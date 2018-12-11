MONDAY, DECEMBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, COLLINSVILLE 42: Anna Hall scored 19 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as the Eagles rallied from a 20-16 halftime deficit to defeat the Kahoks at home to stay unbeaten at 11-0 on the season.

CM lost starter Hannah Sontag late in the first quarter to a knee injury, and her status is not known at this time. Harper Buhs added seven while Kourtland Tyus had six for the Eagles.

Collinsville had three players in double figures: Faith Liljegren had 11 points for the Kahoks, while Bria King and Caite Knutson each had 10.

The Kahoks are now at 5-4 for the season.

MARISSA 44, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 39: Destiny Williams led the Knights with 15 points, while Sami Kasting had eight as Metro-East lost on the road at Marissa-Coulterville.

Emily Smith led the Meteors with 16 points, while Hailey Krause added 11 to help Marissa run their record to 7-2.

The Knights fell to 6-4 with the loss. Metro-East plays at home on Thursday night against Gateway Legacy of Granite City.

HARDIN CALHOUN 54, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 35: Sophie Lorton led the way with 23 points while Emily Clowers chipped in with 10 points in the Warriors’ Western Illinois Valley Conference opener at North Greene.

Lakeleigh Brown led the Spartans with 15 points, while Madlyn Gilmore had 10.

Calhoun is now 4-4 overall on the season, while North Greene drops to 3-6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 66, FERGUSON, MO., MC CLUER 64 (OT): Zidane Moore led the Warriors with17 points while Freddy Edwards added 13 as Granite City won at home over McCluer High in overtime.

The Comets rallied from a 35-22 halftime deficit and from being down 47-35 after three quarters to outscore Granite 23-11 in the fourth to force overtime, but the Warriors outscored McCluer 8-6 in the extra period to win.

Granite City improves to 5-2 on the season, handing the Comets their first loss in six starts.

CARROLLTON ATHLETICS

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Varsity Boys won 58-53 over Carlinville at home

Varsity Girls lost 59--70 at Triopia

JV Boys lost to Carlinville

JV Girls lost to Triopia

Fresh/Soph boys won over Carlinville

7th grade boys lost to Calhoun at home

8th grade boys defeated Calhoun at home.

