TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY INVITATIONAL

RUVACALBA WINS BOYS RACE, GIRLS SWEEP TOP FOUR FOR SHELLS IN CARLINVILLE EARLY INVITATIONAL: Carlos Ruvacalba won the boys race easily, while Roxana runners swept the top four spots in the girls race as the Shells won the girls title and the boys came in third in the Carlinville Early Invitational meet at Loveless Park in Carlinville.

The Cavaliers had five runners in the top 14 finishers to take the boys title with 34 points, while Litchfield came in second with 38 points, and the Shells were third with 57 points. Pana also had runners in the field, but did not record a team score.

Ruvacalba won the boys race with a time of 17:00.21, with Carlinville's Will Meyer second at 17:47.99. David Harris of the Cavvies was third with a time of 17:53.03, with Litchfield's Will Carlile fourth at 18:09.58, the Shells' Matt Obert fifth, coming in at 18:26.95, Camden Quarton of the Purple Panthers was sixth at 18:29.27, Carlinville's Jack Goby came in seventh at 18:47.45, eighth place was shared by Gavin Thimsen of Litchfield and Brayden Cordero of Pana, with times of 19:01.74, and 10th place went to Kevin Pollard of the Purple Panthers at 19:37.99.

Roxana won the girls championship with a score of 20 points, with Staunton coming in second at 76 points, Litchfield in third with 78 points, Pana in fourth with 81 points, and the Cavaliers fifth with 88 points. Hillsboro entered runners in the field, but no team score was kept for the Hilltoppers.

Roxana runners swept the top four spots, with Riley Doyle winning the race with a time of 20:22.74, followed by Zoey Losch in second at 20:25.83, Jennifer Keike-Palen third with a time of 20:38.14, and Gabs Woodruff fourth at 20:42.64. A pair of Bulldog runners --- Dana Jarden and Brooke Kinder --- were fifth and sixth respectively, with times of 22:04.27 and 22:42.86. In seventh place was Vanessa Compton of Hillsboro, who came in at 22:45.49, her teammate Sierra Compton was eighth at 22:47.27, Morgan Carrino of Carlinville ninth at 22:48.52, and Pana's Brianna Sarver was 10th with a time of 22:50.52.

Other Roxana runners were Kendall Kamp, who came in at 23:29.74, and Macie Lucas, who had a time of 24:23.86.

GIRLS TENNIS

REDBIRDS, PANTHERS POSTPONED BY RAIN, WILL PLAY ON THURSDAY: A girls tennis dual meet between Alton and Jersey was postponed on Tuesday because of rain. It will be played on Thursday at Jersey Community High.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND AT STONEWOLF GOLF CLUB, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

CURRENT TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 323

O'Fallon --- 326

Belleville East --- 333

Alton --- 366

Belleville West --- 366

Collinsville --- 382

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

CURRENT TEAM STANDINGS

O'Fallon --- 294

Edwardsville --- 311

Belleville East --- 339

Alton --- 350

Belleville West --- 361

Collinsville --- 371

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY INVITATIONAL AT LOVELESS PARK, CARLINVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Carlinville --- 34

Litchfield --- 38

Roxana --- 57

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY INVITATIONAL AT LOVELESS PARK, CARLINVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Roxana --- 20

Staunton --- 76

Litchfield --- 78

Pana --- 81

Carlinville --- 88

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 16, Cincinnati Reds 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCES

Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Islanders 3 (OT) (NYI leads 3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCES

Vancouver Canucks 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (VGK leads 3-2)

