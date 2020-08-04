MONDAY, AUGUST 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SEVEN PLAYERS, SIX STAFFERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, CARDINALS SERIES IN DETROIT POSTPONED: This week's St. Louis Cardinals' four-game series in Detroit was postponed on Monday when it was reported that a total of 13 members of the team's traveling party - seven players and six staffers - tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, forcing the team to remain quarantined in their hotel in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have been in Milwaukee since Thursday, where they were scheduled to play a series against the Brewers over the weekend. The series was postponed when eventually seven members of the team tested positive.

The series against the Tigers at Comerica Park was to have included a doubleheader on Wednesday, but the team will remain in Milwaukee until the remaining members of the team have consecutive days of negative tests. The Cardinals hope to fly back to St. Louis on Wednesday and prepare for a weekend series against their arch-rivals, the Chicago Cubs, this weekend at Busch Stadium. It's scheduled to be the Cubs' only appearance in St. Louis this season.

Many of those who tested positive experienced low-grade symptoms, and were sent to their homes to remain in isolation. Their identities were not released, as each member exercised his right to medical privacy. The affected players' spots on the roster will be filled in time for the series against Chicago.

The scheduled Field of Dreams game in August between the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox, set for the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Ia., has been cancelled, and instead be played in Chicago. This was to be the first Major League game at the baseball field where the movie of the same name was filmed. The White Sox will play in the 2021 game against an opponent to be determined.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE ROUND ROBIN - GAME 1

COLORADO 2, ST. LOUIS 1: Nazem Kadri scored a power play goal at literally the last tick of the clock in regulation to give the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in the opening game of the Western Conference round robin tournament in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Centre in Edmonton, Alta., Canada on Sunday night.

The Blues, along with the Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, as the top four teams in the Western Conference, are competing in a round robin tournament to determine the top four seeds in the Western Conference playoffs after the qualifying series conclude this week. The fifth through 12th seeds in each conference are playing a best-of-five series to qualify for the main draw of the playoffs.

The Blues scored first at 16:46 of the first period when David Perron got off a one-timer that beat Colorado goalie Philipp Brubauer on a power play to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. Brayden Schenn got the assist on the play. The Blues had been badly outplayed in the first period, but goalie Jordan Binnington, picking up where he left off from the regular season, was sharp in goal, stopping all 16 first period shots.

The score stayed the same until Ryan Graves, after misplaying a pass from Mikko Rantanen, got a shot off from the left side hashmarks at the face-off circle that beat Binnington at 5:53 to tie the game at 1-1. In the final minute-plus, with Alex Steen off, the Avalanche put enormous pressure on the St. Louis goal, and it paid off when Kadri put in a wide-open rebound of a shot from Gabriel Landeskog hit the post. The goal was allowed after a lengthy review that showed the puck over the line with 0.1 seconds left, giving Colorado the win.

The Blues are 0-1-0 in the round robin, and next play Vegas on Thursday, then finish against Dallas on Sunday. Times for the games have not yet been announced.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY'S RESULT

MEMPHIS 901 FC 1, SAINT LOUIS FC 0: Keanu Marsh-Brown scored in the 54th minute, and former United States Men's National Team goalie Tim Howard recorded the clean sheet as Memphis 901 FC won its first match of the season at AutoZone Park on Saturday evening, ending STLFC's modest two-game winning streak.

Marsh-Brown almost put the hosts ahead after 15 minutes when a low shot ticketed for the far post was blocked away by Saint Louis' Phanuel Kavita for a corner, but Memphis got the only goal of the match when Marsh-Brown put away a low cross from Mark Segbers from point-blank range to give Memphis the lead.

Late in the match, Saint Louis goalie Kyle Morton saved a penalty kick from Brandon Allen to keep the visitors in the game, but Howard stopped a pair of chances from Tyler Blackwood to preserve the three points for Memphis, their first win of the abbreviated season.

STLFC remains in second place of Group E, with a record of 3-2-0 for nine points, trailing group leaders Indy Eleven by six points, but with two games in hand. They will host Sporting Kansas City II, who upset Indy on the road Saturday night 1-0, in the first of a three-match home stand on Wednesday night, with the kickoff coming at 7 p.m. Saint Louis then will host FC Tulsa on Saturday night, and once again host SKCII on August 15, with both games also starting at 7 p.m.

