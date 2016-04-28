BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, BRUSSELS 6: A five-run fifth inning pushed Hardin-Calhoun over the top in a 9-6 win over Brussels at home Wednesday.

The Raiders put up six runs themselves in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead, but the Warriors cut it to 6-4 in their half of the fourth before putting up a five-spot themselves in the fifth for the win.

Connor Gilman was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Calhoun (13-10), with Mitch Bick 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Ty Bick 2-for-3, Tyler Webster 1-for-2 with a triple, Easton Clark 1-for-3, Reese Friedel 1-for-3 and Sam Baalman 1-for-2 with a double.

Drew Baalman got the win for the Warriors, throwing three innings and giving up just a hit while fanning three Raiders. The Warriors host Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. today.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, MASCOUTAH 5: Spencer Powell had two hits and two RBIs as Civic Memorial won its seventh on the trot with a 6-5 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday.

Brandon Hampton had three runs scored for the Eagles (14-10-1 overall, 3-1 MVC). Jack Walker got the win for the Eagles, with Powell getting the save.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, HIGHLAND 0: Marquette Catholic threw a 9-0 shutout at Highland in a non-conference boys tennis meet.

John Claywell, Nick Berkenbile, Daniel McCluskey, Joe Segneri and Peter Wendle all won singles matches for the Explorers; the doubles teams of Claywell/Berkenbile, McCluskey/Nathan Walters and Cousley/Tom Morrisey all swept the doubles flights.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 9, HIGHLAND 0: Lexi Grote had two goals and four assists as Granite City dumped Highland 9-0 in a non-conference match Wednesday.

Bailey Barrington and Grace Neidhardt also goaled twice for the Warriors (5-4-3), with Kendyl Pritchett, Isabella Scatturo and Bailey Whitehead also scoring; Niedhardt, Taylor Hagnauer-Braunagel, Rian Hudson and Shelby Winn each had helpers for GCHS.

Haley Davis and Viktoria Johnson shared the clean sheet for the Warriors.

FREEBURG 7, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Five first-half goals helped Freeburg to a 7-0 win over McGivney Catholic in a match played in Centralia Wednesday.

The Griffins fell to 3-10 on the season, snapping a two-match win streak.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 12-7: Belleville West improved to 12-7 overall, 6-1 in the Southwestern Conference in a 25-12, 25-7 sweep of Alton in a boys volleyball match at Belleville Tuesday.

The Redbirds fell to 1-9 overall, 1-5 in the league.

Nick Stevenson led the Maroons with 10 kills and five service aces.

O'FALLON 26-22-25, EDWARDSVILLE 24-25-19: O'Fallon defeated Edwardsville 26-24, 22-25, 25-19 in a Tuesday evening Southwestern Conference match at O'Fallon's Panther Dome.

Tommy Hartnagel had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead the Tigers, who fell to 11-9 overall, 4-3 in the SWC; Nick Allen and Bob Dresner each had 16 digs.

The Panthers went to 13-4-2 overall and a league-leading 7-0 in the SWC.

