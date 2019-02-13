TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 49, PITTSFIELD 29: Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 27 points, while Corey Nelson had 10 in the Warriors win over the Saukees.

Calhoun rises to 18-7.

VALLEY PARK, MO. 77, BRUSSELS 68: Darren Klaas led Brussels with 22 points, Mitch Willman and Lucas Hoemann both has 12 and Clayton Stephens added 10 as the Raiders lost on the road to Valley Park, Mo.

Jeramy Shaw led the Hawks with 35 points, Billy Cahalane added 17 and Justin Lockhart had 16.

Valley Park improves to 12-9, while Brussels falls to 13-11.

BELLEVILLE WEST 74, BELLEVILLE EAST 60: In the latest chapter of the Battle of Belleville, Jaylin Mosby led West with 20 points, E.J. Liddell had 19 and Lawrence Brazil III added 13 in the Maroons’ win over their crosstown rivals.

Isaiah May led the Lancers with 28 points, and Braxton Stacker added 19.

West is now 24-3, while East drops to 10-17.

ROXANA 53, CARLINVILLE 41: Parris White led Roxana with 13 points, Gavin Huffman had 12 points and Andrew Beckman 11 as the Shells defeated the Cavaliers on the road.

Roxana is now 15-13, while Carlinville is now 7-22.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 62, CIVIC MEMORIAL 53: Drew Dant led the Knights with 14 points, Jacob Schadegg had 12 and Travis Jasper 10 as Mater Dei got by CM at home.

Bryce Zupan was once again the Eagles’ leading scorer, this time having 27, while Alex Reams had eight.

The Knights go to 19-10, while CM drops to 9-19.

FREEBURG 63, TRIAD 46: Nate Winslow led Triad with 15 points, while Luke Cox added 10 in the Knights’ loss at Freeburg.

Connor Diecker led the Midgets with 21, Carson Smith added 14 and both Luke Ervie and Owen Smith had 11.

Freeburg is now 18-11, while Triad is currently 10-16.

GRANITE CITY 48, JERSEY 42: Jerry Watson, Jr. led the way for Granite with 14 points, Jahkeis Tippett had 13 points and Justin Wiley 10 as the Warriors won on the road at Havens Gym.

Matthew Jackson led the Panthers with 12 points, while both Tucker Shalley and Alex Strebel each had 10.

Granite is now 13-13 on the year, while Jersey is 11-17.

BUNKER HILL 72, CATLIN SOUTH FORK 55: Jacob Weidner led Bunker Hill with 32 points, while Coy Sellers added 17 in the Minutemen’s win over South Fork.

It was the final home game for Weidner, the team’s only senior.

This was the last home game for our only senior, Jacob Weidner,” said Bunker Hill coach Jay Goltz. “We are happy with his double double, and how he finished here at BHHS. A great kid all around.”

The Minutemen are now 5-17 on the season.

HILLSBORO 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 40: Addis Moore once again led the Piasa Birds with 18 points, while Johnathon Watson added 10 in Southwestern’s game against the Hilltoppers.

Hillsboro improves to 17-12, while the Piasa Birds drop to 9-17.

SPRINGFIELD CHRISTIAN HOMESCHOOL ASSOCIATION 73, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 58: Raysean Becquette led MVCS with 23 points, while Noah Scroggins added 18 as the Warriors dropped their regular season finale to the Christian Homeschool Association of Springfield at home.

Stephen Wethrington led CHA with 18 points, and Joe Fitch chipped in with 16.

MVCS concludes the regular season at 12-15 and starts their Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament play Thursday at home against Southside Baptist Academy of Oak Lawn. The tip is set for 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT WATERLOO

COLUMBIA 65, EAST ST. LOUIS 54: In a semifinal, Sophia Bonaldi lead Columbia with 34 points, while Lindsey Wibbenmeyer added 10 as the Eagles eliminated East Side; it was Columbia’s first win over the Flyers for over 20 years.

Mya Glanton led East Side with 15 points, while Shawnta Johnson added 13.

The Eagles are now 23-5 on the season, and will play Effingham, who eliminated Cahokia 63-45 in the first semifinal, in the regional final on Thursday evening. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT QUINCY

BELLEVILLE EAST 67, QUINCY 42: In the second semifinal of the Quincy regional, B’Aunce Carter led East with 24 points, while Bryce Dowell added 22 as the Lancers saw off the homestanding Blue Devils.

Stephanie Anders led Quincy with 12 points.

The Lancers are now 20-12 and will face Edwardsville in the final on Thursday night, with a 7 p.m. tip. The Blue Devils end their season 21-9.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS – GAME 2

COLLINSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE 3 (SHOOTOUT, COLLINSVILLE WINS 1-0, 4 ROUNDS): Jakob Schreiber scored the only goal of a shootout as the Kahoks defeated Belleville 4-3 to even their MVCHA Class 2A semifinal at a win each.

On the previous day, Belleville had defeated Collinsville by the same identical scores to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series.

Noah Scrum, Brendan Sommer and Hunter Longhi all scored for the Kahoks in regulation, while William Messinger, Connor Storner and Austin Pelligrino scored for Belleville.

Grant Goodson had 33 saves in goal for Collinsville, and also stopped all four shootout attempts. Kylah Kraus had 22 save for Belleville.

The third and deciding game will be played Thursday at the McKendree RecPlex in O’Fallon. Game time will be 9 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 8, NEW JERSEY 3: Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev each had two goals, and Jordan Binnington, who was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday, had 20 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the New Jersey Devils 8-3 Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

It was St. Louis’ seventh straight win, a first for the team since 2015, and its 10th straight against New Jersey.

Jaden Schwartz, Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for the Blues, their first eight-goal eruption since 2017.

Pavel Zacha, Kyle Palmeri and Mirco Mueller scored for New Jersey, while goalie Keith Kinkaid had 31 saves.

The Blues, who improved to 28-22-5 on the year, and solidifying its hold on the number one wild card spot in the Western Conference, play at Arizona Thursday night in an 8 p.m face-off.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC

Concord Triopia 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 27

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT ROCHESTER

Civic Memorial 37, Taylorville 29

Springfield Lanphier 65, Rochester 56

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT WATERLOO

Effingham 63, Cahokia 45

Columbia 65, East St. Louis 54

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT QUINCY

Edwardsville 75, Chatham Glenwood 33

Belleville East 67, Quincy 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaminade 84, Belleville Althoff Catholic 76

Marquette Catholic 50, Breese Central 47

Valley Park, Mo., 77, Brussels 68

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 62, Civic Memorial 53

Father McGivney Catholic 56, Mt. Olive 43

Freeburg 63, Triad 46

Metro-East Lutheran 63, East Alton-Wood River 55

Granite City 48, Jersey 42

Roxana 53, Carlinville 41

Collinsville 49, Edwardsville 36

Belleville West 74, Belleville East 60

Bunker Hill 72, South Fork 55

Hillsboro 49, Piasa Southwestern 40

Hardin Calhoun 49, Pittsfield 29

Springfield Christian Homeschool Association 73, Mississippi Valley Christian 58

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

MONDAY RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Triad 4, Edwardsville 1

Bethalto 6, Alton 2

CLASS 2A

Belleville 4, Collinsville 3 (Shootout, Belleville wins 1-0)

TUESDAY RESULT

CLASS 2A

Collinsville 4, Belleville 3 (Shootout, Collinsville wins 1-0, four rounds)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 8, New Jersey Devils 3

More like this: