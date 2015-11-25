GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 53, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45: Maddy Greeling had 29 points for Piasa Southwestern, but Hardin-Calhoun managed to grab the lead after quarter time and held off the Piasa Birds 53-45 at home Tuesday night.

Kassidy Klocke had 19 points to lead the 4-0 Warriors, with Emma Baalman adding 14, Sydney White nine and Grace Baalman seven; Kelsey Rhodes had 14 points for the Piasa Birds, with only one other Bird making the scoresheet.

Southwestern had dealt Calhoun one two early-season losses last year before the Warriors went on a long winning run that got them to the IHSA Class 1A state title game.

Southwestern meets Williamsville in a Friday semifinal match of the Pana Tournament.

GILLESPIE 54, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 45: Caitlyn Hanlon had 21 points and four steals for Marquette Catholic, but the Explorers dropped a 54-45 decision to Gillespie on the road Tuesday night.

Andria Pace added 10 points for the Explorers (2-3) and Brittany Pace had a five-point night.

Marquette takes on Incarnate Word Academy in the Ursuline Academy Shootout in St. Louis County Saturday.

CARROLLTON 58, BUNKER HILL 42: Emily Struble's 16 points paced Carrollton to a 58-42 win over Bunker Hill in a non-conference matchup in Bunker Hill Tuesday.

Carley Pyatt added 13 points for the Hawks, with Hannah Krumwicke adding 10.

The Minutemaids were led by Schwegel with 14 points and Allman with 10 points.

JERSEY 64, STAUNTON 26: A 23-4 second term got Jersey over the line as the Panthers defeated Staunton 64-26 Tuesday.

Mackenzie Thurston had 17 points to pace the Panthers (3-1), with Bethany Muenstermann scoring 14 and Lauren Davis eight.

Rebecca Caldieraro led the Bulldogs with seven points.

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 54, EUREKA 15: Four pins and a technical Fall helped Edwardsville's wrestling team to a 54-15 win over Eureka, Mo., on the road as the Tigers opened their season Tuesday.

Andrew Holderer at 220, Bobby Burnside at 275, Noah Surtin at 106 and Devion Yancey at 133 each had pins while Chris Prosser won by technical fall (a win of 15 or more points) for the Tigers (1-0 in dual meets).

Guy Brown at 152, Chase Viehman at 160, Mason Taylor at 170, James Walters, Dylan Wright and Ben Schlueter also had wins for EHS on the night.

The Tigers travel to O'Fallon for the O'Fallon Duals Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING

TURKEY TIPOFF CLASSIC

ROXANA 51, MARISSA 44: Tracy Gentry had 14 points to lead Roxana to a 51-44 win over Marissa in the Shells' opener at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff Classic Tuesday night.

The Meteors had a slim 23-22 lead at the long change, but a 14-7 third term for the Shells proved to be the difference.

Zach Golenor had 11 points for Roxana and Cody McMillian nine. The Meteors were led by Tony Stoddard with 17 points and Kyle Smith with 11.

The Shells were scheduled to meet Piasa Southwestern – who they eliminated in last year's IHSA Class 2A Southwestern Regional final – at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

FREEBURG 60, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40: Zach Butkovich and Justin Englar each had 10 points, but East Alton-Wood River suffered its second straight loss to open the season, falling to Freeburg 60-40 in the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving tournament Tuesday.

The loss put the Oilers into Bronze Bracket competition; that part of the tournament begins Friday.

Blake Marks added seven points for EA-WR; the Midgets were led by Will Berger's 24 points, with Awstin Weber adding 11 points and Zach Diecker 10.

The Oilers will meet Marissa, the third-place team from Group D, at 10:30 a.m. Friday to open bracket play.

ODIN 55, VALMEYER 51: Dominic Beyers' 19-point night helped Odin slip past Valmeyer 55-51 in the Eagles' MEL tournament opener Tuesday.

Skylar Sanders added 14 points for Odin and Bradley Lyons nine.

The Pirates were led by Michael Chism's 25 points, which included six three-pointers; Owen Miller had 12 points and Cole Juelfs eight.

The Eagles were set to meet Metro East Lutheran at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the group-play finale.

GILLESPIE 64, DUPO 51: An 18-point effort from Eli Fox was enough for Gillespie to defeat Dupo 64-51 in the Metro East Lutheran tournament Tuesday.

Nick Price added 13 points for the Miners and Blake Hayes 12.

Tony Cozart led the Tigers with 14 points, with Austin Francis adding 10 and Michael Overbay nine.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 64, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 23: A 17-point effort from Jacob Rueter led Waterloo Gibault to a 64-23 win over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the Metro East Lutheran tournament Tuesday.

Trevor Davis added 11 points for the Hawks and Colin Kessler 11.

The Silver Stallions were led by Tyler Fleeman's 12 points; Eli Palm added five points.

NOKOMIS STOVE TOP STUFFING THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, TRIAD 33: David Lane's 14 points helped Civic Memorial to a 58-33 home win over Triad in the Nokomis Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday night. The game was also the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams.

The Eagles (2-0 overall, 1-0 MVC) had 10 three-point shots on the night as they ran home winners.

Brandon Hampton added 11 points for CM; Ryan Holcomb led the Knights (0-2 overall, 0-1 MVC) with 14 points.

The Eagles meet Taylorville Friday and Granite City Saturday to conclude the tournament.

TAYLORVILLE 48, GRANITE CITY 46: Kenny Berry's 20 points wasn't enough as Granite City dropped a 48-46 decision to Taylorville on the road in the Nokomis tournament Tuesday.

The Warriors held a eight-point lead at quarter time and it stayed that way through the second term, but the Tornadoes bounced back to come out winners.

Ron Allen had nine points for GCHS, with Tra'ron Allen adding eight.

The 1-1 Warriors take on host tournament host Nokomis Friday evening.



