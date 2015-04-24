BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 16, GREENFIELD 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun had eight-run first and third innings as the Warriors easily got by Greenfield 16-1 in four-and-a-half innings Thursday.

Morgan Baalman had a 3-for-3 day for the Warriors, who went to 15-7 overall and 6-0 in the Western Illinois Valley. Sam Barczewski was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Easton Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brandon Fraley was 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs, Mitch Bick was 1-for-2 with a double, Austin Laing was 2-for-4, Wes Klocke was 2-for-3 and Trevor Bick was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Bick got the win with four innings pitched, striking out seven and giving up one hit and an earned run.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 5: Edwardsville scored three times in the top of the seventh, then had to hold on to down Belleville East 6-5 in a Southwestern Conference road game Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers took advantage of a Lancer miscue in the field for its three winning runs, but had to bounce back from from a pair of errors in the bottom of the seven to remain unbeaten.

Jordan Hovey led the Tigers with a 2-for-4 day with a triple and a RBI, Aaron Jackson was 1-for-4 with a RBI, Matt Zielonko 2-for-4 with double, Jake Garella was 3-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Fahd Shakeel was 1-for-3.

Jackson got the win, giving up a hit and two runs (none earned) while striking out two in three innings. Garella tossed four innings for EHS and gave up three earned runs and a hit while walking 1 and fanning two.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Metro-East Lutheran took its record to 6-9 on the season with a narrow win at home against East Alton-Wood River.

The Oilers fell to 4-19 on the year with the loss.

The Oilers travel to Carrollton for a Saturday midday doubleheader.

MASCOUTAH 8, ROXANA 1: Mascoutah jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings and downed Roxana 8-1 in a non-conference tilt at Mascoutah Thursday.

Blake Vandiver had a 2-for-3 day for the Shells, while Randy Skiff had the only other Roxana hit. Skiff also had a RBI for the Shells.

Tanner Davis took the loss, giving up six earned runs and 11 hits while striking out three.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, GREENFIELD 0: Hardin-Calhoun scored four times in the first on their way to a 9-0 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Greenfield Thursday.

Macy Margherio had a perfect game for the Warriors through six innings but an error and single in the seventh ruined it. She still got the the win, facing the minimum as both runners where tossed out trying to advance. Margherio also had a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Grace and Emma Baalman both homered for Calhoun, Grace Baalman going 2-for-3 while adding a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; Emma Baalman was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Becca Oswald had a 3-for-4 day with a triple and three runs scored.

The Warriors took their record to 19-3 on the year with the win.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, BELLEVILLE WEST 1 (5 INNINGS): Rachel Anderson and Hayli Green both homered as Edwardsville stayed unbeaten in the Southwestern Conference with a 12-1, five inning win at Belleville West Thursday.

Anderson homered off the Maroons' Bethany Dain in the third and Green connected off Isabella Holtrop in the fourth.

Anderson was 2-for-2 with a double and homer and three RBIs, while Green 3-for-3 with a double and homer and three RBIs. Kallen Loveless was 1-for-3 with a RBI, McKenzie Marshall was 1-for-2 with a RBI, Torrie Kruse was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Katelyn Bobrowski was 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Loveless went five innings for the win, giving up only a home run to Olivia Young and two other hits while striking out six.

ALTON 7, GRANITE CITY 0: Savannah Fisher had a three-run homer as Alton blanked Granite City 7-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at George Sykes Field in Granite City's Wilson Park.

Katelyn Presley had a double and triple and three RBIs for the Redbirds, who went to 9-7 overall and 3-4 in the SWC.

Brittany Roady fanned 11 Warriors in getting the win.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, STAUNTON 1 (6 INNINGS): Tori Beachum gave up just four hits and drove in two runs as East Alton-Wood River downed Staunton 12-1 Thursday.

Beachum fanned 10 in the win, which put EA-WR at 8-13 for the year.

Haley Shewmake had a 2-for-4 day at the plate with four RBIs, while Courtney Beneke homered for the Oilers.

BUNKER HILL 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: Five Bunker Hill runs in the first two innings paced the Minutemaids past Piasa Southwestern 9-4 Thursday afternoon.

Meghan Peuterbaugh homered for the Piasa Birds while Reagan Rinacke, Shelby Slazman and Mallory Novack all doubled.

CARROLLTON 7, NORTH GREENE 0: Maddie Struble doubled and had three RBIs as Carrollton shut out North Greene 7-0 Thursday.

Struble also went the distance from the circle, giving up two hits while fanning seven. Katelyn Dunlap also had two RBIs for the Hawks.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 2, MARQUETTE 1: Kate Sanfillipo scored for Marquette, but a pair of early goals gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 2-1 win in the opening round of the Cyclone Invitaitonal tournament Thursday evening.

Sanfillipo's goal came off an assist from Bailey Heinrich. Ashley Cearlock and Kaylin Tate scored for SHG.

The Explorers were slated to take on New Lenox Providence of Chicago in a Friday match at the tournament.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, STAUNTON 0: Cassie Hall scored twice as Civic Memorial scored a 4-0 win over Staunton on the road Thursday.

Julie Bruns and Morgan Wilson also goaled for the Eagles.

ROXANA 4, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Two goals from Emma Lucas were enough to put Roxana past Breese Central 4-0 on the road Thursday.

Shell goals also came from Sydney Owsley and Kara Meyer.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9-21: Metro-East Lutheran hosted Southwestern Conference side Belleville East and took a 25-9, 25-21 loss to the Lancers at home Thursday.

The next scheduled match is O'Fallon (Mo.) Christian Wednesday evening.

