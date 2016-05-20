SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 37, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored 14 times in the first and 11 times in the second as the Tigers clinched their fourth straight Southwestern Conference title and seventh league crown since 2008 with a 37-0, five-inning rout of East St. Louis on the road Thursday.

The win put the Tigers at 23-5 overall and 12-1 in the SWC with one more game at home against Granite City scheduled for Friday. O'Fallon, who defeated Edwardsville Wednesday, is at 10-3 in the league.

Emma Lewis led EHS with a 5-for-5 day at the plate with two doubles, two triples and eight RBIs; Hayli Green went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and five runs scored while Sarah Hangsleben was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Rachel Anderson, Anna Burke and Jordan Corby each had two hits. Corby had five runs scored and Burke four runs scored on the day.

Jordan Garella, Jordyn Henricks and Jennifer Kocevar teamed up for a no-hitter for Edwardsville. Following today's league game against Granite City, Edwardsville hosts Waterloo today and takes on Marquette Catholic at 10 a.m. Saturday.

IHSA CLASS 1A GREENFIELD REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

MOUNT OLIVE 4, CARROLLTON 0: Kenlie Henson had the only hit of the day for Carrollton as Mount Olive eliminated the Hawks 4-0 in Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional semifinal game. The Hawks were eliminated at 17-14; the Wildcats, who will take on Winchester in Saturday's regional final, improved to 14-8.

Emmie Struble was charged with the loss for Carrollton.

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 2, JERSEY 1: Alton scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, but it was enough to give the Redbirds a 2-1 home win over Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The Redbirds managed only two hits off the Panthers' Bethany Muenstermann, but both runs scored by Alton were unearned; Savannah Fisher and Katelyn Presley had the Redbirds' only two hits. Muenstermann struck out four for the Panthers (21-10).

Brittany Roady got the win for Alton (22-7), conceding five hits while fanning six. Mackenzie Thurston and Libby Muenstermann had two hits each for the Panthers.

BASEBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, BRUSSELS 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored 10 times in the bottom of the second on their way to a 14-1 win over Brussels to advance to Saturday afternoon's IHSA Class 1A regional final the Warriors are hosting.

The Warriors (19-16) take on Nokomis, 7-5 winners over Greenfield in a Wednesday semifinal game, at 1 p.m. Saturday; the winner advances to next week's Carlinville Sectional against the New Athens Regional winner, either Metro East Lutheran or Valmeyer, at Blackburn College; that game is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mitch Bick went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Warriors, with Damian Pohlman 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs, Easton Clark 3-for-4, Tyler Webster and Brandon Baalman both 2-for-3, Connor Gilman 1-for-2 with three RBIs and Ty Bick 1-for-2.

Clark went four innings for the win, giving up an earned run on two hits while fanning five.

REGULAR SEASON

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, BUNKER HILL 2: East Alton-Wood River clinched a tie for the Prairie State Conference championship Thursday at Norris Dorsey Field as the Oilers defeated Bunker Hill 3-2 when Justin Englar scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an error after being caught in a rundown.

The Oilers, who were eliminated from the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Monday by Roxana, finished the season at 14-19 overall, 4-1 in the PSC; they'll share the title the winner of next week's league game between Marquette Catholic and Nokomis, with both teams heading into the contest at 3-1 in the PSC.

EAWR scored once each in the first and second to take a 2-0 lead before the Minutemen tied it with a pair of runs in the fourth, setting up Englar's (pinch-running for Blake Weishaupt) winning run.

Blake Marks went 1-for-3 with a triple for the Oilers and also got the save for Luke Wells, who gave up four hits and struck out six while conceding no earned runs to get the win; Wells threw six innings for EAWR.

JERSEY 4, MASCOUTAH 2: Jersey scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah on the road Thursday. The Panthers went to 20-10 on the year, the second time in three years they've hit 20 wins, and 8-2 in the MVC with the win; the Indians fell to 14-17-1 overall and 3-7 in the league.

Jacob Witt had two hits for the Panthers, with Witt, Cole Berry and Collin Carey each getting RBIs; Drake Kanallakan went the distance for the win, giving up an earned run on seven hits while striking out seven.

BELLEVILLE WEST 11, GRANITE CITY 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Belleville West's Cal Kossina threw a five-inning perfect game as the Maroons blanked Granite City 11-0 in four-and-a-half innings in a Southwestern Conference game in Belleville Thursday.

Tai Kezirian went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Maroons, who went to 20-7 overall on the year; Kossina struck out five Warriors in getting the perfecto.

More like this: