BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, CARROLLTON 0: A run each in the third and fourth were all Hardin-Calhoun needed to defeat Carrollton 2-0 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game in Hardin Tuesday.

Sam Barczewski was 2-for-3 on the day with a double, while Morgan Baalman was 1-for-3 with a RBI and Trevor Bick was 1-for-2 with a RBI. The Warriors' runs came from Brandon Fraley and Austin Gerson.

Barczewski gave up just one hit in getting the win, walking five and striking out 12.

The two teams meet again at Hardin this afternoon.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, HILLSBORO 1 (6 INNINGS): Four runs each in the first and third innings were enough to get Piasa Southwestern over the line in an 11-1, six-inning win over Hillsboro Tuesday afternoon at home.

Scott Kasting had a 3-for-4 day with a double and triple, three RBIs and a run scored for the Piasa Birds, while Alex Baldwin was 2-for-5 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, Zack Seymour was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Luke Golike was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Blake Lawson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Jacob Ritzhaupt was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Spencer Heineman went all six innings for the win, conceding an earned run and four hits while fanning four.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 3, CARROLLTON 2 (10 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun rallied from 2-0 down with a run in the fifth and another run in the seventh, then got what proved to be the game-winning run from Abby Baalman in the top of the 10th as the Warriors slipped by Carrollton 3-2 in 10 innings at Carrollton Tuesday.

The Hawks scored in the first and third innings before the Warriors roared back. The winning run came when Baalman reached on a two-out infield single, then stole second and went to third when the ball got away. The Hawks attempted to get Baalman at third, but the throw went away and Baalman came home.

Grace Baalman went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Junie Zirkelbach was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Emma Baalman was 2-for-3. Grace Baalman got the win, throwing all 10 innings and conceding an earned run and four hits while striking out 15.

The Warriors went to 20-3 overall and 7-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference; the Hawks fell to 6-1 in the league. The two teams meet again, this time in Carrollton, Thursday afternoon.

ROXANA 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Hannah Rexford gave up four hits and struck out seven as Roxana downed Piasa Southwestern 4-1 in Piasa Tuesday.

Phoebe Booher was 2-for-3 for the Shells with two doubles and a run scored, while Hannah Rexford was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Abby Palen was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Lindsay Scroggins was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Elizabeth Rexford was 2-for-2 with a RBI.

Haley Edwards was 2-for-3 for the Birds with a RBI while Ashlyn Ringhausen was 1-for-3.

Bailee Stahl took the loss for Piasa.

BREESE MATER DEI 18, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Breese Mater Dei scored nine times in the first and went on to take a 18-0, five-inning win over Metro-East Lutheran Tuesday.

Lauren Kampworth no-hit the Knights, striking out four to get the win.

The Knights host Alton today.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Edwardsville scored in each half and downed Granite City 2-1 in a Southwestern Conference match at Granite City's Gene Baker Field Tuesday.

Mallory Mushill goaled off a free kick in the first half for the Tigers and Allison Pritchard got the match-winner off a free kick in the 76th minute. Ashleigh Briggs scored for the Warriors.

The Tigers, who went to 10-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the SWC, travel to Quincy for a tournament this weekend. The Warriors fell to 4-8-1 overall and 1-3 in the league.

BREESE MATER DEI 0, ALTON 0 (DRAW): Alton returned to the soccer pitch for the first time in 11 days Tuesday and battled to a scoreless draw against Breese Mater Dei.

Alton had a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal and a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.

The Redbirds' record went to 2-8-1 on the season with the draw.

CARLINVILLE 3, JERSEY 1: Carlinville scored twice early in the second half and downed Jersey 3-1 in Carlinville Tuesday.

The Cavaliers scored in the 46th, 54th and 58th minutes to get the win.

Hailea Tepen scored in the 56th minute for the Panthers.

ROXANA 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Emma Lucas scored all three goals as Roxana defeated East Alton-Wood River 3-0 Tuesday at Wood River Soccer Park.

Claire Bollinger and Brittany Alexander had assists on two of Lucas' goals.

Sam Hurst recorded the clean sheet for the Shells.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 9, GRANITE CITY 0: Alton tennis coach Jesse Macias recorded his 150th career win Tuesday as the Redbirds blanked Granite City 9-0 at home Tuesday.

Carl Stradal, Kain Henson, Drew Hays, Alex Piazza, Walker Moan and Silas Chapman all recorded singles win for AHS, while the doubles teams of Chapman and Jeff Durr, Julius Resche and Adam Kane and Quinn Whitten and Ethan Foley also took wins.

The Redbirds travel to the Chicago area for the Pitchford Invitational, a 32-team tournament featuring many of the top sides in Illinois, this weekend; play begins at 3 p.m. Friday.

