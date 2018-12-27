WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

GIRLS BASKETBALL

40TH STATE FARM CLASSIC

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL DIVISION

FIRST ROUND

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, SPRINGFIELD 37: Anna Hall led the way for the Eagles with 24 points, while Kourtland Tyus added 10 as CM remained undefeated at 14-0 with the opening round win at the State Farm Classic in Bloomington.

Sarah Byrd led the Senators with 12 points, while Abby Ratsch had eight.

The Eagles play Rock Island, who defeated Bloomington 75-40, in the quarterfinals Thursday evening in a 5:30 p.m. tip.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, NEW ATHENS 35: Rylee Smith led the way for the Piasa Birds with 17 points while Korrie Hopkins had eight as Southwestern advanced with the win over the Yellowjackets in the opening round of the Lebanon tournament.

Danika White lead New Athens with 16 points, with Madi Stewart adding nine.

The Birds, now12-2, play the host Greyhounds, who defeated Du Quoin 59-48, in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon in a 3:30 p.m. tip.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, TRENTON WESCLIN 38: The Griffins rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit to defeat Wesclin in the first round at the Lebanon tournament.

Anna McKee led the Griffins with 13 points, while Nicole Luchetti added 10 in the win.

Mckenzie Hancock lead the Warriors with 15 points, and Bailey Bell, Jenna Haselhorst and Gracie Reymond each had five for Wesclin.

McGivney, now 10-6 after snapping a four-game skid, plays Columbia, who defeated Sparta 65-26, in a quarterfinal contest that tips off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREEN GROUP

CARLINVILLE 50, BUNKER HILL 18: In the opening group game at the Carlinville tournament, the host Cavvies jumped out to a 33-0 halftime lead in defeating the Minutemaids.

Haley Burris had nine points for Bunker Hill, while Brylie Chrisman added five.

Carlinville was paced by Rachel Olroyd’s 11 points, while Sarah DeNeve added eight.

The Minutemaids are now 0-6 on the year, and next play Waverly Thursday afternoon in a 1:30 p.m. tip-off.

BOYS BASKETBALL

58TH ANNUAL BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

NASHVILLE 52, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 37: Jason Williams, Jr. led the Knights with 20 points, while DaMonte Bean added eight at Metro-East lost to the Hornets in the opening game of the Breese Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.

Carson Parker led Nashville with 21 points, while Bryce Bultman had 12 and Tristen Hercules added 10.

The Hornets advanced to 13-0 on the season with the win.

RED BAY, ALA., 55, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 43: In the late game against Red Bay, Ala., the Knights held a 27-26 halftime lead, but were outscored 29-16 in the second half as Metro-East fell to 8-5 on the season.

Williams again led the Knights, this time with 14 points, while Bean chipped in with 10.

Metro-East continues its group state play against Scoutmaster Thursday in a 12 noon tip-off.

47TH VANDALIA HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

GROUP B

MOUNDS MERIDIAN 63, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52: Kellen Weir led the way for the Griffins with 19 points, while Luke Deakos added nine in Father McGivney’s loss in their opening game of Group B in the Vandalia Holiday Invitational.

The Griffins had a 14-10 lead at quarter time, but trailed the Bobcats 32-27 at the half, and were outscored 31-25 in the second half as Meridian went to 2-5 on the season.

McGivney, now 3-11, next play against the host Vandals Thursday evening in a 5 p.m. tip-off.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

GILLESPIE 60, BUNKER HILL 52: Both Trey Pickerill and Jacob Weidner had 16 points each while Devon Ralston had 12, but it wasn’t enough as the Miners held off the Minutemen in the opening round of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

Frankie Barrett lead Gillespie with 18 points, while Alex Ottersburg added 17 and Domonik Taylor had 11.

Bunker Hill, now 0-3 on the season, plays in the consolation quarterfinals against Staunton Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

HARDIN CALHOUN 50, STAUNTON 47: Drew Baalman and Ben Eberlin each had 11 points for the Warriors, while Richard Hart had 10 as Calhoun held off Staunton to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Lucas Sievers had 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Cylis Cox added nine for Staunton, now 2-6 on the season.

The Warriors advance to the semifinals, where they’ll play at 6 p.m. on Friday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41: Addis Moore led the Piasa Birds with 24 points, while Ryne Hanslow had 11 points and Jon Watson 10 as Southwestern advanced with their win over the Oilers.

Andrew Raymond led EAWR with 11 points, while Jake Wells had 10.

Southwestern, now 5-7, play in a 7:30 p.m. semifinal Friday night, while the Oilers, now 4-12, play in a consolation semifinal against Mt. Olive, who lost to the host Cavaliers 64-46, Thursday afternoon in a 3 p.m. tip.

63RD WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 62, CARROLLTON 48: In the first round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament, Jacksonville Routt raced out to a 22-9 first quarter lead, then took a 32-23 halftime lead at the Rockets defeated the Hawks in the second game of the day.

Gabe Jones led Carrollton with 17 points, while Jacob Graner added 15. The Rockets were led by both Dylan Marshall and Drew Withers, who each had 15 points.

The Hawks will face South County, who fell to Winchester West Central 72-47, in the consolation quarterfinals Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

AUBURN 74, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 48: Keaton Brown led the Spartans with 13 points as North Greene lost their opening round game to Auburn.

Payton Krager lead Auburn with 20 points, while Luke Hunley had 15.

The Spartans will play in the consolation quarterfinals against Edinburg, who lost to Athens 88-48, in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Thursday night.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

Freeburg 67, Valmeyer 20

Marquette Catholic 56, Waterloo 41

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 77, Valmeyer 47

Freeburg 55, Waterloo 39

GROUP B

Columbia 52, Dupo 44

Triad 62, Brooklyn Lovejoy 56

Columbia 74, Civic Memorial 44

58TH BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

GROUP A

Nashville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 37

Breese Mater Dei 68, Red Bay, Ala. 57

Nashville 59, Mascoutah 49

Red Bay, Ala. 55, Metro-East Lutheran 43

47TH VANDALIA HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

GROUP B

Vandalia 57, Bethany Okaw Valley 53

Mounds Meridian 65, South Central 56

Mounds Meridian 63, Father McGivney Catholic 52

Vandalia 70, South Central 63

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Carlinville 64, Mt. Olive 46

Gillespie 60, Bunker Hill 52

QUARTERFINALS

Hardin Calhoun 50, Staunton 47

Piasa Southwestern 50, East Alton-Wood River 41

63RD WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Winchester West Central 72, South County 47

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 62, Carrollton 48

North Mac 80, Greenfield Northwestern 66

New Berlin 48, Pawnee 24

Concord Triopia 67, Tri-City 42

Lutheran High 67, Raymond Lincolnwood 42

Auburn 74, White Hall North Greene 48

Athens 83, Edinburg 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

44TH VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

Incarnate Word Academy 65, Whitfield 53

Kirkwood 43, Hazelwood Central 37

Edwardsville 51, Cor Jesu Academy 18

Parkway Central 57, Parkway North 52

LEBANON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Greenville 76, Steeleville 17

Carlyle 59, Chester 49

Piasa Southwestern 46, New Athens 35

Lebanon 59, Du Quoin 48

Columbia 65, Sparta 26

Father McGivney Catholic 50, Trenton Wesclin 38

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 54, Red Bud 27

Freeburg 57, Marissa-Coulterville 35

40TH STATE FARM CLASSIC

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL BRACKET

FIRST ROUND

Chicago Kenwood 77, Geneseo 60

Peoria Richwoods 58, Normal University 35

Civic Memorial 56, Springfield 37

Rock Island 75, Bloomington 40

Morton 50, Wheaton-Warrenville South 27

Chicago Simeon 61, Normal Community West 37

Chicago St. Ignatius 58, Normal Community 33

Union (Ky.) Ryle 64, Canton 42’

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREEN GROUP

Carlinville 50, Bunker Hill 18

Waverly 42, Litchfield 39

