victory mark for the first time in the program's history with a 174-191 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at the par-35 Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach Wednesday.

Keel's score gave her medalist honors for the day. She was followed by Samantha Moerlein with a 8-over 43, Ashley Richey with a 9-over 44 and Mallory O'Gera with a 12-over 47.

Alton was led by Morgan Bemis' 7-over 42, with Annie Maynard and Addison Gregory firing 13-over 48s and Paige Wittman a 18-over 53.

The Warriors went to 10-4 overall, 2-4 in the SWC; the Redbirds fell to 3-12, 0-5 in the league.

EDWARDSVILLE 168, BELLEVILLE WEST 208: Addy Zellar's 6-over 41 led Edwardsville to another Southwestern Conference regular-season title as the Tigers defeated Belleville West 168-208 at Triple Lakes Golf Course in Millstadt Wednesday.

Kayla Weinacht and Eryn Coppersmith added 7-over 42s and Jessica Binkley had a personal season-best 8-over 43 for the Tigers. Kelsey Gaby had a 43 for the Maroons, with Kelly Shea adding a 10-over 45.

The Tigers finished the conference season with a 6-0 mark; they went to 14-0 overall on the season.

CM SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Civic Memorial's Sara Gwilliam had a 4-over 40 to lead the Eagles as they took second in a triangular meet at par-36 Oak Brook in Edwardsville Wednesday.

Host Triad fired a team 185 to down the Eagles by 20 strokes; Staunton took third at 225.

Isabella Roberts had a 45 for CM, with Carmen Phillips adding a 56 and Maisey Watson a 64.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 142, O'FALLON 165: Cale Ambuhel had a 1-under 34 on the par-35 Oak Brook West layout as Edwardsville finished the Southwestern Conference regular season unbeaten with a 142-165 win over O'Fallon Wednesday evening.

Justin Hemings carded an even-par 35 for the Tigers, who also had rounds of 1-over 36 from Ben Tyrell and 2-over 37 from Jack Kohlmeyer. Logan Harris and Chase Holland each had 5-over 40s to lead the Panthers, who also got a 7-over 42 from Lucas Hackmann and a 8-over 43 from Elliott Walkington.

The Tigers' overall record is 10-0 and they finished the SWC season at 7-0. The Panthers fell to 10-2 overall, 5-2 in the SWC.

Edwardsville hosts their own Dick Gerber Classic at 1 p.m. Friday at Oak Brook.

BELLEVILLE WEST 174, ALTON 180: Max Hunter's 4-over 40 wasn't enough as Alton dropped a 174-180 Southwestern Conference decision to Belleville West at par-36 Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Wednesday.

Austin Erthal and Zane Striegel were next for the Redbirds with 2-over 48s while Ryan Boyd had a 13-over 49.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 8-21: Sydney White recorded 23 assists and 10 digs as Hardin-Calhoun swept Griggsville-Perry 25-8, 25-21 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match in Griggsville Wednesday.

Emma Baalman had seven kills and eight points for serve for the Warriors, with Grace Baalman adding 11 kills and Junie Zirkelbach had six points from serve.

The Warriors went to 17-1 overall, 6-0 in the WIVC.

BOYS SOCCER

WENTZVILLE TIMBERLAND 3, MARQUETTE 0: Marquette dropped a 3-0 decision to Wentzville Timberland in a group-play match of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament Wednesday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Wednesday.

The Wolves scored twice in the first half and added another goal in the late going.

The Explorers, now 6-5-3, saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: David Barrett's three-goal, two-assist match helped East Alton-Wood River blank Fr. McGivney Catholic 6-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Wednesday.

The Oilers led just 1-0 at the half but exploded for five goals against the Griffins; EA-WR went to 9-3-1 with their fifth win in thef last six matches.

Devin Curtis, Zac Lafferty and Luke Sims also goaled for the Oilers; Nick Barrett got the clean sheet.

SLUH 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Three first-half goals were enough to give St. Louis University High a 3-0 win over Granite City in St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament group-play match at SLUH's campus in St. Louis city Wednesday.

The Warriors fell to 1-8-3 on the year with the loss and were scheduled to play Duchesne of St. Charles, Mo., at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Marquette tossed a 9-0 shutout at Civic Memorial in a non-conference meet at Lewis and Clark's tennis center Wednesday.

Shelby Jones, Elena Gable, Laura Moore, Adri Ventigmila, Abby Simonds and Anne Tassinari all won in singles play, while the doubles teams of Gable/Moore, Jones/Ventigmila and Simonds/Tassinari won in doubles matches.

The Explorers went to 9-3 overall, while the Eagles fell to 1-9.

TUESDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-19-25, COLLINSVILLE 18-25-18: Alton bounced back from loss in the second game to defeat Collinsville 25-18, 19-25, 25-18 in a Southwestern Conference match at Collinsville’s Fletcher Gym Tuesday.

Jada Green and Savannah Fisher each had 11 kills for the Redbirds, with Annie Evans getting eight kills

The Redbirds went to 15-3 overall, 1-2 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 3-10 overall, 1-3 in the league.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, JACKSONVILLE ISD 9-6: Emma Baalman’s nine kills and seven points from serve helped Hardin-Calhoun to a 25-9, 25-6 sweep of Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville Tuesday.

Kassidy Klocke had four kills and four blocks, Sydney White 24 assists, Brooke Carney six points, Grace Baalman six kills and six points and Abby Baalman three points.

The Warriors took their mark to 16-1 on the season.

ROXANA 29-22-25, CARLINVILLE 27-25-19: Niah Bevolo’s 15-assist, eight-dig, one-ace night helped Roxana to a 29-27, 22-25, 25-19 win over Carlinville in a South Central Conference match at Carlinville Tuesday night.

Taylor Jackson added two kills and three digs for the Shells, with Keely Reardon adding six digs; Kara Meyer two kills, 10 digs, 12 points and three aces; Brittany Alexander seven assists and four digs; Abby Palen three kills, five points and an ace; Taylor Westfall eight kills, a block, an assist, 14 digs, eight points and two aces; Katie Herndon three digs; and Braeden Lackey seven kills, 14 digs, 10 points and seven aces.

MARQUETTE 25-27, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 23-25: Marquette roared back from 16-9 down in the opening game for a win, then had to hold off a pair of game points in the second game to take a 25-23, 27-25 Prairie State Conference win over East Alton-Wood River in Alton Tuesday.

Anna Daughtery had eight kills for the Explorers, with Michelle Cameron adding five; Katie Cogan and Marissa Nosco had two aces each; Katie Gierer had 17 digs, with Laura Hamilton and Carly Vitale adding eight each; Nosco had 15 assists; Cameron had five blocks, with Brittany and Andria Pace each getting three; and Nosco scoring 13 points from serve.

Marquette went to 11-6 on the season; the 11 wins equals last year’s victory total. The Explorers host traditional power Breese Mater Dei Thursday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 27-19-11: A 21-dig, 11-kill, seven-point night for Madison Greeling helped Piasa Southwestern to a 25-27, 25-19, 25-11 win over Metro East Lutheran in Piasa Tuesday night.

Karlie Green added seven points, eight kills and four blocks for the Piasa Birds, with Sam Burns scoring 10 points; Stephanie Korte adding 27 assists and four points; and Erika Daube 25 digs.

The Knights were led by Ellen Schulte, who had six points from serve; Lydia Flaherty, with four points and 21 assists; Courtney Fenelon with 10 kills; and Tori Harrison with 15 assists.

Southwestern went to 11-5-3, while MEL fell to 3-13.

HIGHLAND 25-25, JERSEY 12-11: Mackenzie Thurston had 18 digs for Jersey as the Panthers were swept by Highland, 25-12, 25-11, in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Highland Tuesday.

Jersey fell to 8-9 overall, 0-3 in the MVC; the Panthers host Triad Thursday evening.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 12-14: Edwardsville went on several big runs to make quick work of Belleville Althoff 25-12, 25-14 at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night.

It was the second win in recent weeks for the Tigers over the Crusaders; Edwardsville had defeated Althoff earlier in the month at the Crossroads Classic in Effingham.

The Tigers went to 10-5 on the year with the win; Althoff fell to 5-7.

WEST CENTRAL 25-19-25, CARROLLTON 16-25-14: Macy Wade had seven kills and Claire Williams four kills and three blocks, but West Central scored a 25-16, 19-25, 25-14 win over Carrollton in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match Tuesday.

Hailey Schnettgrocke had 17 assists for the Hawks, with Emily Struble having three kills and 10 digs and Hannah Robinson adding three kills and eight digs.

TRIAD 21-25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-14-22: Kaity Kappler had six kills and Kennedy Carnes five, but Civic Memorial dropped a 21-25, 25-14, 25-22 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Triad in Bethalto Tuesday.

Carnes also had 10 blocks, Kapper three assists and Susan Buchanan two assists. Sydney Marshall had 18 assists and 11 points from serve for the Eagles.

The Eagles fell to 7-6-3 overall, 0-3 in the MVC, and host Mascoutah Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE 2, TRINITY 0: Marquette opened group play in the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Trinity of Spanish Lake, Mo., in Florissant, Mo.

Zach Weinman and Jacob File had goals for the Explorers, who went to 6-4-3 on the year. Brandon Sanfillippo had eight saves in recording the clean sheet.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 2, ALTON 0: Second-half goals from Logan Doerr and Dalton Scace sent Alton to a 2-0 non-conference defeat at Oerter Park in Columbia Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Trevor Davis got the clean sheet for the Hawks as they went to 6-7 on the year; Alton, who lost its second match in a rwo, fell to 7-4-2.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, CARLYLE 0: Four different players had goals as East Alton-Wood River blanked Carlyle 4-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Vincent Baladino, Jordan Schmigdall, Luke Sims and Josh Turner all goaled for the Oilers as they went to 8-3-1 on the year; the Indians fell to 2-10.

Nick Barrett recorded the clean sheet for the Oilers.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 169, GRANITE CITY 186: Samantha Doak and Addy Zellar each posted 5-over 41s to tie for medalist honors on the day as Edwardsville upended Granite City 169-186 in a Southwestern Conference meet at the par-36 Legacy Golf Course in Granite City Tuesday.

Kayla Weinacht had a 7-over 43 for the Tigers, with Eryn Coppersmith shooting a 8-over 44.

The Warriors were led by Megan Keel’s 8-over 44, with McKenna Beaver firing a 10-over 46, Ashley Richey an 11-over 47 and Samantha Morelin a 13-over 49.

MARQUETTE WINS TRIANGULAR: Ellie Kane carded a 3-over 39 as Marquette won a triangular meet at the par-36 Rock Springs Golf Course in Alton Tuesday.

The Explorers shot 171 to get past Hillsboro’s 195 and Litchfield’s 238.

Carlee Cronin shot a 5-over 41 for Marquette, with Madi Connors adding a 8-over 44 and Lauren Walsh a 11-over 47.

Lindsey Storm had a 44 for the Hilltoppers, while Brielle Marten led the Purple Panthers with a 54.

SHELLS FOURTH IN QUAD: Roxana shot a 196, but finished fourth in a quad at Wood River’s par-36 Belk Park course Tuesday.

Belleville Althoff won the event with a 173, with Waterloo four strokes back at 177 and Triad third at 184.

Haley Faus of Waterloo won medalist honors with a 1-under 35.

BOYS GOLF

CIVIC MEMORIAL 173, ALTON 177: Alex Hilliard’s 4-over 40 gave him the day’s medalist honors and helped Civic Memorial slip past Alton 173-177 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton Tuesday.

Will Spencer followed with a 8-over 44 for the Eagles, with Chase Spanhook firing a 44 and Jake Sconce a 10-over 46.

Alton was led by a 6-over 42 from Max Hunter, with Sam Ballard adding a 7-over 43, Ryan Boyd a 9-over 45 and Matt Moore a 11-over 47.

MARQUETTE 151, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 196: A 2-under 34 from Michael Holtz helped pace Marquette to a 151-196 win over East Alton-Wood River in a Prairie State Conference meet at par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Course in Alton Tuesday.

The win kept the Explorers unbeaten at 14-0.

Jack Patterson added a 3-over 39, Kolten Bauer a 4-over 40 and Duncan McLaine and Sam Cogan each had 7-over 43s.

The Oilers were led by Brendon Allen’s 8-over 44.

MONDAY

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 154, O'FALLON 183: Samantha Doak fired a 1-over 36 to lead Edwardsville to a 154-183 Southwestern Conference girls golf win over O'Fallon Monday at the par-35 back nine of Tamarack Golf Course in O'Fallon..

Kayla Weinacht followed with a 3-over 38, with Paige Hamel and Addy Zellar each shooting 5-over 40s. The Panthers were led by Emily Marrs' 7-over 42, followed by Brooke Boatman's 8-over 43, Alyssa McMinn's 13-over 48 and Savannah Schuhardt's 15-over 50.

COLLINSVILLE 193, ALTON 203: Morgan Bemis had a 10-over 45 to take medalist honors on the day, as Alton fell to Collinsville 193-203 in a Southwestern Conference girls golf match at the par-35 Rolling Hills course in Alton Monday.

Annie Maynard and Addison Gregory had 51s for the Redbirds, with Paige Wittman adding a 56.

Abbey Burns had an 11-over 46 to lead the Kahoks.

EAGLES TAKE TRIANGULAR: Sara Gwilliam's 1-over 37 was enough for medalist honors as Civic Memorial won a triangular meet over Breese Mater Dei and Mascoutah at The Hills Golf Club in Lebanon Monday.

The Eagles fired a team 193 to edge the Knights by four strokes, with the Indians shooting a team 207.

CM also had a 45 from Isabella Roberts, a 49 from Carmen Phillips and a 62 from Maisey Watson on the day.

Lawrence led the Knights with a 7-over 43, while Natalie Meinkopf had an 8-over 44 for the Indians.

MARQUETTE SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Ellie Kane’s 4-over 40 tied for medalist honors with Belleville Althoff’s Gabby David, but the Crusaders wound up first in a triangular at Fairview Heights’ par-36 Stonewolf Golf Club Monday.

Althoff won with a team 172, with the Explorers second at 176 and Highland third at 230.

Carlee Cronin had a 7-over 43 for Marquette, with Brittany Barta carding a 9- over 45 and Claire Dalton a 12-over 48. Highland’s top scorer was Caitlyn Lammers with a 50.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE TAKES TRIANGULAR: Jack Patterson and Michael Holtz both carded 1-over 37s as Marquette had no trouble taking a triangular from Hillsboro and Vandalia at the par-36 Hillsboro Country Club Monday.

The Explorers shot 150 to easily outdistance the Hilltoppers, who had 197, and Vandals, who had 204.

Nick Messinger and Kolton Bauer each had 2-over 38s for the Explorers.

O’FALLON 154, ALTON 179: Max Hunter’s 41 led Alton, but the Redbirds fell 154-179 to O’Fallon in a Southwestern Conference match at O’Fallon’s par-36 Tamarack Golf Course Monday.

Tysen Barton had a 44 for the Redbirds, with Austin Erthal adding a 46 and Matt Moore a 48.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-12-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 22-25-16: Savannah Fischer's 11 points, 10 kills and 14 digs helped Alton to a 25-22, 12-25, 25-16 non-conference win over Piasa Southwestern in Piasa Monday night.

Jada Green had eight kills for the Redbirds, with Sydney Schmidt adding 25 assists and Kassie Funke 17 digs.

The Piasa Birds were led by Stephanie Korte's 11 points and 21 assists, with Madison Greeling adding eight points, 10 kills and 15 digs, Taylor Nixon six kills and Jenna Moore five kills.

The Redbirds went to 14-3 overall, while the Birds dropped to 10-5-3. Southwestern hosts Metro East Lutheran Wednesday, while Alton heads to Collinsville for a league match Tuesday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-25, STAUNTON 22-18: East Alton-Wood River swept Staunton at home Monday, the Oilers taking a 25-22, 25-18 win over the Bulldogs.

BOYS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 3, OAKVILLE 1: Zac Druhe's two second-half goals gave Granite City a 3-1 win over Oakville in their group-play opener of the CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament at St. Louis Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Monday.

Druhe scored in the 58th and 73rd minutes to get the Warriors home. Eli Succarotte also scored for Granite in the win.

The Warriors travel to St. Louis University High for their second group-play match Wednesday evening.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 3, ALTON 1: Nick Hatfield had the only goal for Alton as the Redbirds saw a five-match winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to Belleville Althoff in Belleville Monday.

Skylar Funk had the assist on Hatfield’s goal.

The loss dropped Alton to 7-3-2 on the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1 (EXTRA TIME): It took extra time to do it, but Civic Memorial brought a nine-match losing streak to an end with a 2-1 win over Fr. McGivney Catholic in Bethalto Monday.

The win brought the Eagles to 2-11 on the year.

GIRLS TENNIS

REDBIRDS WIN TWO IN TRIAD QUAD: Alton traveled to Triad for a quadrangular meet Monday, coming away with two wins.

The Redbirds defeated the host Knights 3-2 and Roxana 3-2 while dropping a 3-2 decision to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

MARQUETTE 9, HILLSBORO 0: Marquette went to 7-3 in dual meets this season as the Explorers threw a 9-0 girls tennis shutout at Hillsboro Monday.

Shelby Jones, Elena Gable, Laura Moore, Adri Ventmiglia, Abby Simonds and Anne Tassinari all scored wins in singles play, with the doubles teams of Gable/Moore, Jones/Ventmiglia and Simonds/Tassinari took doubles wins.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their results and scores to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. You may e-mail your results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com

More like this: