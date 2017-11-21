Father McGivney boys work out at a recent practice. (Brent Feeney file photo)

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 67, RAMSEY 50: Dan Jones led with 22 points as McGivney Catholic opened their season with a 67-50 win over Ramsey on the opening night of the Mulberry Grove tournament Monday night.

Kellen Weir added 18 points for the Griffins and Logan Shumate had 14 for McGivney in the win; Shumate and Alex Loffler each had 12 rebounds for the Griffs.

The Griffins take on Mount Olive at 5:15 p.m. today as the tournament continues.

BELLEVILLE EAST 57, JERSEY 53: Blake Wittman had 20 points and Kurt Hall 19 for Jersey Monday night, but it wasn't quite enough as Belleville East held off the Panthers 57-53 in Centralia.

