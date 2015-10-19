BOYS SOCCER



SATURDAY

IHSA CLASS 2A JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 0, TAYLORVILLE 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME; TAYLORVILLE WINS 3-2 ON PKS): Civic Memorial came close to scoring several times but could not find the back of the net in regulation or extra time and dropped a penalty-kick shootout 3-2 to Taylorville in the play-in game of the IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional at Taylorville Saturday. The match ended scoreless after extra time, forcing the shootout.

The Tornadoes moved into Tuesday's regional semifinal match against Chatham-Glenwood, which is set for 4:30 p.m. Marquette will play host Jacksonville at 7 p.m., with the winners meeting for the regional title and a trip to the Columbia Sectional at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Eagles were eliminated with a record of 2-16-1.

FRIDAY

IHSA CLASS 1A GREENVILLE REGIONAL FINAL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A three-goal first half sent Belleville Althoff to the IHSA Class 1A Waterloo Gibault Sectional as the Crusaders eliminated East Alton-Wood River 3-0 in the Greenville Regional final Friday.

The Crusaders will meet Breese Mater Dei in Tuesday's sectional semifinal; the Knights eliminated Metropolis Massac County in a penalty-kick shootout in the Carlyle Regional final.

Stephen Waltrip, Justin Robinson and Jimmy Monken (on a penalty kick) had the Crusader goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

EA-WR ended the season at 16-5-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WARRIORS WIN WAVERLY CROWN: Hardin-Calhoun had little trouble in winning five matches Saturday to take home the championship of the Waverly Tournament.

The Warriors opened with a 25-15, 25-20 win over New Berlin before defeating a Jacksonville Routt split squad, scoring 25-12, 25-19 and 25-9, 25-6 wins before ending pool play with a 25-15, 25-16 win over Greenfield.

In the final, the Warriors downed West Central 25-12, 26-24 to bring home the crown.

Grace Baalman had 54 kills and 21 digs for the Warriors, who ran their mark to 28-1 with the wins. Emma Baalman added 35 kills and 28 digs, Abby Baalman contributed 22 digs and Sydney White had 88 assists over the five matches.

The Warriors close out their regular season with matches at Seymour Tuesday and Jersey Wednesday.

JERSEY TRIUMPHS IN OWN TOURNAMENT: Jersey's volleyball team took its third straight win in its own tournament Saturday, defeating Civic Memorial for the championship.

The Panthers reached the final with pool-play wins over Concord Triopia, Staunton and Litchfield before defeating the Eagles 25-21, 25-23 in the final. CM reached the final with pool-play wins over Greenville, Carrollton and East Alton-Wood River.

Hannah Green had 32 kills in the four matches for the Panthers, who went to 14-13 for the year with the wins. Mackenzie Thurston had 23 kills and 49 digs, Kate Walsh 41 points from serve, Margy Tepen 50 digs and Raeanne Maltimore and Walsh each had 37 assists for the day.

Greenville defeated Concord for third, Staunton downed the Oilers for fifth and Litchfield defeated the Hawks in the seventh-place match. The Eagles fell to 11-12-3 with the loss in the final.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. E-mail your scores and results to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion. In addition, you may also send results to Feeney's Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter, or to Riverbender's Twitter feed, @RiverBenderNews.

More like this: