MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0, GRANITE CITY 0: Marquette Catholic and Granite City battled to a scoreless draw in a non-conference match at Granite City's Gene Baker Field Monday evening.

The Explorers went to 5-2-2 on the year, while the Warriors went to 1-7-1.

Marquette's Nick Hemann and Granite's Braden Dickerson shared the clean sheets.

Marquette hosts Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park, while Granite City heads to CBC in St. Louis County for a 7 p.m. Thursday match.

ALTON 4, BREESE MATER DEI 0: Alton scored twice in each half as the Redbirds blanked Breese Mater Dei 4-0 at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Monday afternoon.

The win put the Redbirds at 6-4 on the year; the Knights fell to 5-6 on the season.

Alton heads to Triad for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday match.

CARLYLE 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2: All the scoring came in the second half as Carlyle defeated Metro East Lutheran 4-2 in Edwardsville Monday afternoon.

The Indians improved to 4-6 on the year, while the Knights fell to 2-7. Christian Brown was in the goal for MEL.

Knight goals came from Noah Landers and Logan McDaniel; Jacopo Alongi had three of the Indian goals, while the other came from Josh Guthrie.

East Alton-Wood River comes calling to MEL for a 5 p.m. match today.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jaden Deathridge scored twice as Triad threw a 4-0 shutout on Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Troy Monday evening.

The Knights went to 4-5-1 overall, 2-0 in the MVC; the Eagles fell to 4-7 overall, 0-4 in the league.

Jason Holt and Ty Presley had the other goals for the Knights; Reiss Naylor recorded the clean sheet for Triad.

CM hosts Mascoutah for a 5:30 p.m. MVC match today at Bethalto Sports Complex; Triad heads to Jersey for a 4:15 p.m. league match today.

WATERLOO 4, JERSEY 3: Jersey's John Bray and Waterloo's Justin Kohler each had two goals as the Bulldogs got past the Panthers 4-3 in a MVC match in Jerseyville Monday.

The Panthers fell to 6-2 on the season, 0-2 in the MVC; the Bulldogs improved to 6-5 overall, 4-0 in the league.

Wyatt Freand had JCHS' only other goal, while other Waterloo goals came from Caden Gordon and Tate Schilling. Coby Gibson took the loss in goal for the Panthers, who host Triad at 4:15 p.m. today.

TRENTON WESCLIN 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Trent Calvert scored twice as Trenton Wesclin defeated East Alton-Wood River 4-1 in Trenton Monday.

The Oilers fell to 3-6 overall; the Warriors moved to 2-6.

EAWR heads to Metro East Lutheran for a 5 p.m. Tuesdsay Prairie State Conference match.

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 14-19: Alton's girls volleyball team moved to 5-5 on the season with a 25-14, 25-19 win at Cahokia Monday evening.

The Redbirds finished third in their own tournament over the weekend.

AHS heads to East St. Louis for their Southwestern Conference opener Thursday evening.

ROXANA 25-25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 27-23-17: Roxana shook off an opening-game loss and went on to defeat Civic Memorial 25-27, 25-23, 25-17 in Bethalto Monday night.

The Shells improved to 12-3 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 6-8.

Abigail Kurth had 14 assists for the Shells, with Macie Lucas had nine assists on the night; Hannah Kelley contributed seven blocks and Brittany Alexander had 17 digs and 10 points on serve. The Eagles were led by their own Brittany Alexander with 24 digs and 13 kills, with Tayler Greenwood had 13 assists and 11 points with five aces while Kaylee Klaustermeier added 12 digs and Jenny Durbin 11 assists.

CM host Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at 6 p.m. today, while Roxana heads to backyard rival East Alton-Wood River for a 7 p.m. match today.

GRANITE CITY 25-25, WATERLOO GIBAULT 22-19: Granite City improved to 6-9 on the year with a 25-22, 25-19 win over Waterloo Gibault at Memorial Gym Monday evening.

Kayla Huels lead GCHS with six service points with an ace and 23 assists, while Lexi Chambers and Lexi Poepper each had seven kills and Ashlyn Wightman a block.

The Warriors are at Marquette Catholic for a 6 p.m. match tonight and then head to Edwardsville for a 6 p.m. Thursday league match.

JERSEY 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10-23: Abbie Manns' nine-point, four-ace performance helped lift Jersey to a 25-10, 25-23 win at Piasa Southwestern Monday evening. The Panthers moved to 5-9 overall, while the Piasa Birds fell to 2-7.

Samantha Ayers contributed 16 assists for the Panthers, while Maddie Carpenter had seven kills and Faith Frane five assists.

JCHS hosts Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. today while Piasa hosts Carlinville at 6 p.m. today.

UNIVERSITY CITY 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: My'Kaya Johnson and Micha Leonard had goals as University City defeated Marquette Catholic 2-0 in a Monday field hockey game at Gordon Moore Park. The Explorers went to 1-6 on the year.

The Explorers travel to Oakville for a 4:15 p.m. Sept. 19 game.

O'FALLON 157, ALTON 185: Morgan Bemis' 7-over 43 paced Alton as the Redbirds dropped a 157-185 Southwestern Conference decsion to O'Fallon at the par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Course in Alton Monday.

Paige Wittman had a 10-over 46 for the Redbirds, with Jenna Fleming and Katie Castelli each carding 12-over 48s; the Panthers' Emily Marrs took medalist honors on the day with a 1-under 35.

HIGHLAND 175, ROXANA 230: Bailey Sharpmack turned in a 2-over 38 for Roxana at the par-36 Belk Park course in Wood River, but the Shells turned in a team 230 to fall to Highland, who had a 175, in a non-conference meet Monday.



