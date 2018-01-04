BROWN COUNTY 49, HARDIN-CALHOUN 44: A 19-for-27 night at the free-throw line was the difference as Brown County defeated Hardin-Calhoun 49-44 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference girls basketball game on the road Wednesday night.

The game was tied at 25 at the half before the Hornets managed to grab a 36-35 lead at three-quarter time and pulled away in the final quarter to run out winners on the night.

Emily McBride led the Warriors with 14 points, followed by Sophie Lorton with 11 points and Junie Zirkelbach with 10; the Hornets were led by Alexis Doyle's 15 points, with Ally Heidt adding nine and Hannah Ingram and Mariah Markert with six each.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 39, ROXANA 32: Backyard rivals East Alton-Wood River and Roxana took each other on in a girls basketball game at Roxana's Milazzo Gym Wednesday night, with the Oilers taking a 39-32 win over the Shells. The Oilers went to 6-9 on the season, while the Shells fell to 3-12.

Kayla Brantley led EAWR with eight points while LeighAnn Nottke and Jayla Ulrich each had seven; Emma Lucas led the Shells with 10 points while Kylie Winfree and Macie Lucas each scored five on the night.



