SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY'S RESULT

CARROLLTON 56, HARDIN CALHOUN 45: Carrollton went out to a halftime lead, then held off a Calhoun third quarter rally to take the win at home.

The Hawks led after the first quarter 18-13, then extended it to 29-21 at halftime. The Warriors came back to cut the deficit to 41-38 after three quarters, but Carrollton outscored Calhoun 13-7 in the final quarter to preserve the win.

Max Arnett led the Hawks with 27 points, while Kyle Leonard had 14 points, Gus Coonrod and Kaiden Breckon had six points each, Braylon Rhodes scored two points and Bobby Heath had a single point.

Ben Eberlin led the Warriors with 23 points, while Zack Quiller scored eight points, Bryce Eilerman and Brody Caselton had six points each and both Kaden Baalman and Chase Caselton had one point apiece.

Calhoun drops to 7-3.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 63, CARROLLTON 43: Routt led from start to finish as the visitors took the win over Carrollton.

The Rockets led all the way throughout, holding leads of 20-8, 34-20 and 48-32, outscoring the Hawks 15-11 in the final period.

Arnett again was Carrollton's leading scorer, this time with 14 points, while Leonard has 12 points, Coonrod 10, Rhodes scored three points and both Ethan Harrelson and Breckon both had two points.

Routt is now 6-3, while the Hawks go to 1-2.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

VALMEYER 51, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 28: Valmeyer kept the lead from start to finish in their win at Marissa-Coulterville.

The Pirates held leads of 12-5. 28-18 and 41-25 after each quarter, then outscored the Meteors 12-3 in the final term.

Harry Miller led Valmeyer with 20 points, while Jacob Rowold had 13 points, Jordan McSchooler added eight points, Nathan Touchette and Henry Weber had four points each and Conor Greer had two points.

The Pirates are now 6-2, while Marissa falls to 2-3.

CARLINVILLE 48, STAUNTON 40: Homestanding Carlinville took a SCC win over Staunton at the Carlinville Big House in a tight affair.

The Cavaliers led 11-10 after the first quarter, then held a 26-22 halftime advantage, extending it to 41-31 after three quarters, but the Bulldogs outscored Carlinville 9-7 in the fourth and could not get any closer.

Ethan Trimm led three Cavvie players in double figures with 13 points, while Mason Duckles had 11 points, Ethen Siglock had 10 points, Ayden Tiburzi scored seven points, Aaron Wills had four points and Ryenn Hart had three points.

Frank Goss led Staunton with 18 points, while Caden Silvester added 11 points, Jacob Futrell scored five points, Braden Buffington had three points and Sam Best had a single point.

Carlinville is now 1-5, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-8.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 33: North Greene led all the way through in picking up the road win at Southwestern.

The Spartans held leads of 16-10, 31-15 and 46-22 after the first three periods, but the Piasa Birds outscored North Greene 11-3 in the final quarter, with the Spartans going on to the win.

Addis Moore again led Southwestern, scoring 14 points, while Carson Cooley had seven points, Collin Robinson and Charlie Darr both had three points and Cale Schuchman, Hank Bouillon and Brady Salzman all had two points each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Spartans are now 2-7, while the Birds are 3-6.

O'FALLON 72, ALTON 54: Senior forward Ja'Markus Gary had one of his best games of the year, but four O'Fallon players scored in double figures in the Panthers' win at the Redbird Nest.

O'Fallon jumped out to an 18-2 lead after the first quarter, but the Redbirds cut the deficit to 30-21 at halftime, further cutting it back to 45-39 after the third quarter. The Panthers outscored Alton 27-15 to take the win.

Chris Porter led O'Fallon with 16 points, while Kendall Walter had 15 points, Latrell Bonner 14, Dashaun Mosely 10, Jalen Smith came up with six points and Dwayne Chatman, Jr. scored four points.

Gary led the Redbirds with 23 points, while Ihzel Brown had 10 points, Jeremiah Van Zandt scored nine points, Lathan O'Quinn eight and both Roger Elliott and Adrien Elliott, Jr. each had two points.

The Panthers improve to 3-6, while Alton is now 0-8.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 56, VALMEYER 28: Marissa-Coulterville stayed undefeated with a win at Valmeyer.

The Meteors led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 14-4, 29-16 and 41-20 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Pirates 15-8 in the final quarter.

Bree Portz led three Marissa players in double figures with 16 points, while Emily Smith added 14 points, Olivia Quigley had 10, Grace Middendorf and Taylor Wyninegar each had four points and Casey Daugherty, Autumn Gilley, Mia Lanier and Emma Walker all had two points apiece.

Tinleigh Jakimauskas led Valmeyer with 11 points, with Brooke Miller adding nine, Kiersten Miller had four points and Brianna Miller and Rylee Nagel both had two points.

The Meteors advance to 8-0, while the Pirates drop to 0-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 68, CAHOKIA 21: CM jumped out to the lead after one quarter and didn't look back in going on to a home win over Cahokia.

The Eagles led all the way through, with quarter scores of 24-11, 39-15 and 59-17, outscoring the Comanches in the fourth quarter 9-4.

Tori Standefer led CM with 23 points, while Claire Christeson added 10 points, Azia Ray had eight points, Kelbie Zupan had seven points, Jackie Woelfel six, Olivia Durbin had five points, Ally Hardy scored four points and Maura Niemeier had two points.

The Eagles are now 9-1, while Cahokia falls to 0-3.

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 62, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 36: Brown County led in all four quarters in taking the win at North Greene,

The Hornets held advantages of 15-7, 43-16 and 53-30, then outscored the Spartans 10-6 in the final quarter.

Cami Hunt led North Greene with 16 points, with Bailey Berry scoring 11 points, Taylor Gilmore had five points, Hailey Thompson had three points and Jenna Barnard had a single point.

The Spartans are now 3-7 on the year.

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULT

BETHALTO 5, HIGHLAND 4: Hunter Stephens scored his second goal of the game at literally the last tick of the clock --- 0.1 seconds, in fact --- as Bethalto won over Highland in a MVCHA game Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Stephens' winner came as the Eagles were shorthanded. The puck slipped out of the Bethalto zone to Sam Buller headmanned to Stephens, who's shot beat both the clock and the Bulldog goalie to give Bethalto the two points.

The Eagles, who came back from a 4-1 deficit, also got goals from Drew Tolbert, Derian Chester and Kannon Wright.

The Eagles are now 1-1-0 on the young season.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Rounup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: