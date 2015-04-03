THURSDAY'S ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 10, ALTON 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville softball coach Lori Blade won her 600th career game Thursday as Kallen Loveless threw five scoreless innings and homered to help give the Tigers a 10-0, five-inning win at Edwardsville Thursday.

Blade became the 11th coach in IHSA softball history to win 600 games.

Loveless gave up just two hits and had two hits herself, including the home run, and three RBIs in getting the win for the Tigers (3-0 overall, 2-0 SWC). Rachel Anderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Megan Radae had a pair of hits and Ari Arnold had two RBIs.

Brittany Roady took the loss for the Redbirds (3-3 overall, 0-2 SWC) and had the only hit of the game for Alton.

DUPO 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: A five-run second inning was the difference as Dupo stopped East Alton-Wood River 10-6 Thursday in a non-conference clash.

Haley Shewmake led the Oiler offense with a 2-for-5 day with a triple and two runs scored; Kaleigh Young had a double in a 1-for-3 effort, Toria Beachum was 1-for-3 with a RBI; Carly Campbell was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Courtney Beneke was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Megan Brown homered in a 1-for-4 effort with four RBIs.

Beachum threw five innings for EA-WR but was tagged with the loss, giving up eight runs (five earned) and five hits while striking out two. Tess Stanach went the distance for the win, giving up six runs (all earned) and 14 hits while striking out three.

MARQUETTE 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3 (5 INNINGS): Marquette scored six times in the fourth and went on to down Civic Memorial 13-3 in five innings Thursday.

Meghan Schorman threw six innings for the win, giving up three runs (two earned) and five hits while striking out 10 Eagle batters.

Sam Harshbarger had a 2-for-5 day at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs, while Grace Frost went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI, Schorman went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Megan Wittich was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.

BASEBALL

ROXANA 22, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2 (4.5 INNINGS): A 16-run explosion pushed Roxana to a 22-2 non-confernce win over East Alton-Wood River Thursday.

Randy Skiff led the way for the Shells with a 2-for-4 day with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Logan Reardon had a RBI and a run scored, Andrew Webb had a RBI and a run scored, Billy Mathis was 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs, Tanner Davis was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Chance Foss was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored, Blake Vandiver was 2-for-3 with a RBI and four runs scored and Seth Chester was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored.

The Shells stole eight bases on the day, with Foss stealing three. Statistics were not available for the Oilers.

Tanner Davis got the win for the Shells, giving up two runs (one earned) and scattering four hits while walking one and striking out three.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER CLASSIC: Heavy storms forced the Roxana-Mascoutah match in the East Alton-Wood River Oiler Classic tournament to be abandoned in the 50th minute with Roxana in the lead. A match between the host Oilers and Jersey was also canceled.

The tournament is set to finish Saturday with two matches; the Shells and Indians will finish their match at 10 a.m., while the Oilers will meet up with North County Tech of St. Louis afterwards. The Roxana-Mascoutah winner will be declared tournament champion.

ALTON 2, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 1: Brianna Hatfield scored twice for Alton as the Redbirds defeated Belleville Althoff 2-1 at Oerter Park in Columbia Thursday.

Hatfield scored in the 29th minute to tie the match, then scored the match-winner off a deflection from a Lexi Green shot in the 52nd minute. The Crusaders’ Madison Eghigian had given Althoff a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

Alton had a 12-3 advantage in shots and 5-1 advantage in corners.

The Redbirds are scheduled to travel to Highland to play the Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. Friday

MARQUETTE 0, O’FALLON 0 (DRAW): Marquette and O’Fallon battle to a scoreless draw in a non-conference match at O’Fallon Thursday.

The Explorers outshot the Panthers 12-9 and had four corner kicks to O’Fallon’s one.

Marquette meets up with Breese Mater Dei in a 9 a.m. Saturday match at Gordon Moore Park.

BOYS TENNIS

MICDS 9, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Edwardsville traveled to St. Louis tennis power Mary Institute-Country Day School for a meet Wednesday afternoon and came away with a 9-0 loss to the Rams.

Joe Mezo took the Rams’ Joe Campbell to a tiebreaker in the No. 5 singles match, Mezo falling 3-6, 7-5, 12-10.

The Tigers will host their own invitational tournament this weekend.

NHL

BLUES 4, FLAMES 1: A Paul Stastny goal just 26 seconds into the second period on a five-minute power play helped give the St. Louis Blues a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames at Scottrade Center Thursday night.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Blues for the fourth straight season; their record is 47-23-7 for 101 points, two behind the Central Division-leading Nashville Predators.

Jaden Schwartz gave the Blues an early lead when he scored just 1:16 into the game. Jori Lehtera and Patrik Berglund also had goals for the Blues, while Sean Monahan scored for the Flames (42-29-7 for 91 points, third in the Pacific Division).

The Blues travel to Dallas to take on the Stars at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports Midwest).

More like this: