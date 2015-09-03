CARLINVILLE – Jersey's boys took three of the top 10 positions Tuesday as the Panthers won the Carlinville Early Meet at Carlinville High School.

Jersey scored 36 points to beat the host Cavaliers by two points, Carlinville scoring 38. Rochester was third with 92 points, Williamsville fourth at 97, Auburn fifth at 113, Roxana sixth at 141, Greenville seventh at 197 and Staunton eighth at 218.

On the girls side, Roxana had 120 points to take fourth while Jersey finished with 172 for a seventh-place finish. Litchfield won with 48 points, followed by Rochester wth 49, Carlinville with 70, Roxana, Williamsviille with 121, Auburn with 125, Jersey, Alton with 221 and Staunton finishing last with 242 points.

The Panthers' Ben Flowers won the boys race, the junior covering the 5,000-meter course in 15:18.46; senior Nick Reynolds was fourth at 16:18.30, senior Mike Roach sixth at 16:55.52, senior Mark Wendell 12th in 18:01.65, freshman Andrew Bertman 13th in 18:06.51, freshman Asher Stidd 27th in 19:19.49, senior Nick Loepker 33rd in 19:39.93, junior Andrew Bryden 34th in 19:50.02, freshman Christian Cazier 38th in 20:07.84, senior Robert Speidel 58th in 22:10.84, sophomore Lucas Ross 78th in 24:24.49 and sophomore Austin Koenig 85th in 27:19.54.

For the Shells, junior James Hensler turned in RHS' best time at 18:00.49, good for 11th place. Other Shell runners included junior Brandon Isom, 14th in 18:15.49; sophomore Nathan Lowe, 28th in 19:20.40; junior Bailey Baremore, 55th in 21:47.02; freshman Cree Stumpf, 56th in 22:02.58; junior Dakota Stumpf, 57th in 22:06.49; junior William Cotter, 62nd in 22:17.93; junior Drew Ratliff, 67th in 22:40.21; freshman Zach Frey, 71st in 23:10.24; freshman Devin Thomeczek, 81st in 25:59.99; and senior Geramy Millender, 88th in 30:47.30.

Other area runners, competing as individuals, were Marquette's Adam Sanders, 52nd in 21:17.90, and and Carrollton's Mitchell Frederickson, 59th in 22:13.37.

The top Roxana girls runner was senior Kryston Scifres, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 20:55.22, good for 15th place. Other Shells in the field included junior Shalyn Edwards, 16th in 20:59.93; freshman Victoria Tarpley, 28th in 22:46.60; senior Alexis Stumpf, 32nd in 22:55.99; freshman Sarah Stover, 46th in 24:20.81; sophomore Emma Lucas, 56th in 25:23.24; freshman Jaidyn Peebles, 60th in 25:48.96; and freshman Lette Palen, 65th in 26:27.21.

The Panthers' top female runner on the day was junior Kiara Chapman, who turned in a time of 22:02.40, good for 23rd place. Other Jersey runners included junior Kaleigh Grace, 27th in 22:43.65; sophomore Kadiah Baalman, 52nd in 25:08.48; sophomore Juliana Weiner, 54th in 25:19.93; sophomore Morgan Cook, 55th in 25:20.46; sophomore Megan Fraley, 59th in 25:42.09; junior Kayla Sheldon, 75th in 27.55.99; freshman Sally Reed, 93rd in 35:06.02; and Ruth Spiedel, 96th in 37:31.90.

Marquette runners who competed as individuals were senior Natalie Halliday, 12th in 20:43.90; freshman Natalie Brown, 53rd in 25:18.05; Bekka Johns, 67th in 26:34.34; Kennedi Koetzle, 88th in 30:10.71; and junior Lily Kostecki, 90th in 30:22.11. Carrollton runners, also competing as individuals, included Lily Baumgartner, 13th in 20:46.74; sophomore Ashly Vandersand, 36th in 23:25.02; and senior Maddy Custer, 58th in 25:36.52.

The girls race was won by Carlinville's Jacey Roper, who ran the course in 18:35.11.

