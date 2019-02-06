Listen to the story

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA REGIONALS

CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 54, HARDIN CALHOUN 32: Bella McCartney led the Rockets with 22 points, while Lacey Schierl added eight top-seeded Routt knocked out Calhoun in the regional semifinals.

Colleen Schumann led the Warriors with 12 points, while senior Sophie Lorton scored seven in her final game for Calhoun.

The Warriors finish the season with an 11-19 record, while the Rockets are now 27-3 and will play Carrollton in the final Thursday night.

CARROLLTON 59, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 36: In the second semifinal, Libby Mueth led the Hawks with 24 points, while Marley Mullink added 17 as Carrollton eliminated Northwestern.

Carrollton improves to 18-11 on the year, and will play the Rockets in the final, set for 7:30 p.m on Thursday night.

CLASS 1A AT BLUFFS

CONCORD TRIOPIA 54, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 31: Lakeleigh Brown led North Greene with 12 points as Triopia eliminated the Spartans in the semifinals of the Bluffs regional.

Anna Burrus led the Trojans with 18 points and 21 rebounds.

North Greene ends its season at 11-19, while Triopia advances with a 22-6 record.

CLASS 2A AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 51, CARLINVILLE 40: Rylee Smith led the Piasa Birds with 21 points, and Korrie Hopkins had seven as Southwestern eliminated Carlinville in the semifinals of their own regional.

Rachel Olroyd led the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Jill Stayton and Corrinne Stewart each had six.

The Birds are now 22-6, and will play Hillsboro, a 66-50 winner over Gillespie in the first semifinal, Thursday night in the final. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

GRANITE CITY 49, ST. LOUIS NORTH COUNTY TECH 20: Abby Reeves led Granite with 16 points, while Azaria Moore added 14 at the Warriors defeated North County Tech at home.

Emani Franklin led North Tech with eight points, while Jordan Davis and Alexis McCaine both scored six points each.

The Warriors improve to 3-21, while North Tech is now 3-13.

BELLEVILLE WEST 58, ALTON 46: Ivoree Lacey and Laila McNeal led the Redbirds with 11 points each in Alton’s loss to West at the Redbirds Nest.

Shaniah Nunn led the Maroons with 15 points, and TyKiaza Jones added 11.

Alton is now 6-18 on the season, while West goes to 14-15.

COLLINSVILLE 65, BELLEVILLE EAST 53: Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 19 points, Bria King had 15 and Faith Liljegren scored 10 as the Kahoks defeated East at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Bryce Dowell led the Lancers with 22 points, while Bria James added 10.



Collinsville goes to 14-11, while East is now 19-12.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 46, THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL 39: In the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Ashtyn Wright led MVCS with 17 points, while Kseniya Hassenplug added 15 as the Warriors advanced with the win over Thomas Jefferson.

April Dy led Jefferson with 16 points.

MVCS improves to 13-5 and plays Eagle Ridge Christian in the semifinals on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 49. ST. LOUIS U. HIGH 33: Terrance Hargrove, Jr. led East Side with 17 points, while Jashawn Anderson added 11 as the Flyers won at SLUH.

East Side improves to 21-5, while the Junior Billikens are now 3-16.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 62, VALMEYER 39: Karson Huels led Gibault with 14 points, while Logan Doerr added 13 as the Hawks defeated Valmeyer at home.

Riley McCarthy led the Pirates with 12 points, and both Philip Reinhardt and Nathan Touchette added eight.

Gibault goes to 14-13, while Valmeyer is now 8-17.

PANA 55, ROXANA 43: Andrew Beckman led Roxana with 14 points, while Gavin Huffman scored 11 as the Shells dropped the decision at Pana.

Roxana is now 13-13, while the Panthers are now 11-15.

COLLINSVILLE 58, BELLEVILLE WEST 56: Will Shumpert’s three at the siren bounced off the rim, giving Collinsville the upset win on the road over West.

The Maroons played without E.J. Liddell, who’s out with an ankle injury; his status is day-to-day.

Marshall Harrison led the Kahoks with 24 points, while Ray’Sean Taylor had 19.

Lawrence Brazil III led West with 17 points, Shumpert and Jaylin Mosby both had 11 and Marcellus Romious had 10 points.

Collinsville is now 23-3, while the Maroons are now 23-2.

MASCOUTAH 50, CIVIC MEMORIAL 44: Bryce Zupan led CM with 20 points, while Jacob Coleman added 12 in the Eagles’ loss at Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

The Indians are now 17-8, while CM falls to 8-18.

GREENVILLE 60, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 22: Ryne Hanslow led Southwestern with five points, while Addis Moore, E.J. Kahl and Brady Salzman each had four in the Piasa Birds loss at home to Greenville.

The Comets are now 15-11, while Southwestern falls to 9-15.

JERSEY 84, CARROLLTON 63: Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 23 points, while Kurt Hall added 17 and Alex Srebel 12 in the Panthers’ win at Havens Gym over Carrollton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers improved to 11-15, while the Hawks are now 10-16.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 67, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 53: Justin Bachar led Triopia with 27 points, and both Brady Beard and Tanner Allen each had 12 as the Trojans defeated North Greene.

Keaton Brown led the Spartans with 22 points, while Collin Van Meter added 13.

The Spartans are now 9-16.

THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL 59, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 39: Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 10 points, while Raysean Becquette added seven as the Warriors were eliminated by Thomas Jefferson in the Mid-American Conference quarterfinals.

Nandi Luval led Jefferson with 16 points.

MVCS falls to 12-13 on the year, and next plays at Westfair Christian in Jacksonville on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA REGIONALS

CLASS 1A AT BLUFFS

Concord Triopia 54, White Hall North Greene 31

CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54, Hardin Calhoun 32

Carrollton 59, Greenfield Northwestern 36

CLASS 2A AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

Piasa Southwestern 51, Carlinville 40

REGULAR SEASON

St. Louis Principia 48, Brussels 20

Granite City 49, St. Louis North County Tech 20

Belleville West 58, Alton 46

Edwardsville 45, O’Fallon 39

Collinsville 65, Belleville East 53

Mississippi Valley Christian 46, Thomas Jefferson School 39

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 45, Highland 37

St. Louis Soldan International Studies 52, Edwardsville 47

Belleville Althoff Catholic 53, Carbondale 44

Brussels 63, St. Louis Principia 59

East St. Louis 49, St. Louis U. High 33

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 62, Valmeyer 39

Pana 55, Roxana 43

Collinsville 58, Belleville West 56

Greenville 60, Piasa Southwestern 22

Belleville East 46, Granite City 45

Jersey 84, Carrollton 63

Madison 83, Metro-East Lutheran 64

Thomas Jefferson School 52, Mississippi Valley Christian 32

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4 RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Edwardsville 6, Highland 0

Bethalto 8, East Alton-Wood River 2

CLASS 2A

Collinsville 4, Columbia 1

TUESDAY RESULT

CLASS 2A

Collinsville 3, Columbia 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Florida Panthers 2

More like this: