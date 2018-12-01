FRIDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, NOKOMIS 30: Marquette head coach Steve Medford won his 200th career game as Chris Hartrich scored 13 points and Brett Terry had 12 in the Explorers’ sixth straight win to open the season.

Marquette jumped to an early 11-3 lead, and had a 28-8 advantage at halftime in recording the win.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 59, CARLINVILLE 48: Zion Adams scored 22 points, including six treys, to help lead the Oilers past the Cavaliers at EAWR’s Memorial Gym.

Tavion Walker and Jake Wells added 11 for the Oilers, and Andrew Raymond had 10. Will Walton led the Cavies with 14 points, while Michael Byots added 13.

HARDIN CALHOUN 58, BUNKER HILL 26: Drew Baalman and Ben Eberlin both scored 17 points while Corey Nelson scored 11 and Trey Hart 10 in the Warriors’ win over the Minutemen.

Calhoun never trailed in the game, leading at halftime 38-14 in getting the win.

GRANITE CITY 46, SPRINGFIELD 44: The Warriors rallied from a 11-point first quarter to defeat the Senators at home.

Christian Jones led Granite with 13 points and was the catalyst in a second quarter comeback that gave the Warriors a halftime lead, and later hit a three to give the Warriors a lead they wouldn’t relinqish.

COLLINSVILLE 61, O’FALLON 48: Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points and Zane Baker added 10 as the Kahoks won their Southwestern Conference opener at the Panther Dome.

Kyle Dismukes led the Panthers with 14 points, and Caleb Burton and Drew Tebbe each had 11.

MID-STATES CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION:

OAKVILLE 5, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Sam Gibbons scored both goals in the Tigers loss to Oakville Friday night at the South County Recreation Complex.

Justin Harper assisted on both goals for Edwardsville.

BOYS WRESTLING

KNIGHTS DROP TWO OF THREE IN SPARTA DUALS: The Metro-East Lutheran wrestling team lost two of three meets in the Sparta Duals on Friday night.

The Knights lost to Goreville 45-18 and the host Bulldogs 68-18 and defeated Red Bud 40-18.

Chad Gray at 170 won all three of his bouts on the night while Jakob Schroeder had the fastest Knights’ pin of the night, winning by fall over Sparta’s Wyatt Evens at 1:36.

The Knights will wrestle in the Principia Tournament tomorrow in Town and Country, Mo.

BOYS BOWLING

O’FALLON 29, ALTON 11: Chris Duke bowled a 639 series while Trevor Vallor rolled a 624 set in the Redbirds’ loss to the Panthers.

Matt Engdale threw a 578 set, Lance Perkey a 568 and Jared Cochran a 552 for Alton.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 3, COLORADO 2 (OT): Colton Parayko’s end-to-end rush resulted in a spectacular goal at 1:34 of the overtime period to give the Blues a 3-2 win over the Avalanche at Pepsi Center.

Alex Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko also had goals for the Blues, while Mikko Rantanen and Nikita Zadorov scored for Colorado. Jake Allen wound up with 27 saves on the night.

The Blues conclude their road trip with a game at Arizona. Face-off time is set for 8 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

ST. LOUIS BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE RESOLUTION FOR STADIUM PROPOSAL: The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen approved a resolution for details for the proposed soccer stadium that would host a MLS team for St. Louis. The vote was 24-2 in favor.

The resolution outlines a framework and expectations for tax incentives for construction of the stadium. The construction itself will be financed by both the Taylor family of Enterprise Leasing and Jim Kavanaugh, president of both World Wide Technologies, Inc., and Saint Louis FC of the United Soccer League Championship, the second tier league of American professional soccer.

The ordinances that actually create the tax incentives and breaks will need to be passed by the Board at a later time.

The team’s ownership group hopes to submit its application to MLS in early December.

FRIDAY SCOREBOARD:

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALLEY PARK, MO., TOURNAMENT

Festus, Mo., St. Pius X 77, Brussels 54

REGULAR SEASON

Marissa 66, Father McGivney Catholic 33

Marquette Catholic 48, Nokomis 30

Granite City 46, Springfield 44

East Alton-Wood River 59, Carlinville 48

Collinsville 61, O’Fallon 48

Roxana 66, Carrollton 44

Calhoun Hardin 58, Bunker Hill 26

Jersey at Alton, cancelled

MSCHA HOCKEY

Oakville 5, Edwardsville 2

WRESTLING

SPARTA DUALS

Goreville 45. Metro-East Lutheran 18

Metro-East Lutheran 40, Red Bud 18

Sparta 68, Metro-East Lutheran 18

BOYS BOWLING

O’Fallon 29, Alton 11

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Colorado Avalanche 2 (OT)

THURSDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL



SOUTH COUNTY 24, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 23: Lakeleigh Brown had nine points and Jenna Barnard four as the Spartans dropped a close decision to South County.

North Greene, now 1-1, plays at Beardstown tonight. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

EAST ST. LOUIS 45, ALTON 41: Laila McNeal was the only Redbirds’ player in double figures with 10 as Alton lost their Southwestern Conference opener at home against the Flyers.

Danita Smith added nine points and Ivoree Lacey eight for Alton, while Chamya Darough led East Side with 16.

The Redbirds drop to 2-3 on the year, 0-1 in the SWC.

CARROLTON 59, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 41: Hannah Krumwiede led the Hawks with 17 points, while Marley Mullink had 14 Libby Mueth 11 in their win over Greenfield.

Jessa Vetter and Alex Pohlman each had 11 points to pace Northwestern.

The Hawks, now 4-3, travel to Mt. Sterling Brown County Monday night in a 6 p.m. tip



HARDIN CALHOUN 62, WESTERN/PAYSON 48: Emily Clowers’ 18 points and Colleen Schumann’s 14 led the way in the Warriors’ win on Thursday night.

Haley Flores had a game-high 19 points and Savannah Hall 10 for Payson.

The now 2-2 Warriors play at Piasa Southwestern Saturday afternoon and travel to Bunker Hill on Monday night.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, GILLESPIE 30: Rylee Smith hit for 14 points and Bailey Weible added 11 in the Piasa Birds win on the road at Gillespie.

Sydney Bires led the way for the Miners with seven points.

Southwestern improves to 7-2 on the season and hosts Hardin Calhoun Saturday afternoon.

HIGHLAND 41, TRIAD 28: Heather Rood was the only Knights’ player in double figures with 14 as Triad lost its conference opener on the road at Highland.

Ellie Brown was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 13.

The Knights drop to 3-2 overall, 0-1 in the MVC.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 40, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 38: Sami Kasting’s 18 points and Destiny Williams’ 12 were enough as the Knights nipped the Oilers.

Metro-East outscored EAWR 11-9 in the final quarter to gain the win.

JERSEY 62, MASCOUTAH 26: Clare Breden carried the Panthers with 25 points in Jersey’s conference-opening win at Mascoutah.

Abby Manns added nine points and Sally Hudson seven for Jersey.

The Panthers improved to 4-2 overall while the Indians are now 0-7.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 46, GRANITE CITY 40: Anna McKee’s 21 points led the way for the Griffins in their win over Granite City at the McGivney gym.

Macy Hoppes added eight for McGivney, while Erika Hurst was the only Warrior in double figures with 11.

THURSDAY SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ladue 24, Edwardsville 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 71, Waterloo 14

South County 24, White Hall North Greene 23

East St. Louis 45, Alton 41

Carrollton 59, Greenfield Northwestern 41

Hardin Calhoun 62, Western/Payson 48

Piasa Southwestern 46, Gillespie 30

Highland 41, Triad 28

Metro-East Lutheran 40, East Alton-Wood River 38

Jersey 62, Mascoutah 26

Father McGivney Catholic 46, Granite City 40

Edwardsville 60, Collinsville 44

MSCHA HOCKEY

DeSmet Jesuit 4, Edwardsville

