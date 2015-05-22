BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A CARROLLTON REGIONAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 6, BRUSSELS 2: Brandon Fraley threw six shutout innings and went 1-for-2 from the plate as Hardin-Calhoun advanced to Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional final with a 6-2 win over Brussels at Calhoun Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors scored two in the second and three in the fourth to take command of the game. The Raiders scored twice in the seventh but fell short.

Mitch Bick, Wes Kliocke and Sam Baalman also had hits for Calhoun, who went to 27-7 on the year with the win.

Fraley scattered four hits and struck out six in his six innings of work to get the win. Sam Barczewski pitched the seventh and gave up two earned runs and a hit while fanning one.

CARROLLTON 2, NORTH GREENE 0: Carrollton's two runs in the bottom of the sixth were enough as the Hawks advanced to the final of their IHSA Class 1A regional with a 2-0 win over rival North Greene Thursday.

The Hawks will take on Hardin-Calhoun in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Cole Brannan went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored for Carrollton, with Jerrett Smith going 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored, Kolten Bottom was 1-for-2 with a RBI and Alex Bowker (with a double), Luke Palan and Blake Strubel all had hits.

Jacob Smith scattered six hits and struck out three in getting the win.

IHSA CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, HILLSBORO 0: Piasa Southwestern jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and went on to eliminate Hillsboro 7-0 in a IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional semifinal match Thursday afternoon.

Cody Roberts had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for the Piasa Birds, while Blake Lawson was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Spencer Heineman 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, Jacob Ritzhaupt was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Alex Baldwin was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Andrew Fry and Scott Kasting also had hits for Piasa.

Collin Baumgartner got the win for the Birds, going the distance and giving up three hits while striking out 10.

Piasa will meet up with the Metro-East Lutheran-Trenton Wesclin winner for the regional crown at 11 a.m. Saturday; the winner goes to the Vandalia Sectional.

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 11, CHATHAM-GLENWOOD 1 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville got out of the gates quickly at Chatham-Glenwood, scoring six times in the top of the first on their way to an 11-1, five-inning win over the Titans.

Edwardsville improved to 31-1 on the season with the win; the Titans, one of the top Class 3A teams in the state, fell to 27-3.

Aaron Jackson went 3-for-3 for the Tigers with a double and a RBI, with Jake Garella going 3-for-4 with three doubles and a RBI, Matt Zielonko 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer and four RBIs, Bailey Zimmer 2-for-3 with a RBI, Collin Clayton 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI, Jordan Hovey 1-for-2, Fahd Shakeel 1-for-2, Mitchell Krebs 1-for-2 with a RBI and Joe Wallace 1-for-2 with a double.

Daniel Lloyd got the win, going all five innings and giving up an earned run and four hits while striking out six.

MASCOUTAH 10, MARQUETTE 0 (5 INNINGS): An eight-run third for Mascoutah was more than enough as the Indians went on to defeat Marquette 10-0 in five innings in a non-conference clash in Mascoutah Thursday.

Jacob File was 2-for-2 for the Explorers, with Zach Weinman going 1-for-3 and Mike Neel going 1-for-2 with a double on the day.

John Hughes took the loss, giving up seven earned runs and four hits while fanning one.

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A CARROLLTON REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CARROLLTON 5, BRUSSELS 2: Carrollton jumped out to a 3-1 lead through one inning and added solo runs in the third and fifth to eliminate Brussels 5-2 in a semifinal match of the IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional Thursday.

The win put the Hawks through to the final, where they will face Hardin-Calhoun at 11 a.m. Saturday for a trip to the Brown County Sectional next week.

McKenzie Ruyle was 2-for-2 with a double and triple for the Hawks, with a RBI and three runs scored; Maddie Struble was 2-for-2 with two triples and three RBIs, Macy Pohlman 1-for-3 with a RBI, Ellie Sturgeon 2-for-3 and Emmie Struble 1-for-3. Katelyn Dunlap had a run scored for Carrolton.

Struble got the win, going the distance and giving up an earned run and three hits while striking out four.

REGULAR SEASON

COLUMBIA 6, EDWARDSVILLE 4: Columbia got out to a 5-0 lead through four innings and held off a comeback try to surprise Edwardsville 6-4 Thursday.

The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Tigers, who fell to 23-4 on the season.

Torrie Kruse was 1-for-3 for Edwardsville with a double and two RBIs, while Anna Burke was 1-for-2 with a RBI. Rachel Anderson had a RBI and a run scored and Megan Radae and Amayah Dycus each had a run scored.

Jordan Garella took the loss for EHS, going three innings and giving up an earned run and five hits.

