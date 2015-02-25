BOYS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 52, O'FALLON 49: A.J. Epenesa had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Edwardsville got back on the winning track with a 52-49 win over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Tuesday night.

The Tigers (16-10 overall, 7-6 SWC) broke a two-game losing skid with the win. They fell behind 12-8 at quarter time but took a 23-21 lead at the half and built a small lead before holding off the Panthers down the stretch.

Kyler Davis added nine points for the Tigers and Oliver Stephen had eight.

The Panthers (17-12 overall, 9-4 SWC) were led by Alex Orr and Donovan Franklin with 10 points each.

ALTON 77, BELLEVILLE WEST 67: Bryan Hudson's 21 points helped Alton rebound from a seven-point deficit at quarter time to upend Belleville West 77-67 in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday night in Belleville.

A 21-point second term gave the Redbirds (23-4 overall, 11-2 SWC) the lead and they never relinquished it. The win extended the Redbirds' current win streak to seven in a row.

Darrius Edwards had 19 points for Alton and Carlos Anderson 17. West (7-18 overall, 2-11 SWC) was led by Eugene Jones with 17 points.

WATERLOO 53, JERSEY 41: Rick Weigand's 22 points knocked Jersey out of the Mississippi Valley Conference title race as Waterloo upended the Panthers 53-41 at home Tuesday night.

The loss, combined with Highland's win over Civic Memorial, eliminated Jersey from contention for the MVC crown; Highland's win clinched the league title for themselves.

Jake Varble and Zac Ridenhour each had 11 to lead the Panthers (15-12 overall, 4-4 MVC), with Drake Kanallakan added seven. The Bulldogs (12-15 overall, 4-5 MVC) had 11 points from Sam Dodd in addition to Weigand's total.

HIGHLAND 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 49: Jakob Lowrance had 21 points but it wasn't enough as Highland clinched the Mississippi Valley Conference crown with a 54-49 win over Civic Memorial Tuesday night at Bethalto.

Highland's win, coupled with Jersey's loss to Waterloo, won the league title for the Bulldogs.

The Eagles (17-10 overall, 5-4 MVC) ran out to an early lead but Highland roared back to take a 31-24 lead at the break and held off CM the rest of the way.

Austin Elledge led Highland (12-14 overall, 7-2 MVC) with 13 points, with Brode Portel getting 12, Justin Twyford 11 and Luke Theis 10.

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 69, BRUSSELS 25: Hardin-Calhoun ran out to a 29-8 halftime lead and had no trouble eliminating Brussels in an IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional match Tuesday night.

The Warriors (17-8) advanced to play Madison, 88-37 winners over Mt. Olive, in a semifinal match set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; top-seeded Metro-East Lutheran will face Raymond Lincolnwood at 6 p.m. in the other semi. Tonight's winners face off for the regional title at 7 p.m. Friday.

A 28-point third term for the Warriors clinched the win.

Mitch Bick led Calhoun with 13 points, with Sam Barczewski adding 12 and Damian Pohlman 11. Rose had eight points to lead Brussels.

IHSA CLASS 3A WRESTLING TEAM SECTIONAL

LOCKPORT 42, EDWARDSVILLE 26: Lockport recorded five pins, three in a row at one point, as the Porters eliminated Edwardsville 42-26 in an IHSA Class 3A Team Wrestling Sectional match in Taylorville Tuesday night.

The Tigers ended the season at 20-6 in dual meets; Lockport will meed Deerfield in a Class 3A quarterfinal match Saturday morning at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

Edwardsville winners included Ben Schluter at 120, James Ziegler at 160, Gabe Jackson at 170, Chris Prosser at 182, Cameron Blair at 220 and Bobby Burnside at 285.

