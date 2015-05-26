BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, WATERLOO 2: Jordan Hovey homered twice as Edwardsville closed out its regular season with a 7-2 win over Waterloo in Waterloo Monday afternoon.

Hovey also doubled in a 3-for-4 day from the plate and drove in three runs and scored twice as the Tigers took their record to 33-1 heading into their IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinal at Tom Pile Field Wednesday; the Tigers will play Pekin, 5-4 winners over Danville in eight innings, at 4:30 p.m.

Collin Clayton was 1-for-3 for EHS with a double and a run scored; Bailey Zimmer was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Fahd Shakeel was 1-for-2 with a RBI, Maverick McSparin was 1-for-1 with a run scored, Mitchell Krebs scored once, Matt Zielonko scored twice and Aaron Jackson had a hit.

Trey Riley went four innings for the win, giving up three hits and striking out six. Hovey, Jake Garella and Tyler Hosto each pitched an inning for Edwardsville.

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

JERSEY 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Jersey came back from five runs down in the sixth to eliminate Civic Memorial 7-6 in an opening-round game of the IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional Monday in Jerseyville.

How the Panthers won the game,however, will be talked about for some time to come.

Jersey scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to pull to 6-5 and had two on and two out with Peyton Tisdale at bat. Tisdale swung at what appeared to be strike three, but the ball had bounced in the dirt before CM catcher Cassie Reed gained possession. Tisdale took off for first but Reed held the ball, thinking Tisdale had struck out.

When Tisdale went to first, Mackenzie Thurston – who was on third at the time – broke for the plate and scored to tie the game. In the confusion, Tisdale broke for second and a throw to get her was made, allowing Maggie Collins to score the winning run.

Libby Muenstermann led the Panthers with a 2-for-4 day with a RBI and a run scored, while Tisdale was 1-for-4 with a RBI, Ellie Tonsor was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Collins was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Caitlin Connell was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Bethany Muenstermann was 1-for-3, Thurston scored twice and Kaylee Griggs had a run scored.

For the Eagles, Reed was 2-for-4, Chloe Jennings was 1-for-2 with a double, Cassie Albers was 1-for-2, Shelby Whaley and Kaylin Haar were both 1-for-4 with a RBI, Isabella Roberts was 1-for-2 and Katelyn Turbyfill had a RBI.

The Panthers (17-13) will take on Highland in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. today in Jerseyville, with Marquette taking on Triad at 6:30 p.m. in the other semifinal match. The final is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

