SPRINGFIELD – Edwardsville's girls basketball team opened their season with a pair of wins Friday in the Springfield Southeast Tournament.

The Tigers defeated Champaign Central 81-23 in their opener, then defeated St. Louis Metro High 72-19.

The Tigers ran out to a 23-6 lead at quarter time against the Maroons, and extended the lead to 42-13 at the long break. Makenzie Silvey led EHS with 22 points, followed by Kate Martin with 15 and Rachel Pranger with 14.

Against the Panthers in their nightcap, EHS jumped to a 23-2 lead at the first break and 45-9 at the long change before running out winners. Silvey had 17 points to lead the Tigers, with Martin adding 15, Criste'on Waters 14 and Pranger 11.

The tournament concludes tomorrow as the Tigers meet up with 2014-15 IHSA Class 3A runners-up Rochester at 1:30 p.m., then clash with Peoria Central at 6 p.m.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN THANKGSGIVING

TURKEY TIPOFF CLASSIC

BRACKET PLAY

ROXANA 52, FREEBURG 29: Tracy Gentry's 21 points, including five three-point shots, helped Roxana to a 52-29 win over Freeburg Friday in the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving tournament.

The Shells ran out to a 31-11 lead at the half and were never seriously threatened by the Midgets.

Zach Golenor had 17 points for the Shells and Cody McMillen seven. The Midgets were led by Quinn Haug and Zach Diecker with eight points each.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 57, MARISSA 52: Blake Marks' 25 points helped East Alton-Wood River to a 57-52 win over Marissa in the Metro East Lutheran tournament Friday.

Marks' 25 included 15-of-18 shooting from the free-throw line.

Cody Blacklock had six points for the Oilers and Zach Butkovich, Hunter Hall and Justin Englar each had five points.

The Meteors were led by Tony Stoddard with 20 points and Ryan Howie with 15.

ROXANA 82, ODIN 52: Tracy Gentry hit nine three-point shots on his way to a 29-point game as Roxana downed Odin 52 in a Friday night game of the Metro East Lutheran tournament.

Zach Golenor added 15 points for the Shells, with Chris Pulley scoring six.

The Eagles were led by Dustin Quick's 23 points, with Skylar Sanders adding 12.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 59, VALMEYER 39: Blake Marks went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line and added three three-balls on his way to a 29-point game as East Alton-Wood River defeated Valmeyer 59-39 in the MEL tournament Friday evening.

Justin Englar added 12 points for the Oilers and Hunter Hall had eight.

The Pirates were led by Michael Chism's 11 points, with Owen Miller adding eight and Quentin Bangle seven.

NOKOMIS STOVE TOP STUFFING THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 68, TAYLORVILLE 52: Four Civic Memorial players had double-figure games as the Eagles won their third straight game to open their season, defeating Taylorville 68-52 in the Nokomis Stove Top Stuffing tournament Friday evening.

David Lane led CM with 13 points, with JaQuan Adams and Justin Williams had 12 each and Adam Hill 11 to run out winners.

The Eagles were scheduled to take on Granite City Saturday evening in both teams' tournament finales.

