BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 69, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 49: Teddy Fifer's 20-point night led top-seeded Metro-East Lutheran into Friday's IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional final with a 69-49 win over Raymond Lincolnwood Wednesday night in the regional semifinals.

The Knights, now 17-9 on the season, will meet up with the host Warriors in Friday's title tilt, which commences at 7 p.m.

MEL ran off to a 22-7 quarter-time lead and increased it to 42-21 at the long break before running out winners.

In addition to Fifer, Jason Jones had 17 points, Kobe Krone 13 and Connor Wallace 10. Lincolnwood was led by Sale with 20 points and Graham with 12 points.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 63, MADISON 53: Hardin-Calhoun shook off a 40-40 tie at three-quarter time to eliminate Madison 63-53 in a semifinal match in the IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional.

The host Warriors, 18-8, will take on No. 1 seed Metro-East Lutheran in Friday's championship match, which starts at 7 p.m.

Hardin had an 18-12 lead at quarter time and a 30-27 halftime lead before the Trojans forged a tie score going into the final quarter.

Brandon Fraley led the Warriors with 15 points, with Blake Booth adding 13, Gus Baalman 12 and Sam Barczewski 10. The Trojans were led by Warren with 26 points, with Crowder adding 10.

IHSA CLASS 1A NORTH GREENE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

NORTH GREENE 55, WEST CENTRAL (WINCHESTER) 44: Andrew Davis’ 21 points paced North Greene to a 55-44 win over West Central of Winchester in an IHSA Class 1A North Green Regional semifinal win at White Hall Wednesday night.

The win put the Spartans into their own regional final at 7 p.m. Friday night against rival Carrollton.

The Spartans ran out to a 29-19 lead over the Cougars at the half and held on to advance.

The North Greene-Carrollton winner meets the Hardin-Calhoun Regional final winner, either the host Warriors or Metro-East Lutheran, in an Okawville Sectional semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

IHSA CLASS 2A PIASA SOUTHWESTERN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Article continues after sponsor message

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 73, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 48: Piasa Southwestern ran out to a 14-2 quarter-time lead and ran out 73-48 winners over East Alton-Wood River in a IHSA Class 2A Piasa Southwestern Regional semifinal match Wednesday night.

The Birds, who stand at 21-6, will take on the Gillespie-Roxana semifinal winner at 7 p.m. Friday for the right to advance to the EA-WR Sectional next week; the Shells and Miners clash at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Oilers were eliminated at 12-18.

Southwestern’s Blake Lawson led all scorers with 24 points; the Oilers were led by Mike Stimac and Dillon Buck with 17 points each. Stimac became the 13th Oiler to join the school’s 1,000 career point club earlier in the year.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 47, JERSEY 36: Coming off an emotional Tuesday where Highland clinched the Mississippi Valley Conference title, the host Bulldogs and Jersey battled all night but Highland scored a 47-36 league win over the Panthers at Highland.

A Panther loss and Bulldog win Tuesday handed the crown to HHS.

Zac Ridenhour led Jersey (15-13 overall, 4-5 MVC) with 13 points, with Drake Kanallakan chipping in eight. The Bulldogs (13-14 overall, 8-2 MVC) were led by Justin Twyford with 21 points, with Cole Landmann adding 12 and Austin Elledge 10.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

IOWA 68, ILLINOIS 60: Aaron White scored 29 points, including 14 straight in a key stretch of the second half, to give Iowa a 68-60 win over Illinois in a Big Ten game at Iowa City, Iowa.

White had a career-best three three-pointers, went 10-for-12 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes (18-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) to the win.



Gabriel Olasenl added eight points for the Hawkeyes. Illinois (17-11 overall, 7-8 Big Ten) were led by Rayvonte Rice with 20 points and Ahmad Starks with 19.

The Fighting Illini host in-state rival Northwestern at 7 p.m. Saturday (BTN).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 78, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 67: Gwen Adams had 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville clinched the two seed for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville next week with a 78-67 win over Southeast Missouri State in an Ohio Valley Conference game at Vadalebene Center Wednesday night.



The Cougars held just a two-point lead on the Redhawks, 36-34 at the half, before pulling away for the win.

Shronda Butts added 16 points for SIUE (17-11 overall, 12-3 OVC), with Micha Jones chipping in 14. SEMO (10-18 overall, 3-12 OVC) was led by Allyson Bradshaw with 15 points, with Erin Bollmann and Brianna Mitchell adding 13 each.

The Cougars wrap up the regular season with 2 p.m. Saturday home game against Eastern Illinois.

More like this: