SOFTBALL

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 11, COLLINSVILLE 3: Edwardsville scored three times in the sixth to take the lead, then salted the game away with an eight-run seventh to down Collinsville 11-3 in the Southwestern Conference finale for both schools Tuesday.

Rachel Anderson was 3-for-5 for the Tigers with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Torrie Kruse was 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, Jordan Corby was 1-for-4 with a RBI, Kallen Loveless was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Megan Radae 1-for-3 with a run scored, Hayli Green was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Katelyn Bobrowski was 1-for-3 with a a RBI and a run scored, Ari Arnold had a run scored, Sara Radae scored twice and Amanda Dycus had a RBI and a run scored.

Jordan Garella went the distance for the win, giving up seven hits while striking out two.

FREEBURG 4, MARQUETTE 0: Freeburg pitching held Marquette to just three hits in a 4-0 win over the Explorers at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

Sam Harshbarger, Emma Taylor and Miranda Schroder had the hits for Marquette Tuesday.

Megan Wittich went the distance, giving up no earned runs and six hits while striking out one.

IHSA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

CARROLLTON REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 5, GREENFIELD 0: Grace Baalman allowed just one hit and struck out 15 as Hardin-Calhoun advanced in the IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional with a 5-0 win over Greenfield Tuesday.

The Warriors (28-4) advance to Saturday's 11 a.m. final, where they will take on the winner of Thursday's scheduled semifinal match between the host Hawks and North Greene.

Grace Baalman was also 2-for-3 from the plate with a RBI, while Becca Oswald was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Madison Lehr was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Emma Baalman had a double and two RBIs.

IHSA CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

ROXANA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, STAUNTON 3: East Alton-Wood River scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie, then had to hang on before eliminating Staunton 4-3 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A Roxana Regional Tuesday evening.

The Oilers, now 17-19 on the year, take on top-seeded Dupo, 5-1 winners over the host Shells earlier Tuesday, in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the Williamsville Sectional, where they face the Auburn Regional winner at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Carly Campbell led the way with a 1-for-2 day with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, with Tori Beachum going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Haley Shewmake 1-for-3 with a run scored, Morgan Moxey 1-for-4, Emme Flanagan 1-for-1 with a run scored, Courtney Beneke 1-for-3 with a RBI and Peyton Young 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Beachum gave up three earned runs and eight hits while striking out eight in getting the win.

BASEBALL

O'FALLON 11, ALTON 2: O'Fallon took an early 4-0 lead on Alton, then scored four times in the fourth and three times in the fifth to hand the Redbirds an 11-2 loss in the Southwestern Conference finale for both schools at O'Fallon's Blazier Field Tuesday.

The loss dropped the Redbirds into a second-place tie with the Panthers; both teams finished the season 11-3 in the league, three games behind SWC champion Edwardsville.

Derrick Allen led the Redbird attack with a 2-for-3 day with a run scored; Matt Hopkins was 1-for-3 with a RBI, Jacob Kanallakan had a RBI and Carter Hayden had the other run scored for Alton.

Nick Cauley took the loss, going one inning and giving up three earned runs and a hit while striking out two.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, COLUMBIA 1: Zac Cato went the distance, giving up one run on five hits and striking out eight as Civic Memorial nipped Columbia 2-1 on the road Tuesday.

The only runs of the game came in the second inning, when CM scored twice and Columbia countered with a solo run.

Corey Price had CM's only hit of the day as well as an RBI; John Whitworth and Connor Bryant each scored runs.

CARROLLTON 12, PLEASANT HILL 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Carrollton scored in every inning on their way to a 12-1, four-and-a-half inning win over Pleasant Hill in the Hawks' regular-season finale Tuesday.

Tyler Barnett was 3-for-4 for the Hawks with two doubles and three RBIs; Alex Bowker was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, Luke Palan was 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Cole Brannan was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Hayden Stringer and Blake Struble were both 1-for-1, with Stringer doubling and scoring once and Struble scoring twice, Jacob Smith had two RBIs and a run scored and Kyle Waters scored twice.

Brannan got the win, going two innings and giving up a hit and striking out six. Logan Gardner and Smith also saw time on the mound for Carrollton.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, GILLESPIE 0: Piasa Southwestern scored three times each in the first, sixth and seventh innings to upend Gillespie 10-0 in the Piasa Birds' final regular-season game.

Alex Baldwin led the way with a 2-for-5 day at the plate, which included a double and two RBIs. Blake Lawson was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two run scored, Cody Roberts was 1-for-4 with a RBI, Collin Baumgartner was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Andrew Fry was 2-for-3 with two doubles and and two runs scored, Jacob Ritzhaupt was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Zack Seymour scored two runs.

Fry scattered four hits and struck out six in getting the win.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 6, MARQUETTE 3: Alton won five of the six singles matches to defeat crosstown rival Marquette 6-3 in the regular-season finale for both schools Tuesday.

Carl Stradel defeated Nick Berkinbile 6-0, 6-0 to win at No. 1 singles for the Redbirds; Jackson Schieter defeated Johnathan Claywell in No. 2 singles, Kain Henson downed Peter Wendel, Drew Hays downed Thomas Morrisey and Alex Piazza defeated Peter Cousley to put the Redbirds ahead 5-0; the Explorers' only singles win came from Joe Connor, who got by Ethan Foley 6-1, 6-4.

Silas Chapman and Adam Kane won the only doubles match for Alton on the day, downing Cousley and Morrisey 6-3, 6-2. Marquette's Claywell and Birkendale downed Alton's Walker Moan and Jeff Durr at No. 1 doubles while Joe Segneri and Nathan Walters of Marquette defeated Joe Pain and Daniel Hoffman of Alton at No. 3 doubles.

