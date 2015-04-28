BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, TRENTON WESCLIN 4: A three-run top of the seventh broke a 4-4 tie and send Edwardsville to its 20th win of the season with a 7-4 win over Wesclin in Trenton Monday afternoon.

The Tigers had jumped out to a 3-0 lead early on but the Warriors scored once n the fourth and tied it with three in the fifth before EHS won it in the seventh.

Jordan Hovey went 2-for-3 with a RBI, Matt Zielonko was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Jake Garella was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Fahd Shakeel was 1-for-4 with a double and Joe Wallace was 2-for-2.

Chris Robinson got the win in relief, striking out two; Daniel Lloyd started and went 5.2 innings, giving up an earned run and three hits while fanning seven.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, MASCOUTAH 0: Civic Memorial scored the only run of the game in the top of the third and upended Mascoutah 1-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Mascoutah Monday.

A Lukas Jones RBI single put the Eagles on top and Zac Cato went the distance in making it stand up, throwing nine strikeouts and walking six while giving up five hits.

The Eagles host Jersey in a MVC clash Wednesday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, PANA 0: Alex Baldwin went 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored as Piasa Southwestern got back on the winning track with a 8-0 win over Pana at home Monday.

The Piasa Birds scored multiple runs in the third, fourth and sixth to run out winners over the Panthers, banging out nine hits along the way.

Andrew Fry was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Luke Golike was 1-for- 3 with a run scored and Scott Kastng had two runs scored.

Collin Baumgartner went the distance for the win, giving up four hits and striking out 12.

JERSEY 8, TRIAD 7: Jersey managed to squeeze out an 8-7 win over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash in Jerseyville Monday.

The Panthers rallied from a 7-1 deficit to take the win; the Knights had scored all seven runs in their half of the fifth.

James Holmes was 3-for-3 for the Panthers with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Jacob Witt went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Michael Clendenon had two run scored.

Crick Kimble got the win for the Panthers, going all seven innings and giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while fanning two. Jersey, who went to 12-8 overall and 4-1 in the MVC, visits Civic Memorial Wednesday.

ROXANA 4, CARLINVILLE 0: Roxana scored in the fifth to break a scoreless tie and added on three more runs in the sixth to down Carlinville 4-0 at home Monday.

Logan Reardon got the win, giving up just one hit while striking out 12 and walking one.

Randy Skiff had a 2-for-3 day for the Shells with two RBIs and a run scored; Tanner Davis was 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI and Chance Foss and Reardon had the other runs scored.

SOFTBALL

MASCOUTAH 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7 (9 INNINGS): A seven-run top of the ninth pushed Mascoutah over the line in a 12-7 Mississippi Valley Conferece softball win over Civic Memorial in Bethalto Monday.

The Indians had taken a 5-2 lead over the Eagles with four in the sixth, but CM countered with three in their half of the inning to force extras.

Katelyn Turbyfill led the Eagle attack with a 2-for-4 day with a home run, RBI and two runs scored, while Chloe Jennings was 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, Susan Buchanan was 1-for-5 with three runs scored and Kelsey Denton was 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored.

Ryan Allison went all nine innings in the loss, giving up eight earned runs and 17 hits while striking out three and walking four.

TRIAD 16, JERSEY 6 (6 INNINGS): Triad scored no less than a run in every inning as the Knights downed Jersey 16-6 in six innings in Troy Monday afternoon.

Triad brought home four runs each in the second and third to pace themselves home.

Maggie Collins was 3-for-3 for the Panthers with a RBI and runs cored while Bethany Muenstermann, Ashleigh Trochuck and Ellie Tonsor each had doubles.

Muenstermann took the loss, going 3.1 innings while Faith Franke pitched 2.2 innings.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, PANA 1: A 3-for-3 day for Mallory Novack highlighted a 3-1 win for Piasa Southwestern over Pana in Piasa Monday afternoon.

Novack had a double and homer to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ashlyn Ringhausen had the other Piasa Bird run.

Hannah Inman gave up just one hit and fanned five in getting the win.

ROXANA 2, CARLINVILLE 0: Hannah Rexford went 2-for-3 and scored both runs as Roxana held off Carlinville 2-0 in Roxana Monday.

Cindy Scroggins had a RBI in a 1-for-3 day for the Shells. Phoebe Booher and Elizabeth Rexford also had hits for Roxana.

Hannah Rexford also got the win from the circle, giving up just two hits and striking out nine.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 8, JERSEY 0: Alexis Wheeler and Sydney Luedeman each scored twice as Waterloo blanked Jersey 8-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Waterloo Monday.

“We have to find a way, in our community, to encourage our youth players to play at a more competitive level,” said Panther coach Brad Kimble. “We will never have a chance against programs that have 20 or more girls playing for (club) teams like Scott Gallagher, JB Marine or Belleville Futbol Club. Soccer is no longer a two-month sport, at least in the eyes of any successful program.

“I will take full credit for any lack of strategy or preparation, but when teams have more than 2,000 hours of game experience, it is not hard to figure out who is going to leave victorious.”

Bailey Huebner, Erika Lloyd, Sydney Ratz and Lauren Wright also scored for the Bulldogs. Shannon Rettig had two assists for Waterloo.

ROXANA 7, GILLESPIE 1: Emma Lucas had a had trick as Roxana defeated Gillespie 7-1 Monday afternoon.

Sydney Owsley and Haley Millazo each scored twice for the Shells while Brittany Alexander had three assists.

