Sports Roundup: CM girls cruise to 10th straight win, Calhoun girls, Granite City boys capture triumphs
MONDAY, DECEMBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, COLLINSVILLE 42: Anna Hall scored 19 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as the Eagles rallied from a 20-16 halftime deficit to defeat the Kahoks at home to stay unbeaten at 11-0 on the season.
CM lost starter Hannah Sontag late in the first quarter to a knee injury, and her status is not known at this time. Harper Buhs added seven while Kourtland Tyus had six for the Eagles.
Collinsville had three players in double figures: Faith Liljegren had 11 points for the Kahoks, while Bria King and Caite Knutson each had 10.
The Kahoks are now at 5-4 for the season.
MARISSA 44, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 39: Destiny Williams led the Knights with 15 points, while Sami Kasting had eight as Metro-East lost on the road at Marissa-Coulterville.
Emily Smith led the Meteors with 16 points, while Hailey Krause added 11 to help Marissa run their record to 7-2.
The Knights fell to 6-4 with the loss. Metro-East plays at home on Thursday night against Gateway Legacy of Granite City.
HARDIN CALHOUN 54, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 35: Sophie Lorton led the way with 23 points while Emily Clowers chipped in with 10 points in the Warriors’ Western Illinois Valley Conference opener at North Greene.
Lakeleigh Brown led the Spartans with 15 points, while Madlyn Gilmore had 10.
Calhoun is now 4-4 overall on the season, while North Greene drops to 3-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRANITE CITY 66, FERGUSON, MO., MC CLUER 64 (OT): Zidane Moore led the Warriors with17 points while Freddy Edwards added 13 as Granite City won at home over McCluer High in overtime.
The Comets rallied from a 35-22 halftime deficit and from being down 47-35 after three quarters to outscore Granite 23-11 in the fourth to force overtime, but the Warriors outscored McCluer 8-6 in the extra period to win.
Granite City improves to 5-2 on the season, handing the Comets their first loss in six starts.
CARROLLTON ATHLETICS
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Varsity Boys won 58-53 over Carlinville at home
Varsity Girls lost 59--70 at Triopia
JV Boys lost to Carlinville
JV Girls lost to Triopia
Fresh/Soph boys won over Carlinville
7th grade boys lost to Calhoun at home
8th grade boys defeated Calhoun at home.
JERSEY ATHLETICS
Daily Sports Schedule for Tuesday, December 11
Varsity Bowling @ Waterloo - West Park Bowl - 3:30
JV/V Boys Basketball vs. HIghland - 6:00/7:30
JCMS Boys Basketball @ Roxana - 4:00
Freshmen Girls Basketball vs. Waterloo - CANCELLED
6th Grade Band and Chorus Concert - JCMS Main Gym - 7:00
Last Night's Results
Freshmen boys basketball won over East Alton-Wood River, 46-30.
Varsity boys bowling won over Metro East Lutheran. Jeremy Vanost gained mention, bowling a 646 series.
JCMS 8th Grade basketball lost to Jacksonville Turner, 54-19.
MVC ATHLETICS
MVCS Boys
Monday, December 10th, 2018
At Alton
Mississippi Valley Christian School 58, The Fulton School, St. Albans, Mo. 32
TFS George Douglas 21
MVCS Noah Scroggins 7 Micah Hoggatt 2 Jonah Schell 8 Jeffrey Vaughn 2 Raysean Becquette 12 Tommy Kunz 10 Nathan Thompson 17
Overall Record 4-5 MAC 3-2
The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity basketball team coasted to an easy Metro Athletic Conference over The Fulton School of St. Albans, 58-32. Senior Nathan Thompson paced the Warriors with 17 points and 4 steals. Fellow senior Raysean Becquette had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and he also added 4 assists. Tommy Kunz also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Rebounds MVCS—27; TFS—21 Becquette 14 Kunz 11
Assists MVCS—11; TFS—2 Becquette 4
Steals MVCS—13; TFS—7 Thompson 4
Turnovers MVCS—11; TFS—17
Next Game: Tuesday, December 11th, at Crosspoint Christian School, 6:00
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MVCS Girls
Monday, December 10th, 2018
At Alton
The Fulton School, St. Albans, MO 5 13 15 8 41
Mississippi Valley Christian School 7 16 16 16 55
TFS
MVCS Kseniya Hassenplug 17, Rachel Gaworski 8, Ashtyn Wright 14, Faith Muntz 10, Payton Olney 6
Overall Record 6-1 MAC 5-0
The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity basketball team struggled to defeat a scrappy Fulton School, 55-41, keeping their Metro Athletic Conference record unblemished at 5-0. Senior Kseniya Hassenplug lead the Lady Warriors with 17 points, 6 assists, and 9 steals. Junior Ashtyn Wright added 14 points. Senior Faith Muntz had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Payton Olney added 6 points and 5 steals.
Rebounds MVCS—44; TFS—45 Gaworski 16, Muntz 12
Assists MVCS—17; TFS—6 Hassenplug 6, Gaworski 4
Steals MVCS—20; TFS—13 Hassenplug 9, Olney 5
Turnovers MVCS—29; TFS—31
Blocks MVCS—4; TFS—2
Next Game: Tuesday, December 11th, at Crosspoint Christian School, 6:00
DECEMBER 10 SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trenton Wesclin 48, Father McGivney Catholic 45
Civic Memorial 51, Collinsville 42
Greenville 54, Piasa Southwestern 35
Marissa 44, Metro-East Lutheran 39
Hardin Calhoun 54, White Hall North Greene 35
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carrollton 55, Carlinville 50
Granite City 66, Ferguson, Mo McCluer 64 (OT)Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.
