BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 13, BRUSSELS 3 (5 INNINGS): A nine-run fifth gave Carrollton enough runs to bring an early end to their Friday afternoon game against Brussels, the Hawks taking an 13-3, five-inning win.



Carrollton scored single runs in the first four innings to take a 4-0 lead, but Brussels brought home three in the top of the fifth before CHS' explosion.

Cole Brannan went 4 2/3 innings to get the win, giving up only three earned runs on just one hit and striking out 12 while walking five.

Jacob Smith went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Brannan was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Tyler Barnett was 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs and Nate Shanks was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 0: Freshmen Cassie Hall and Morgan Wilson scored three goals each as Civic Memorial blew out Springfield Southeast 7-0 in an opening-round match of the Carlinville Spring Cup tournament at Blackburn College in Carlinville Friday.

McKenzie Dixon had given the Eagles a 1-0 lead after a first-half goal before Hall and Wilson went to work in the second half. Wilson had assists on two of Hall's goals

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eagles will take on host Carlinville, 2-0 winners of Staunton in their opener, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The final is set for Saturday afternoon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TENNESSEE TECH 12, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 3: Tennessee Tech scored eight runs in the fourth on their way to a 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference baseball win over SIU-Edwardsville in the opening game of a three-game weekend set.

The loss was the first in the OVC for the Cougars, who dropped to 6-1 in the league and 6-10 overall. The Golden Eagles went to 4-3 in the league and 10-9 overall.

Chris Chism got the win for TTU, giving up four hits and one run while striking out nine. Ryan Daniels was charged with the loss, giving up eight runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings, walking one and fanning one.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 6, MURRAY STATE 1: SIU-Edwardsville won five of six singles points as they rolled past Murray State 6-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference men's tennis meet at SIUE's courts Friday. It was the home league opener for the Cougars.

SIUE went to 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the OVC; the Racers fell to 0-11 overall, 0-2 in the league.

Marten Johsson, Patrick Gaffigan and Tristan Houle all scored singles wins for the Cougars.

More like this: